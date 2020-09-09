Tim Love exprience
Live With Love is a virtual cooking experience like no other. After all, Tim Love is not just a chef. He's a personality.

Learn to mix two special cocktails with Woodford Reserve Boubon.

The special cooking and grilling demonstration will feature chef Tim Love.

Woodford Reserve

Chef Tim Love sits on a bridge in the Houston's Levy Park.

Foodie Events / Restaurants

Cooking With Tim Love — Special Live Virtual Event Puts One of America’s Top Chefs in Your Kitchen

With a Serious Dash of Woodford Reserve Cocktails

BY // 09.08.20
Live With Love is a virtual cooking experience like no other. After all, Tim Love is not just a chef. He's a personality.

Learn to mix two special cocktails with Woodford Reserve Boubon.

The special cooking and grilling demonstration will feature chef Tim Love.

Woodford Reserve

Chef Tim Love sits on a bridge in the Houston's Levy Park.

Chef Tim Love is known as much for his fun-loving personality as he is for his signature urban western food. Love is equal parts serial restauranteur and showman.

In a typical year, the jet-setting, celebrity chef would be hopping from his many local and national television appearances to some of the most spectacular food and wine festivals around the country ― leading hundreds in raucous cooking and grilling demonstrations. Unfortunately, that’s not been possible this year.

But just because most large gatherings have been postponed until next year doesn’t mean Tim Love can’t bring the party right to your kitchen. With that in mind, Woodford Reserve Bourbon and PaperCity are putting on a signature Tim Love cooking experience like no other.

In fact, Love is coming straight to you for a hands-on grilling demonstration. This interactive Live With Love virtual cooking and tasting event will take place on September 30 beginning at 6 pm.

During this fully interactive, virtual in-home cooking class, you get the opportunity to cook a full meal ― including cocktail recipes featuring Woodford Reserve Bourbon. You’ll be directed every step of the way by Love himself. And participants are encouraged to ask questions at a live Q & A session with the renowned chef following the cooking demonstration.

This special event will give you a chance to roll up your sleeves, pour a glass of wine and sharpen your backyard grilling prowess, following Love’s step-by-step process to achieve grilled meat perfection.

Everyone will be cooking grilled chicken paillard, seasoned with Love’s Signature Badass Rub, along with a fresh arugula salad. The salad will be tossed with grapefruit supremes, dressed with olive oil and lemon juice and topped with Italian Grana Padano cheese. Love will share his cooking and grilling techniques from unboxing your meal kit (which is included in the ticket price and will be sent to your door) to its final plating.

To pair with your restaurant-worthy meal, your special cooking kit will also include everything you need to make two signature cocktails featuring Woodford Reserve Bourbon.

You’ll learn how to mix your own Gold Rush cocktail, as well as a Pecan Old Fashioned, with all the ingredients and garnishes. While many of Love’s cooking demonstrations include a shot of tequila, he thinks Woodford Reserve is another stellar sip to enjoy while cooking.

The exclusive cooking experience includes a cooking kit, with all the fresh ingredients needed for the virtual experience. Kits will be delivered to your doorstep via FedEx on the day of the event, and a link will be sent to all ticket holders prior to the event, via the email provided at checkout.

The cooking kit includes pre-portioned and labeled ingredients to make cooking the meal during the demonstration a stress-free, fun experience. The kits also come with a full cooking ingredients list, including what tools you will need. Love will walk guests through the entire recipe during the live demonstration and will send along full recipes and instructions, so you can repeat it and delight your friends and family post event.

The demonstration will also be recorded — with a link sent to ticket holders immediately after Love finishes. This allows those who cannot attend live on September 30 to still get the full experience. You can follow along at your own pace, something that’s not possible during a traditional in-person cooking demonstration.

A True Food Guru

Love certainly brings a resume that few other chefs can match. His acclaimed restaurants include Lonesome Dove Western Bistros in Fort Worth, Austin and Knoxville (Tennessee), Woodshed Smokehouses in both Fort Worth and Houston, and a host of LoveShack Burger spots, among others. This is your chance to invite him into your own home for a private cooking class.

The live Q & A session and live cooking demonstration will take place on Zoom, with Love taking participants through each step of the recipe, while providing his own insider cooking tricks and tips.

This special event will also benefit a worthy charity partner in World Central Kitchen. This non-profit, non-governmental organization is devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters. Founded in 2010 by celebrity chef Jose Andres, the organization was initially launched to prepare much needed food in Haiti following a devastating earthquake. It’s been on the ground, getting nourishing food to those in need ever since.

In the wake of COVID-19, World Central Kitchen has been working across America to safely distribute individually packaged, fresh meals in communities that need support (#ChefsForAmerica). A portion of this virtual event’s proceeds will be donated to World Central Kitchen.

This is a true one of a kind night. Mark your calendar and reserve your special cooking kits ($85 for one or $165 for two) here.

The Ultimate Virtual Cooking Experience
with Chef Tim Love

Presented by Woodford Reserve

Presented by Woodford Reserve x PaperCity

Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 at 6 PM

Buy Tickets

