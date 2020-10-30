PaperCity Cellar Select - Virtual Wine Tasting
Restaurants / Openings

Legendary Texas Store and Coffee Shop Favorite are Moving Into Fort Worth’s Mule Alley — The Stockyards Adds More Clout

King Ranch and AVOCA Coffee Add to Burgeoning Destination Spot

BY // 10.29.20
The ever-expanding Mule Alley, located in the heart of the Fort Worth Historic Stockyards, is growing again. This time, it’s all about calf-skin and caffeine. Both King Ranch Saddle Shop and AVOCA Coffee Roasters are joining Mule Alley’s lineup.

American custom saddle and durable leather goods brand, King Ranch Saddle Shop opened its fourth Texas brick-and-mortar store in Mule Alley earlier this month at 128 E. Exchange St. Suite 530. The renowned leather goods maker joins other western wear giants including Wrangler and Lucchese in Mule Alley.

With its fame stretching back to post-Civil War era Texas, King Ranch saddles have been sought after for more than a century. The flagship store is located in Kingsville Texas in the historic John B. Ragland building that was built in 1909. Its durable goods and Running W brand spread to locations in in Houston’s CityCentre development as well as College Station.

The famous King Ranch remains not only the largest ranch in Texas. At some 825,000 acres, it is the largest ranch in the United States ― known as an agribusiness industry leader, with interests in cattle ranching, farming, luxury retail goods and recreational hunting.

The architecture of this new flagship store in Fort Worth is Mexican hacienda style, based off of the Main House at King Ranch. In addition to a custom saddle service, the new store will also offer luggage, handbags, outdoor gear, clothes for men and women, furniture, home goods and much more.

AVOCA Coffee Roasters

The Stockyards is also adding Fort Worth-based artisanal coffee shop, AVOCA Coffee Roasters. It will be opening in Mule Alley this winter at 128 E. Exchange Ave Suite 560.

Known for its micro-roasted coffee beans made in-house, this new AVOCA shop will continue to offer specialty coffees and beverages. The AVOCA menu has all the crowd favorites including espresso, cold brews, teas and more. Diners can also enjoy a variety of cinnamon rolls, bagels and tacos.

“Being able to serve the Fort Worth community has always meant so much to us,” CEO, Craig Morgan says in a statement. “We couldn’t be happier to open our newest location in the heart of the city, at Mule Alley. The Fort Worth Stockyards brings a modern edge to old traditions and we like to think AVOCA Coffee does the same.”

The Mule Alley location of AVOCA Coffee will be the local cafe chain’s third in Fort Worth ― the first being on Magnolia Avenue and the second on Foch Street in the West Seventh District. Mitchell Garman Architects are designing the roughly 780 square feet of space that will expand to approximately 1,100 square feet, complete with a mezzanine level and an outdoor cafe area.

After all, this reimagined Mule Alley is all about growing.

