New Breakfast Taco Mecca Opening in Houston With Chef Power and Margaritas To-Go

Chef Beto Gutierrez puts his native Laredo touch on tacos available for pickup at The Tasting Room in Uptown Park.

The Tasting Room in Uptown Park is adding to its menu thanks to Fly By Taco Company. Breakfast/brunch is served.

Chef Beto Gutierrez puts his native Laredo touch on tacos available for pickup at The Tasting Room in Uptown Park.

Breakfast tacos by Chef Beto Gutierrez lead the Fly By Taco Company menu at The Tasting Room in Uptown Park. The daily curbside service begins on Tuesday.

At a time when restaurants are improvising on a daily basis as chefs and managers wade through the quagmire of surviving the pandemic, new ideas are popping up with regularity. The latest to come our way is Fly By Taco, Jerry Lasco’s concept five years in gestation.

Fly By Taco Company launches this Taco Tuesday at The Tasting Room in Uptown Park with fast, hot and fresh breakfast tacos which will be available for pickup Mondays through Fridays, 7 to 9 am, and on Saturdays, 8 to 11 am.

“After conceptualizing this idea about five years ago due to the need to bring delicious, fast and convenient breakfast options to Houston,” Jerry Lasco, founder and CEO of Lasco Enterprises, tells PaperCity, “it is exciting to bring this local business to conception with the help of The Tasting Room, Uptown Park and the exceptional Chef Beto Gutierrez.”

You might recall Gutierrez, a native of Laredo, as executive chef at Añejo in Uptown Park and former top toque at La Posada in Laredo and at The Driskill Hotel in Austin. Today, he serves as senior executive chef with Lasco.

A look at the menu reveals more than mere breakfast tacos. Yes, there are the expected chorizo and egg tacos; bacon, egg and cheese tacos; black bean and avocado tacos and more, priced from $2.50 to $3.75.

But also on the menu are chips and salsa, guacamole, queso dip and for those making a brunch of it there is plenty more.

VIEW ART Swipe

















Next

The offerings include beef and chicken fajita tacos, grilled portobello tacos, shrimp adobo tacos and additional options. All to be washed down with everything from Topo Chico, to Mexican sodas to Mexican beers, margaritas, palomas and to-go kits for both margaritas and palomas.

And let’s not forget that gallon of Fly By Tea, available for $10, and served with cups and ice.