Where To Treat Dad to Brunch or Dinner This Father’s Day in Dallas
Classy Hotel Brunches, Beer Takeovers, and To-Go Tailgate CoolersBY Megan Ziots // 06.09.21
Father’s Day is Sunday, June 20, and what better way to treat dad than by booking a reservation for a special meal at one of his favorite Dallas restaurants? From classy hotel reservations to tailgate coolers to-go, these are the best local spots to treat Dad to this Father’s Day.
Fearing’s Restaurant
Uptown
2121 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
Treat dad to brunch this Father’s Day at a Dallas classic. For $110 per adult, The Ritz-Carlton’s Fearing’s Restaurant is offering a three-course meal with a choice of starter, entree, and dessert. Choose from chili, quail, shrimp michelada, or wagyu beef jalapeno sausage to start. Entree options include a salmon and blue cheese wedge salad, smokehouse plate, pork chop, and fried chicken. Lastly, the dessert trio comes with a warm bourbon cherry crisp, banana pudding, and milk chocolate peanut butter brownie bar. Book your table here.
Truluck’s
Multiple Locations
2401 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
This Father’s Day, this favorite Dallas seafood spot is offering a special dish: Ossobuco, a veal shank with pan sauce and truffle aioli for $60. The regular steak and seafood menu will also be available. Sunday dinner service is hosted from 4:30 pm to 9 pm — be sure to make your reservation in advance.
LAW Restaurant
Irving
4150 N. MacArthur Boulevard
Irving, TX 75038 | Map
Celebrate dad this Father’s Day with a four-course a la carte barbecue brunch at Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas. The Las Colinas restaurant LAW, run by chef Christof Syré will be featuring a special menu for $95 per adult and $45 for kids under 12. Including two complimentary mimosas or Bloody Marys, the meal includes a seafood platter and Texas peach and arugula salad to start. Then choose between a brunch item of tomato soup, bacon Benedict, or French Toast. Main options include quail, beef rib roast, salmon steak, and charred summer squash. For dessert, choose between a deconstructed cherry jubilee or strawberry rhubarb cheesecake.
Miriam Cocina Latina
Downtown
2015 Woodall Rodgers Freeway
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
This Father’s Day, the Mexican restaurant alongside Klyde Warren Park is offering several specials for the occasion. Offerings include a Los Padres pork chop, ribeye dinner plate, and pollo poblano. You can also order a few specials to-go including the La Poloma drink special (serves four to six), La Monarca (tequila, margarita mix), and the family of four fajita dinner.
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
Multiple Locations
2100 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
Celebrate dad this year with a special meal at Perry’s. The steakhouse is opening early (11 am) on Sunday and featuring off-the-menu dishes like caramelized prime rib for $49.50 and brunch-inspired $7 cocktails. A three-course $39 pork chop Sunday supper will also be available starting at 4 pm.
Meddlesome Moth
Design District
1621 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dalllas, TX 75207 | Map
On Sunday, this Design District beer haven and restaurant is celebrating Father’s Day with a Jester King Tap Takeover and brunch specials. More than 15 brews will be available from the Texas Hill Country brewery, as well as Dad’s Breakfast Skillet and an olive oil cake.
Jaxon Texas Kitchen and Beer Garden
Downtown
311 S Akard St
Dallas, TX 75202 | Map
This Father’s Day, guests can order the Tailgate Coolers to-go from this popular new AT&T Discovery District spot. You can take the $120 kit to go or reserve a spot on the well-manicured downtown lawn for $149. Each kit feeds four people and includes a five pack of mixed beer, one pound of brisket, one pound of pork, potato salad, slaw, cowboy beans, and banana pudding. Order by June 17 by calling 214-838-1422.