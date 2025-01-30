Feed the Soul’s Houston Dinner Lets Trailblazing Chefs Show Off All Their Talents In a Lavish Five-Course Meal

The Urban Orchestra at the Heart & Soul Culinary Scholarship Dinner. (Photo by Vicky Pink)

What: Feed the Soul Foundation Heart & Soul Scholarship Dinner

Where: Eldorado Ballroom

PC Moment: A lavish five-course meal was presented as five trailblazing chefs collaborated to craft dishes for more than 200 diners in support of the Feed the Soul Foundation’s mission to empower under-represented culinary and hospitality students. The Houston evening not only raised thousands in scholarship funds but also satisfied the soul with an elevated dining experience.

The evening began with cocktails from Texas Black Gold Distillery, followed by a selection of appetizers. Chef Chris Williams, founder of Lucille’s Hospitality Group, delighted Houston foodies with deviled eggs topped with caviar and savory chicken and waffle bites that teased the taste buds. Chef Patricia Delgado of The Original Ninfa’s at Uptown then presented a winter harvest salad.

Chef Dayanny De La Cruz served a chayote cream soup, infused with cilantro and black truffle. The entrée course featured roasted salmon from Chef Shannen Tune, alongside chicory-dusted beef short rib prepared by Chef Mark Holley, combining to create a savory satisfaction to the course.

Ending the culinary experience, dessert was in the hands of Chef Emannuel Chavez of Tatemó, who served a postre de temporada, a toasted rice ice cream with pine nut cream and burnt caramel. Attendees were also tempted with souvenir sweets and coffee gifted by Sweets by Belen and Hawt House Coffee.

Applause to the dinner chairs — Gaynell Drexler, Elise Drexler and Brittany Gilmore — whose leadership helped raise more than $100,000 for the cause.

Founded in 2020, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization has been committed to increasing representation for marginalized culinary professionals and minority students. Feed the Soul Foundation achieves this through grants, scholarships and educational initiatives that foster business growth and culinary expertise.

The Heart & Soul Dinner was the kickoff of the four-day Global Culinary Conference, which offers a wealth of culinary experiences, master classes and inspirational talks on building a successful restaurant and culinary business.

PC Seen: Brittany and John Gilmore, Aymara Lucero, Jennifer Diaz, Silva Ortiz, Stephanie Martinez, Juana Collins, Patricia and Wayne Luckett, Chef JJ Johnson, Derek Robinson, Edward Pollard, Rodney Ellis, KG Smooth, Liz Arreola, Vanessa Gilmore, Warren Luckett, Gerald Womack, Duni Hebron, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Falayn Ferrell, and Jordan Smith.