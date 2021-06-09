Celebrate dad this Father’s Day with a four-course a la carte barbecue brunch at Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas. The Las Colinas restaurant LAW, run by chef Christof Syré will be featuring a special menu for $95 per adult and $45 for kids under 12. Including two complimentary mimosas or Bloody Marys, the meal includes a seafood platter and Texas peach and arugula salad to start. Then choose between a brunch item of tomato soup, bacon Benedict, or French Toast. Main options include quail, beef rib roast, salmon steak, and charred summer squash. For dessert, choose between a deconstructed cherry jubilee or strawberry rhubarb cheesecake.