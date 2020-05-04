Special Margarita Recipes — Top Mexico City and Texas Bartenders Share Their Exotic Favorites

Cinco de Mayo is here! And if you are like many of us, we’re growing bored with the same old, same old margaritas that we’ve been drinking ever since growing weary of martinis, as we have been sloshing through the coronavirus quagmire. Perhaps sensing this void, Casa Dragones Tequila turned to several Mexico City mixologists and one Dallas drinks wizard to get their special recipes for creative ‘ritas.

These are serious margarita alternatives to the plain ole, plain ole:

The Dandelo

Bartender: Hanky Panky in Mexico City

2 oz tequila, ½ oz Mango Nectar,½ oz Honey simple, ¾ oz Lemon Juice, 3 dashes of Angostura bitters.

Shake all ingredients and serve up in a glass with ice. Garnish with heated rosemary or thyme for the nose.

Amore Dragones

Amore Dragones margarita from Zanaya in Mexico City

Bartender: Zanaya at Four Seasons in Mexico City

2 oz tequila, 1 ½ oz Grapefruit juice, ¾ oz Campari, 1 oz Sweet and Sour Mix , Black salt

Shake all ingredients and serve up in a glass with ice. Garnish with mint leaf.

The Ginger Margarita

The Ginger Margarita from Pujol in Mexico City

Bartender: Pujol in Mexico City

2 oz tequila, ¾ oz Lemon juice, ½ oz Agave honey, 3 fresh cut-crushed ginger slices, Hibiscus salt

Rim a rocks glass with hibiscus salt. Muddle the fresh ginger slices with the lemon juice and honey in a cocktail shaker, then add the remaining ingredients and shake with ice. Strain into the ice-filled, rimmed rocks glass.

The Minero

A flower-topped margarita from Handshake Speakeasy in Mexico City.

Bartender: Handshake Speakeasy in Mexico City

1 oz tequila, 1 oz Thyme syrup, 1 ½ oz grapefruit juice, 2 oz grilled pineapple juice, 2 oz Campari, 1/3 oz lime juice

Add all ingredients into shaker. Shake well and drain twice. Garnish with edible flowers