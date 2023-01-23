More Casual Houston Restaurant Weeks Spinoff to Spice Up the Bayou City’s Food Scene — Get Ready For Eat Drink HTX

Dak and Bop's spicy chicken is fried twice and made to order, you get to determine the level of heat and spice. Photo courtesy of Dak and Bop.

Ben Berg's B.B. Lemon was inspired by the restaurants he went to during his childhood in New York.

An array of salads from NoPo Cafe Market and Bar show part of the foodie fun that will be available at Eat Drink HTX. (Courtesy NoPo Cafe)

Fans of the annual tradition of Houston Restaurant Weeks (held in the sleepy, hot and humid month of August when restaurant sales often plummet), take note. There is another worthy food fundraiser coming. The second annual Eat Drink HTX begins February 15 and runs through the end of the month, bringing serious foodie joys of its own.

You can visit your favorite casual and fast-casual restaurants, and for every meal sold, a portion of sales will benefit not only the Houston Food Bank but Children at Risk, a charity aiming to improve the quality of life for Texas’ children.

In homage to Cleverley Stone and the foundation she built, her daughter Katie Stone is realizing the dream her mother held and continuing her mission to support Houstonians in need by targeting a more approachable priced market segment — casual restaurants. A lower price point for prix fixe brunch ($15), lunch ($15) and dinner ($20 to $25) menus during Eat Drink HTX makes it more accessible to all. And anywhere from $1 to $3 per meal sold still goes to the charitable partners.

On February 1, you can head to the Eat Drink HTX website to see the entire list of restaurants participating this year when the website goes live. In the meantime, PaperCity has an early sneak peek of some of the restaurants on the roster this year. BB Lemon, Bistro Menil, City Cellars HTX, Craft Burger, Craft Pita, da Gama Canteen, Daily Gather, Dak and Bop, El Meson, Eloise Nichols, Fiori, Harold’s Tap Room, Kin Dee Thai Cuisine, La Calle Tacos, Lagniappe Kitchen and Bar, Low Tide Kitchen & Bar, Mala Sichuan Bistro, NoPo Cafe, Market & Bar, Pecking Order, Phat Eatery, Piggy’s Kitchen & Bar, Rim Tanon, Roost, Silom Station, Tom N Toms Coffee Galleria, TRES and Xin Chao are already committed.

It truly will be dining out for a cause during the two weeks of Eat Drink HTX. Every meal can help make a difference in the lives of everyday Houstonians.

“My mother and I have been impressed with the work of Children at Risk,” Cleverley Stone Foundation president Kate Stone says. “They focus on the many issues facing children, parents and caretakers. From family education, K-12 grade education, parenting, health and nutrition.

“Raising funds for them through Eat Drink HTX is a wonderful way for my mother’s legacy to continue and for more area residents to fund their mission and educate Houstonians of their cause.”

The Houston Food Bank provides access to more than 150 million nutritious meals in 18 counties through 1,600 community partners of food pantries, soup kitchens, social service providers and schools. Filling gaps on plates, the food bank puts a strong focus on healthy foods and fresh produce. In collaboration with the community, Houston Food Bank advocates for policy change and racial equity and promotes dialogue on ways to increase access to food and to improve the lives of those in Houston. This includes providing services and connections to programs that address the root causes of hunger and help families achieve long-term stability, nutrition education, health management and assistance with securing state-funded assistance.