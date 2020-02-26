Enchiladas Olé
Enchiladas Olé
enchiladas ole – brisket topped pappas
enchiladas ole – Mary Perez
enchiladas ole – vibrant
01
05

The new restaurant has doubled the seating on Forest Park Blvd.

02
05

A vibrant and colorful interior at the new Enchiladas Ole.

03
05

The brisket topped fried pappas.

04
05

Owner and Chef Mary Perez is a stickler for freshness.

05
05

The vibrant new space of Enchiladas Ole.

Enchiladas Olé
Enchiladas Olé
enchiladas ole – brisket topped pappas
enchiladas ole – Mary Perez
enchiladas ole – vibrant
Restaurants / Openings

Fort Worth’s Magical Sauce Lady Opens Up a New Restaurant Where Scratch Flavors Rule — Inside the New Enchiladas Olé

When Cooking With Care Trumps All

BY // 02.25.20
The new restaurant has doubled the seating on Forest Park Blvd.
A vibrant and colorful interior at the new Enchiladas Ole.
The brisket topped fried pappas.
Owner and Chef Mary Perez is a stickler for freshness.
The vibrant new space of Enchiladas Ole.
1
5

The new restaurant has doubled the seating on Forest Park Blvd.

2
5

A vibrant and colorful interior at the new Enchiladas Ole.

3
5

The brisket topped fried pappas.

4
5

Owner and Chef Mary Perez is a stickler for freshness.

5
5

The vibrant new space of Enchiladas Ole.

Mary Perez first gained attention in 2012, when she began selling her homemade, slow-simmered enchilada sauces. They hit store shelves at Central Market and became a hit. Once the craving kicked in, fans demanded more — and a restaurant soon followed.

Perez’s first Enchiladas Olé restaurant was a family affair, opening in a small Fort Worth storefront at 901 N. Sylvania Avenue in February of 2013.

Now, Perez  has joined forces with new partners, Derrek and Laura Drury, to move into and renovate a space which has seen a lot of variety come through it in the past few years. It once housed Sapristi (Belgian), Sera Dining and Wine (Spanish), and Revolver Taco Lounge (interior Mexican) ― before Regino Rojas packed up and moved to Dallas’ Deep Ellum for good.

After a slight delay ― Mary Perez closed her Sylvania Avenue restaurant over the holidays, with hopes of opening the new one in January ― Enchiladas Olé is now set to debut this Thursday, February 27 at 2418 Forest Park Boulevard.

Perez tells PaperCity Forth Worth that she is ready to get cooking. “It’s hard to let go of every detail in the kitchen and train others, when I’ve been doing everything myself all these years,” she says.

Monday night’s soft opening was managed chaos.

“We had a two hour wait last night, with so many people coming to see us. I couldn’t even look out the door…there were so many people,” Perez says.

But, that’s what happens when you prepare everything from scratch. Perez has notoriously high standards.

“We cook our rice fresh every 45 minutes, and our beans, which take four hours to prepare, are made fresh three times each day,” Perez details.

Enchiladas Olé’s New Look

The vibrant space is now drenched in fresh coats of turquoise blue and turmeric yellow tones. Before the revamp it was a bit choppy and DIY. The floors now sport rustic Mexican brown tiles and wooden beams have now been installed near the bar. Repurposed metal chandeliers add to the ambience — and it is all grounded by a black ceiling and bar front. Dynamic art work, like a painting of Mexican artist and icon Frida Kahlo, and colorful serving pieces and wide-brimmed straw cowboy hats adorn the walls.

The new space doubles the seating from Perez’s former restaurant. Enchiladas Olé can accommodate about 150 diners. A full bar has been added to the mix as well. The cocktail menu has been crafted by a proven mixologist. It was only beer, wine and margaritas in Perez’s Sylvania Avenue restaurant.

Perez brought time-tested menu items along to Enchiladas Olé, including her classic Emoladas with curried chicken, draped in a smoky, traditional mole sauce and topped with sesame seeds. But she has added new dishes such as a New Mexico red sauce to her repertoire as well. New Mexican red chilies add both brighter color and a little more heat than most ancho-based sauces. It will be available as a special on the weekends to start. Also new are her fajitas, tamales and hand-rolled tortillas.

Perez hopes to have her award-winning brand of enchilada sauces back on Central Market shelves later this year. And, if all goes according to plan, you might just see a few more Enchiladas Olé locations popping up elsewhere in coming years.

“The Drury’s have been very supportive, and have allowed me to focus on the kitchen. Our plan is to open multiple locations,” Perez says.

Enchiladas Olé will be open from 11 am to 9 pm Sundays through Wednesdays, and from 11 am to 11 pm Thursdays through Saturdays. The new Fort Worth restaurant will be adding Sunday brunch to the equation in coming months as well.

Old Lighthouse Club - Quivira Los Cabos

Featured Properties

Swipe
2005 Persa Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2005 Persa Street
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle (713) 561-7528 Email Realtor
2005 Persa Street
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Houston, TX

$4,480,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
305 Knipp Road
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

305 Knipp Road
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
305 Knipp Road
210 Millbrook Street
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

210 Millbrook Street
Houston, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
210 Millbrook Street
6710 Falcon Point
Santa Fe Area
FOR SALE

6710 Falcon Point
Dickinson, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
6710 Falcon Point
3751 Arnold Street
West University
FOR SALE

3751 Arnold Street
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3751 Arnold Street
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$1,660,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
120 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

120 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$29,500,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
120 Carnarvon Drive
1014 Rosepoint Street
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1014 Rosepoint Street
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1014 Rosepoint Street
5211 Beech Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5211 Beech Street
Bellaire, TX

$889,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5211 Beech Street
601 Crestbend Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

601 Crestbend Drive
Houston, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
601 Crestbend Drive
312 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

312 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$7,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
312 Carnarvon Drive
4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire, TX

$1,749,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4406 Camellia Lane
2321 Elmen Street
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

2321 Elmen Street
Houston, TX

$899,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2321 Elmen Street
1026 Wynnwood Lane
Timbergrove/Manor
FOR SALE

1026 Wynnwood Lane
Houston, TX

$1,440,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1026 Wynnwood Lane
4615 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4615 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4615 Pine Street
2336 Welch Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2336 Welch Street
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2336 Welch Street
815 Knox Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

815 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$787,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
815 Knox Street
139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire, TX

$865,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
139 Beverly Lane
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Houston, TX

$629,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
3617 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3617 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3617 Olympia Drive
3739 Knollwood Street
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3739 Knollwood Street
Houston, TX

$8,450,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3739 Knollwood Street
5301 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5301 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$2,095,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5301 Pine Street
John Daugherty Realtors
View Our Open Houses View Our Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X