Fort Worth’s 8 Best Holiday Coffees and Teas — From Grinch Matcha to Blueberry Juniper Cold Brew
Savor These Festive Lattes, Spiced Chais, and Indulgent Winter WarmersBY Edward Brown // 12.20.24
Cherry Coffee on Magnolia Avenue combines small-town charm with big-hearted values, offering seasonal favorites like the Spiced Chai Apple Latte. (Courtesy)
CRUDE Craft Coffee Bar offers a cozy and elegant setting to enjoy exceptional coffee, teas, and seasonal treats. (Courtesy)
HustleBlendz stands out with its warm atmosphere and unique creations. (Courtesy)
Ostara Coffee Roasters, North Texas’ first 100% women-owned and operated roastery, blends sustainability, community, and exceptional coffee with seasonal offerings like the Pumpkin Praline Latte. (Courtesy)
Rodeo Coffee Co. serves freshly roasted whole-bean coffee from two rustic trailers, featuring seasonal delights like the Winter Wonderland latte. (Courtesy)
Portico Coffee, housed in the historic Koldin House, blends artistry and community with offerings like the Blueberry Juniper Cold Brew. (Courtesy)
White Rhino Coffee fosters connection and community with offerings like the Chumpkin, a chai latte infused with pumpkin spice, or the bold Dirty Chumpkin. (Courtesy)
Hogan Alley, a shotgun-style coffee bar in Hell’s Half Acre, offers seasonal favorites like the Northside Latte, a bold twist on hot chocolate. (Courtesy)
Winter has arrived, bringing a chill to the air and a lively spirit to Fort Worth. Whether you revel in the crisp weather or merely endure it, one thing unites us all: the joy of warming up with a cup of something seasonal and satisfying. And if you’re an iced coffee addict, there’s something in this round-up for you, too.
From indulgent lattes to spiced teas that capture the holiday spirit, these eight standout drinks highlight Fort Worth’s finest options for a cozy pick-me-up or a soothing afternoon indulgence.
Crude Craft Coffee Bar
804 S Main Street
Fort Worth , TX 76104 | Map
CRUDE Craft Coffee Bar’s velvet-lined chairs and overhead chandelier offer an environment as refined as its exceptional coffees and teas. Family-owned since 2008, the mother and son co-owners turn out some of the finest baked goods and lattes in town. This winter, treat yourself to The Grinch Matcha. This vibrant green tea latte is infused with creamy milk and house-made peppermint syrup then crowned with a sprinkle of crushed candy cane and a signature red heart.
HustleBlendz Coffee
120 St Louis Avenue
Fort Worth , TX 76104 | Map
In a city full of great coffee shops, HustleBlendz is a standout. The always warm, welcoming Hustleblendz rolled out their Harvest Moon Menu earlier this fall, and our top pick is the Peach Cobbler Latte. This warm and inviting creation blends the sweet essence of ripe peaches with a comforting hint of cinnamon and brown sugar, creating a latte that feels like dessert in a cup. Topped with velvety vanilla cream, it’s the perfect drink to savor during Fort Worth’s cooler months.
Ostara Coffee
208 E Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth , TX 76104 | Map
Ostara Coffee Roasters, North Texas’ first 100 percent women-owned and operated coffee roaster, has quickly become a cornerstone of Fort Worth’s vibrant coffee scene. Co-founders Natalie Willard and Valerie Mejía have cultivated a space that blends sustainability, community, and exceptional coffee.
This season, their Pumpkin Praline Latte is a standout. Made with rich pumpkin sauce, praline syrup, smooth espresso, and your milk of choice, this indulgent drink captures the essence of fall in every sip. Perfectly balanced and undeniably festive, it’s a must-try for the wintertime in Fort Worth.
Cherry Coffee
1121 W Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth , TX 76104 | Map
Nestled in Fort Worth’s historic Magnolia Avenue neighborhood, Cherry Coffee blends small-town charm with big-hearted values of kindness, inclusivity, and respect. This coffee shop stays true to its local roots while shipping its expertly roasted beans nationwide. This winter, cozy up with Cherry Coffee’s Spiced Chai Apple Latte, featuring spicy chai, house-made spiced apple syrup, and creamy oat milk for a sweet and warming treat.
Rodeo Coffee Co., known for its freshly roasted whole-bean coffee, operates out of two charming custom trailers radiating rustic charm. One trailer offers a cozy setting for espresso-based drinks, while the other brings their signature coffee experience to local events, making it a community favorite.
This season, indulge in their Winter Wonderland, a seasonal latte blending creamy white chocolate with refreshing peppermint — a perfect companion for breakfast tacos, pastries, or catching up with friends.
Portico Coffee
2503 Roosevelt Avenue
Fort Worth , TX 76164 | Map
Portico Coffee, located in Fort Worth’s historic Northside neighborhood, brings artistry and community together in a charming setting. Housed in the 1913 Koldin House, this newly reimagined coffee shop by Noble Menchaca offers a collaborative space for art, music, and local connection, complete with outdoor seating around a community garden and gazebos.
The Blueberry Juniper Cold Brew is a refreshing twist on classic cold brew. Infused with the subtle sweetness of blueberries and the crisp, aromatic notes of juniper, this vibrant drink delivers a perfectly balanced flavor profile that’s both invigorating and unique.
White Rhino Coffee Fort Worth
1217 8th Avenue
Fort Worth , TX 76104 | Map
White Rhino Coffee has been crafting connection and community since 2007 through exceptional craft coffee and scratch eats across North Texas. White Rhino’s Near Southside location offers an indulgent winter treat, the Chumpkin, that combines the warmth of a traditional chai latte with the cozy flavors of pumpkin spice. Add a shot of espresso for a bold “Dirty Chumpkin.”
Hogan Alley
901 Houston Street
Fort Worth , TX 76102 | Map
Nestled in the heart of Fort Worth’s historic Hell’s Half Acre, Hogan Alley is a shotgun-style coffee bar that blends modern flavors with Texan hospitality. This craft coffee, wine, and cocktail space partners with Texas-based roasteries and local artisans. This season, warm up with the Northside Latte, a modern twist on hot chocolate. Inspired by Fort Worth’s historic Northside neighborhood, this lovely winter warmer blends espresso with cinnamon, vanilla, mocha, and a hint of cayenne for a bold and cozy flavor.