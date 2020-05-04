View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Restaurants / Bars

Special Margarita Recipes — Top Mexico City and Texas Bartenders Share Their Exotic Favorites

For Cinco de Mayo — Or Any Day

BY // 05.04.20
casa-dragones-hanky-panky (1)

The Dandelo magarita from Hanky Panky in Mexico City.

Cinco de Mayo is here! And if you are like many of us, we’re growing bored with the same old, same old margaritas that we’ve been drinking ever since growing weary of martinis, as we have been sloshing through the coronavirus quagmire. Perhaps sensing this void, Casa Dragones Tequila turned to several Mexico City mixologists and one Dallas drinks wizard to get their special recipes for creative ‘ritas.

These are serious margarita alternatives to the plain ole, plain ole:

The Dandelo

Bartender: Hanky Panky in Mexico City

2 oz tequila, ½ oz Mango Nectar,½ oz Honey simple, ¾ oz Lemon Juice, 3 dashes of Angostura bitters.

Shake all ingredients and serve up in a glass with ice. Garnish with heated rosemary or thyme for the nose.

Amore Dragones

Amore Dragones margarita from Zanaya in Mexico City

Bartender: Zanaya at Four Seasons in Mexico City

PC SHOPPING

Swipe
  • Sustainable Brands Test
  • Sustainable Brands Test
  • Sustainable Brands Test
  • Sustainable Brands Test
  • Sustainable Brands Test
  • Sustainable Brands Test
  • Sustainable Brands Test
  • Sustainable Brands Test
  • Sustainable Brands Test
  • Sustainable Brands Test
  • Sustainable Brands Test
  • Sustainable Brands Test
  • Sustainable Brands Test
  • Sustainable Brands Test

2 oz tequila,  1 ½ oz Grapefruit juice, ¾ oz Campari, 1 oz Sweet and Sour Mix , Black salt

Shake all ingredients and serve up in a glass with ice. Garnish with mint leaf.

The Ginger Margarita

The Ginger Margarita from Pujol in Mexico City

Bartender: Pujol in Mexico City

2 oz tequila, ¾ oz Lemon juice, ½ oz Agave honey, 3 fresh cut-crushed ginger slices, Hibiscus salt

Rim a rocks glass with hibiscus salt. Muddle the fresh ginger slices with the lemon juice and honey in a cocktail shaker, then add the remaining ingredients and shake with ice. Strain into the ice-filled, rimmed rocks glass.

The Minero

A flower-topped margarita from Handshake Speakeasy in Mexico City.

Bartender: Handshake Speakeasy in Mexico City

1 oz tequila, 1 oz Thyme syrup, 1 ½ oz grapefruit juice, 2 oz grilled pineapple juice, 2 oz Campari,  1/3 oz lime juice

Add all ingredients into shaker. Shake well and drain twice. Garnish with edible flowers

No Pantalones Margarita

Bartender:Fernanda Rossano, The Whippersnapper in Dallas

1.5 oz tequila, .75 oz lime juice, .75 oz orange liqueur, .5 oz agave, 2 slices red bell pepper, 2 pieces celery

Add all ingredients into a tin, muddle veggies, add ice and shake. Strain over ice with a chili salt rim.

When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
2505 Dorrington Street, #E
Medical Center
FOR SALE

2505 Dorrington Street, #E
Houston, TX

$710,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2505 Dorrington Street, #E
10915 Wickline Drive
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

10915 Wickline Drive
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$4,850,000 Learn More about this property
Sue Atlas
This property is listed by: Sue Atlas (713) 446-5551
10915 Wickline Drive
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
12128 Broken Arrow Street
Memorial Forest
FOR SALE

12128 Broken Arrow Street
Houston, TX

$2,350,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
12128 Broken Arrow Street
5120 Longmont Drive, #6
Galleria Area
FOR SALE

5120 Longmont Drive, #6
Houston, TX

$2,225,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
5120 Longmont Drive, #6
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X