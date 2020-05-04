Special Margarita Recipes — Top Mexico City and Texas Bartenders Share Their Exotic Favorites
For Cinco de Mayo — Or Any DayBY Shelby Hodge // 05.04.20
Cinco de Mayo is here! And if you are like many of us, we’re growing bored with the same old, same old margaritas that we’ve been drinking ever since growing weary of martinis, as we have been sloshing through the coronavirus quagmire. Perhaps sensing this void, Casa Dragones Tequila turned to several Mexico City mixologists and one Dallas drinks wizard to get their special recipes for creative ‘ritas.
These are serious margarita alternatives to the plain ole, plain ole:
The Dandelo
Bartender: Hanky Panky in Mexico City
2 oz tequila, ½ oz Mango Nectar,½ oz Honey simple, ¾ oz Lemon Juice, 3 dashes of Angostura bitters.
Shake all ingredients and serve up in a glass with ice. Garnish with heated rosemary or thyme for the nose.
Amore Dragones
Bartender: Zanaya at Four Seasons in Mexico City
2 oz tequila, 1 ½ oz Grapefruit juice, ¾ oz Campari, 1 oz Sweet and Sour Mix , Black salt
Shake all ingredients and serve up in a glass with ice. Garnish with mint leaf.
The Ginger Margarita
Bartender: Pujol in Mexico City
2 oz tequila, ¾ oz Lemon juice, ½ oz Agave honey, 3 fresh cut-crushed ginger slices, Hibiscus salt
Rim a rocks glass with hibiscus salt. Muddle the fresh ginger slices with the lemon juice and honey in a cocktail shaker, then add the remaining ingredients and shake with ice. Strain into the ice-filled, rimmed rocks glass.
The Minero
Bartender: Handshake Speakeasy in Mexico City
1 oz tequila, 1 oz Thyme syrup, 1 ½ oz grapefruit juice, 2 oz grilled pineapple juice, 2 oz Campari, 1/3 oz lime juice
Add all ingredients into shaker. Shake well and drain twice. Garnish with edible flowers
No Pantalones Margarita
1.5 oz tequila, .75 oz lime juice, .75 oz orange liqueur, .5 oz agave, 2 slices red bell pepper, 2 pieces celery
Add all ingredients into a tin, muddle veggies, add ice and shake. Strain over ice with a chili salt rim.