Two Buzzy New Restaurants Are Coming to Uptown Dallas’ Brand New 23Springs — Get Ready For Élephante and Little Ruby’s

New York-based Little Ruby's is an Australian cafe opening at 23Springs in Dallas. (Photo by Melissa Hom)

If you’ve been in Uptown Dallas lately, you’ve probably noticed the shiny new 26-story tower and complex going up on the corner of Cedar Springs Road and Maple Avenue. That would be 23Springs, a 626,215 square-foot office high-rise featuring two separate restaurant buildings and a green space. The tower is expected to open in March of 2025, and now we know which new restaurants will open there as well. Slated to debut in fall 2025, Élephante is a coastal Italian restaurant from Los Angeles and Little Ruby’s is a relaxed Australian cafe hailing from New York City.

A Coastal Italian Hotspot From Los Angeles

Founded by Nicholas Mathers of Wish You Were Here Group (a multi-concept hospitality group), Élephante began as a rooftop bar and restaurant in Santa Monica. Élephante Dallas will mark its third location ever (the second is opening in Scottsdale this fall) and will command a 11,000-square-foot space at a standalone two-story building facing Maple Avenue.

Along with being a restaurateur, Mathers is a designer as well so this new Dallas space at 23Springs features his vision — in collaboration with Alter Studio.

The restaurant’s design is described s “light and breezy,” inspired by the Los Angeles location, according to a release. The exterior walls will be sliding glass panels to blend the indoor/outdoor space. Although Dallas doesn’t have the beach views that Santa Monica offers, maybe this will almost make North Texans feel like they’re there? The second floor will boast views overlooking Maple Avenue at least.

The menu at Élephante Dallas includes wood-fired pizzas, pasta, a popular whipped eggplant dip, family-style dishes, and cocktails.

An Australian Cafe Trend?

Along with Élephante Dallas, New York-based Little Ruby’s will overlook 23Springs Park (the new mixed-use development’s green space). This is an Australian cafe offering all-day dining, also from the Wish You Were Here Group. It is taking a one-story, 3,000-square-foot building facing the office building’s park. This is the first Little Ruby’s restaurant outside of New York City, giving Dallas a new spot for “brekkie,” lunch, and dinner.

Luxurious Bath & Candles Swipe

















Next

We’ve seen a few Australian cafes come onto the Dallas restaurant scene over the years. Isla & Co. unfortunately just shuttered in Bishop Arts. But another Uptown development, the recently revamped The Quad, is bringing New York-based Two Hands this fall. Ascension Coffee is one of the most successful homegrown Australian cafes, and LDU Coffee (run by two local Australian brothers who are opening a new outpost at The Quad this fall) is another great option with fresh sandwiches and pastries.

We’re not unhappy about the trend. Australian brekkie (which is what Australians call breakfast) is delicious. Little Ruby’s will offer bites like Vegemite toast, an egg sandwich, ricotta hotcakes, and more. And you’ll be able to get rosé and orange wine later in the day.

Élephante Dallas and Little Ruby’s should bring more interesting restaurant options to Uptown Dallas in the fall of 2025.