Chairs Gaynell Drexler, Brittany Gilmore, Elise Drexler at the Heart & Soul Culinary Scholarship Dinner. (Photo by Vicky Pink)

(Photo by Rebekah Flores)

Chefs Mark Holley, Patti Delgado, Dayanny De La Cruz at the Heart & Soul Culinary Scholarship Dinner. (Photo by Vicky Pink)

Gerald Womack, Duni Hebron, Wayne Luckett, Rodney Ellis, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at the Heart & Soul Culinary Scholarship Dinner. (Photo by Vicky Pink)

Chef JJ Johnson at the Heart & Soul Culinary Scholarship Dinner. (Photo by Vicky Pink)

Chef Emmanuel Chavez Tatemo at the Heart & Soul Culinary Scholarship Dinner. (Photo by Vicky Pink)

Chef Chris Williams, Juana Collins, Patricia Luckett at the Heart & Soul Culinary Scholarship Dinner. (Photo by Vicky Pink)

Aymara Lucero, Jennifer Diaz, Silvia Ortiz, Stephanie Martinez at the Heart & Soul Culinary Scholarship Dinner. (Photo by Vicky Pink)

Houston Community College Culinary Students at the Heart & Soul Culinary Scholarship Dinner. (Photo by Vicky Pink)

The Urban Orchestra at the Heart & Soul Culinary Scholarship Dinner. (Photo by Vicky Pink)

Chef Chris Williams at (Photo by Rebekah Flores)

Foodie Events / Restaurants

Feed the Soul’s Houston Dinner Lets Trailblazing Chefs Show Off All Their Talents In a Lavish Five-Course Meal

Kicking Off a Global Culinary Conference With Food Wows

BY Camryn Bacon // 01.30.25
Chairs Gaynell Drexler, Brittany Gilmore, Elise Drexler at the Heart & Soul Culinary Scholarship Dinner. (Photo by Vicky Pink)
(Photo by Rebekah Flores)
Chefs Mark Holley, Patti Delgado, Dayanny De La Cruz at the Heart & Soul Culinary Scholarship Dinner. (Photo by Vicky Pink)
Gerald Womack, Duni Hebron, Wayne Luckett, Rodney Ellis, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at the Heart & Soul Culinary Scholarship Dinner. (Photo by Vicky Pink)
Chef JJ Johnson at the Heart & Soul Culinary Scholarship Dinner. (Photo by Vicky Pink)
Chef Emmanuel Chavez Tatemo at the Heart & Soul Culinary Scholarship Dinner. (Photo by Vicky Pink)
Chef Chris Williams, Juana Collins, Patricia Luckett at the Heart & Soul Culinary Scholarship Dinner. (Photo by Vicky Pink)
Aymara Lucero, Jennifer Diaz, Silvia Ortiz, Stephanie Martinez at the Heart & Soul Culinary Scholarship Dinner. (Photo by Vicky Pink)
Houston Community College Culinary Students at the Heart & Soul Culinary Scholarship Dinner. (Photo by Vicky Pink)
The Urban Orchestra at the Heart & Soul Culinary Scholarship Dinner. (Photo by Vicky Pink)
Chef Chris Williams at (Photo by Rebekah Flores)
Chairs Gaynell Drexler, Brittany Gilmore, Elise Drexler at the Heart & Soul Culinary Scholarship Dinner. (Photo by Vicky Pink)

(Photo by Rebekah Flores)

Chefs Mark Holley, Patti Delgado, Dayanny De La Cruz at the Heart & Soul Culinary Scholarship Dinner. (Photo by Vicky Pink)

Gerald Womack, Duni Hebron, Wayne Luckett, Rodney Ellis, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at the Heart & Soul Culinary Scholarship Dinner. (Photo by Vicky Pink)

Chef JJ Johnson at the Heart & Soul Culinary Scholarship Dinner. (Photo by Vicky Pink)

Chef Emmanuel Chavez Tatemo at the Heart & Soul Culinary Scholarship Dinner. (Photo by Vicky Pink)

Chef Chris Williams, Juana Collins, Patricia Luckett at the Heart & Soul Culinary Scholarship Dinner. (Photo by Vicky Pink)

Aymara Lucero, Jennifer Diaz, Silvia Ortiz, Stephanie Martinez at the Heart & Soul Culinary Scholarship Dinner. (Photo by Vicky Pink)

Houston Community College Culinary Students at the Heart & Soul Culinary Scholarship Dinner. (Photo by Vicky Pink)

The Urban Orchestra at the Heart & Soul Culinary Scholarship Dinner. (Photo by Vicky Pink)

Chef Chris Williams at (Photo by Rebekah Flores)

What: Feed the Soul Foundation Heart & Soul Scholarship Dinner

Where: Eldorado Ballroom

PC Moment: A lavish five-course meal was presented as five trailblazing chefs collaborated to craft dishes for more than 200 diners in support of the Feed the Soul Foundation’s mission to empower under-represented culinary and hospitality students. The Houston evening not only raised thousands in scholarship funds but also satisfied the soul with an elevated dining experience. 

Chef Chris Williams, Juana Collins, Patricia Luckett
Chef Chris Williams, Juana Collins, Patricia Luckett at the Heart & Soul Culinary Scholarship Dinner. (Photo by Vicky Pink)

The evening began with cocktails from Texas Black Gold Distillery, followed by a selection of appetizers. Chef Chris Williams, founder of Lucille’s Hospitality Group, delighted Houston foodies with deviled eggs topped with caviar and savory chicken and waffle bites that teased the taste buds. Chef Patricia Delgado of The Original Ninfa’s at Uptown then presented a winter harvest salad. 

Chef Dayanny De La Cruz served a chayote cream soup, infused with cilantro and black truffle. The entrée course featured roasted salmon from Chef Shannen Tune, alongside chicory-dusted beef short rib prepared by Chef Mark Holley, combining to create a savory satisfaction to the course. 

Chefs Mark Holley, Patti Delgado, Dayanny De La Cruz
Chefs Mark Holley, Patti Delgado, Dayanny De La Cruz at the Heart & Soul Culinary Scholarship Dinner. (Photo by Vicky Pink)

Ending the culinary experience, dessert was in the hands of Chef Emannuel Chavez of Tatemó, who served a postre de temporada, a toasted rice ice cream with pine nut cream and burnt caramel. Attendees were also tempted with souvenir sweets and coffee gifted by Sweets by Belen and Hawt House Coffee.

Applause to the dinner chairs — Gaynell Drexler, Elise Drexler and Brittany Gilmore — whose leadership helped raise more than $100,000 for the cause. 

Founded in 2020, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization has been committed to increasing representation for marginalized culinary professionals and minority students. Feed the Soul Foundation achieves this through grants, scholarships and educational initiatives that foster business growth and culinary expertise.

Gerald Womack, Duni Hebron, Wayne Luckett, Rodney Ellis, Roslyn Mitchell
Gerald Womack, Duni Hebron, Wayne Luckett, Rodney Ellis, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at the Heart & Soul Culinary Scholarship Dinner. (Photo by Vicky Pink)

The Heart & Soul Dinner was the kickoff of the four-day Global Culinary Conference, which offers a wealth of culinary experiences, master classes and inspirational talks on building a successful restaurant and culinary business. 

PC Seen: Brittany and John Gilmore, Aymara Lucero, Jennifer Diaz, Silva Ortiz, Stephanie Martinez, Juana Collins, Patricia and Wayne Luckett, Chef JJ Johnson, Derek Robinson, Edward Pollard, Rodney Ellis, KG Smooth, Liz Arreola, Vanessa Gilmore, Warren Luckett, Gerald Womack, Duni Hebron, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Falayn Ferrell, and Jordan Smith

