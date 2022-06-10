Modern Mexican Cantina With Patio, Brunch and Taco Power Shakes Up Washington Avenue — Your First Look at El Venado

Owner Alexander Noons aims to create simple, straightforward fare at his new El Venado Cantina, including this fresh ceviche. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

It looks like there’s a new Mexican restaurant in Houston. El Venado is set to open this Monday, June 13 in the former Revolver restaurant space at 6502 Washington Avenue. Billed as a modern cantina, El Venado will be serving up specialty drinks spiked with tequila and mezcal, as well as street-style tacos, nachos, queso, ceviche, salads and more.

“We’re excited to offer a place where folks can kick back and enjoy themselves,” owner Alexander Noon says. “Inside, it’ll feel like an upscale mezcal bar, and outside will be an approachable space for familiar cocktails and bites with friends.”

Step through El Venado’s antique front door, and you’ll discover its interiors have been revamped with a rattan chandelier casting a warm glow over its azure blue bar, evoking the look and feel of those deep blue Talavera Mexican tiles. Outside, a 1,200-square-foot patio has an icehouse vibe with pops of bright colored booths.

Spanish for “the deer,” El Venado will stir up plenty of craft cocktails. These include a Strawberry Sabor, made with reposado tequila, Amaro Montenegro, strawberry, lemon and saba; the El Venado Old Fashioned, made with Anejo tequila, mezcal, angostura and cinnamon; a Mexican 75, made with Blanco tequila, lemon, raspberries and sparkling wine; and many more. Of course, ranch water, margaritas and a classic Paloma will also be available.

Houston diners can order Tex Mex snacks like queso and nachos for the table, or stay and linger over fresh ceviche, street-style tacos, tostadas, sopes, elote and individual plates built on bases of grilled chicken, bistek, chorizo, fish, chicken Tinga and crispy cauliflower. Weekends will bring brunch — on Saturdays and Sundays until 3 pm — with offerings like French toast, Latin Shakshuka, chilaquiles and brunch-style tacos.

El Venado will be open Mondays through Thursdays from 11 am to 11 pm, Fridays from 11 am to midnight, Saturdays from 10:30 am to midnight and Sundays from 10:30 am to 10:30 pm.

El Venado, 6502 Washington Avenue, ( 832) 804-7370.