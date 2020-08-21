Chris Shepherd book signing Cook Like a Local at Georgia James (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chef Chris Shepherd celebrates his cookbook, 'Cook Like a Local.' Starting in in September he will be cooking on Zoom from his favorite cookbooks by other authors. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dishes from Chrissy Teigen's Cravings cookbook are the first in Chef Chris Shepherd's series of Zoom cooking classes. (Courtesy photo)

Chrissy Teigen's Thai Beef Salad is one of four recipes that Chef Chris Shepherd will be cooking in his Zoom cooking class. (Instagram photo)

Chris Shepherd Embraces Chrissy Teigen’s Cooking Power in New Zoom Class Series

A Different Type of Book Club

08.21.20
Chef Chris Shepherd celebrates his cookbook, 'Cook Like a Local.' Starting in September he will be cooking on Zoom from his favorite cookbooks by other authors. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dishes from Chrissy Teigen's Cravings cookbook are the first in Chef Chris Shepherd's series of Zoom cooking classes. (Courtesy photo)
Chrissy Teigen's Thai Beef Salad is one of four recipes that Chef Chris Shepherd will be cooking in his Zoom cooking class. (Instagram photo)
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend with their two children. A third is on the way. (Instagram photo)
Chef Chris Shepherd celebrates his cookbook, 'Cook Like a Local.' Starting in in September he will be cooking on Zoom from his favorite cookbooks by other authors. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dishes from Chrissy Teigen's Cravings cookbook are the first in Chef Chris Shepherd's series of Zoom cooking classes. (Courtesy photo)

Chrissy Teigen's Thai Beef Salad is one of four recipes that Chef Chris Shepherd will be cooking in his Zoom cooking class. (Instagram photo)

We have to wonder if Chris Shepherd ever sleeps. Consider the Houston chef’s ever-inventive strategies for Underbelly Hospitality’s restaurants surviving during COVID-19, his commitment to Southern Smoke and now his latest venture — conducting a Zoom cooking class every Saturday beginning September 12.

He calls it the Chris Shepherd Book Club and the concept is absolutely tasty. During each of the series he will lead viewers in preparing dishes from some of his favorite cookbooks.

For $150 per couple, participants receive all ingredients for making the dishes at home as well as a copy of the selected cookbook. He launches the series with A-list celebrity cookbook author Chrissy Teigen’s Cravings. We think that for foodies and home chefs, this presents a whole new concept for date night.

“I had the pleasure of cooking for Chrissy and John at Underbelly,” Shepherd says in a statement, “and she was so engaged as a diner. She came up to the pass, chatted with us and was just so gracious. Years later, we cooked at the same event, and she had the same infectious love for food and cooking. And that love shows in every recipe in this book.”

Teigen’s recipes that will be featured in this cooking class launch are the Dump and Done Ramen Salad, Shrimp Summer Rolls, Thai Beef Salad and Roast Chicken and Vegetables.

These recipes are from her second cookbook. Her third cookbook, that publishes this fall, is touted as taking a healthier approach to home cooking. It’s a matter of threes as the model just revealed her third pregnancy with husband John Legend.

Participants in the Zook cooking class will pick up the ingredients and the cookbook the Friday, the day before the class, at Shepherd’s acclaimed steakhouse Georgia James in Montrose.

Always one to look out for his friends in the industry, Shepherd adds that $20 from every ticket sold will be donated to Southern Smoke, which provides financial assistance to food and beverage industry workers in crisis.

Featured Properties
