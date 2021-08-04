DFW Restaurant Week is Here — How to Make the Most of This Supersized Foodie Holiday

For North Texas foodies, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. The 2021 version of DFW Restaurant Week begins this Friday, August 6, kicking off one glorious month of dining that lasts right through September 5. With three course prix fixe dinners for either $39 or $49 standard, and select restaurants even offering special two course lunches for just $19 ― it may be time to lock in your reservations.

Twenty-three of Tarrant County’s best restaurants are participating. Each participating restaurant will donate 20 percent to Fort Worth nonprofit Lena Pope, which works to improve the behavioral and mental health of hundreds of local kids and their families. With more than $2.3 million raised since 1998, DFW Restaurant Week is one of Lena Pope’s largest annual fundraisers.

Here is rundown of the Tarrant County restaurants participating in this year’s DFW Restaurant Week, along with a preview of a few of the more interesting menus. Check the websites of your favorite restaurants, or commit to getting out of your bubble and trying something new this year.

Steak a la Berg on the prix fixe at B&B Butchers.

Fort Worth’s Restaurant Week Participants

— B&B Butchers & Restaurant – 5212 Marathon Avenue – www.bbbutchers.com

— Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine – 4259 Bryant Irvin Road – www.bonnellstexas.com

— City Works Eatery & Pour House – 5288 Monahans Avenue – www.cityworksrestaurant.com

— Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse – 812 Main Street – www.delfriscos.com

— Del Frisco’s Grille – 154 East 3rd Street – www.delfriscosgrille.com

— Fixture Kitchen & Social Lounge – 401 West Magnolia Avenue – www.fixturefw.com

— Grace – 777 Main Street – www.gracefortworth.com

— Rise Souffle nº3 – 5135 Monahans Avenue – www.risesouffle.com

— Silver Fox Steakhouse – 1651 S. University Drive – www.silverfoxcafe.com

— Texas de Brazil – 101 North Houston Street – www.texasdebrazil.com

— Toro Toro – 200 Main Street – www.torotorofortworth.com

— Waters Restaurant – 301 Main Street – www.waterstexas.com

— Wicked Butcher – 512 Main Street – www.wickedbutcher.com

Looking for something different? At Bonnell’s you can try pecan crusted redfish, served with roasted vegetables and jasmine rice, with sauteed baby bay shrimp and brown butter sauce, and a side of haricots verts. Or how about Steak à La Berg, sliced sirloin over hash browns at B & B Butchers? There’s herb asparagus risotto, glazed asparagus tips, parmigiano reggiano, vegetable broth, herb puree and cress at Wicked Butcher. Or Toro Toro’s empanada de conchinta with cusco marinated pulled pork, pickled habanero and pickled red onion, plus an avocado yuzu puree

The best North Texas chefs pull out all the stops for this annual ritual.

Arlington Restaurant Week Picks

— Mercury Chop House Arlington – 2221 East Lamar Boulevard – www.mercurychophouse.com

— Piccolo Mondo – 829 East Lamar Boulevard – www.piccolomondo.com

— Restaurant506 at the Sanford House – 506 North Center Street – www.thesanfordhouse.com

— The Melting Pot – 4000 Five Points Drive – www.meltingpot.com

Colleyville

— Next Bistro – 5003 Colleyville Boulevard – www.nextbistrotx.com

Grapevine

— Mac’s on Main – 909 South Main Street – www.macsteak.com

Roanoake

— The Classic Café at Roanoke – 504 North Oak Street – www.theclassiccafe.com

Southlake

— Del Frisco’s Grille – 1200 East Southlake Boulevard – www.delfriscosgrille.com

— Kirby’s Prime Steakhouse – 3305 East Highway 114

— Fire Oak Grill – 114 Austin Avenue – www.fireoakgrill.com

“Supporting this year’s DFW Restaurant Week is especially important due to the ever-increasing number of local children struggling with anxiety and depression as a result of the pandemic,” says Dr. Ashley Elgin, Lena Pope’s CEO. “The more funds we raise from DFW Restaurant Week, the more local families we can help with our mental and behavioral health interventions and counseling/therapy.”

DFW Restaurant Week is one of North Texas’ largest and most beloved foodie events. Over the past 24 years, DFW Restaurant Week has raised more than $10 million in donations for its charity partners. It’s a delicious way to support the work of Lena Pope and local restaurants.

“We hope our local residents will see this as an opportunity to give back and open their hearts and wallets to support these benevolent Tarrant County restaurants and our hundreds of local families in-need,” Elgin says.

You’ll also eat well at a discount. Very well.