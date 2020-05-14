New Breakfast Taco Mecca Opening in Houston With Chef Power and Margaritas To-Go

Chef Beto Gutierrez puts his native Laredo touch on tacos available for pickup at The Tasting Room in Uptown Park.

The Tasting Room in Uptown Park is adding to its menu thanks to Fly By Taco Company. Breakfast/brunch is served.

Chef Beto Gutierrez puts his native Laredo touch on tacos available for pickup at The Tasting Room in Uptown Park.

Breakfast tacos by Chef Beto Gutierrez lead the Fly By Taco Company menu at The Tasting Room in Uptown Park. The daily curbside service begins on Tuesday.

At a time when restaurants are improvising on a daily basis as chefs and managers wade through the quagmire of surviving the pandemic, new ideas are popping up with regularity. The latest to come our way is Fly By Taco, Jerry Lasco’s concept that’s been five years in gestation.

Fly By Taco Company launches this Taco Tuesday at The Tasting Room in Uptown Park with fast, hot, and fresh breakfast tacos that will be available for pickup Mondays through Fridays, 7 to 9 am, and on Saturdays, 8 to 11 am.

“After conceptualizing this idea about five years ago due to the need to bring delicious, fast, and convenient breakfast options to Houston,” Jerry Lasco, founder and CEO of Lasco Enterprises, tells PaperCity, “it is exciting to bring this local business to conception with the help of The Tasting Room, Uptown Park, and the exceptional chef Beto Gutierrez.”

You might recall that Gutierrez, a native of Laredo, was executive chef at Añejo in Uptown Park and former top toque at La Posada in Laredo and at The Driskill Hotel in Austin. Today, he serves as senior executive chef with Lasco.

A look at the menu reveals more than just breakfast tacos. Yes, there are the expected chorizo and egg tacos; bacon, egg and cheese tacos; black bean and avocado tacos and more, priced from $2.50 to $3.75.

But also on the menu are chips and salsa, guacamole, queso dip, and, for those making a brunch of it, there’s plenty more.

The offerings include beef and chicken fajita tacos, grilled portobello tacos, shrimp adobo tacos, and additional options. All can be washed down with everything from Topo Chico to Mexican sodas and beers, margaritas, palomas, and to-go kits for margaritas and palomas.

And, let’s not forget that gallon of Fly By Tea, available for $10 and served with cups and ice.