Fort Worth Burger Institution Reopens in New Locale, a Brewing Favorite Expands and FunkyTown Gives Way to Wagyu

Fred’s Texas was the last hold-out in the redevelopment of West Seventh. It stood firm as the little dive bar and burger joint that refused to be bulldozed as Crockett Row grew up all around it. Fred’s second location at Western Center is still going strong, but co-owners Terry Chandler and Quincy Wallace finally retreated after 40 years from their original location on Currie Street at the end of 2021, in favor of a complete reboot on Fort Worth’s Westside.

Now, that Fred’s Texas reboot is set to open on Saturday, May 21. A few hallmark touches of the former Steak & Ale space that Fred’s took over still remain. Mostly on the exterior with the quirky Tudor woodwork and plaster still there to greet you. But the cheesy stained glass accents, sneeze-guard topped salad bar and the Olde English Medieval Times decor are gone.

Fred’s Texas Cafe will soon be serving up its legendary burgers and hand cut fries on Camp Bowie West.

Instead, the new Fred’s Texas Cafe has brought its classic kitsch along for the ride across town to 7101 Camp Bowie West, including the rusty truck which is now installed out front. The original sparkly gold, 1970s era booths, framed ephemera and neon beer signs will make you feel right at home.

The new patio is installed with see-through garage doors, and the new bar is topped in granite rather than utilitarian stainless steel of the original, lined with wooden backed stools rather than the soda fountain swivels from the first Fred’s on Currie Street.

In anticipation of this new iteration of Fred’s Texas opening, the newly installed freezer is icing down schooners as we speak.

A Burleson Favorite Heads To The Big City

The former Baker Street Pub space has been vacant for nearly six years now, tucked just off Camp Bowie in what old-timers used to simply call 6333. The pub space sits across from Tuesday Morning and overlooks the Sprouts parking lot at 6333 Camp Bowie, suite 200. This 7,000 square foot restaurant, wrapped by a 4,000 square foot covered patio, will soon become a pub once more, complete with a full bar and live music.

After 10 years of operating in a 100-year-old historic building in the heart of Old Town Burleson, Old Town Brewing Co. is ready to expand by adding a second location. Plans call for opening the Fort Worth Old Town by late summer. Expect live music, craft beverages and Southern comfort food.

The menu at the Burleson Old Town is immense spanning from wings, flatbreads and bar snacks to brunch, burgers and house-smoked barbecue. The full bar includes a wine list and 30 draft beers on tap.

Old Town Brewing’s flatbreads are part of its lengthy food and beverage menus.

Derek Allen Takes More Ground

FunkyTown Donuts has closed its original location, which began baking and glazing in the distinctive funky red building near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Rosedale in Fort Worth. FunkyTown still has its thriving downtown donut shop, but decided to close the Southside one at 1000 Eighth Avenue last month.

Derek Allen’s Texas Barbecue had been a nearby neighbor of the Southside FunkyTown, smoking its smashing ‘cue in a similarly smallish space just blocks away. Now, Allen has signed a lease for the vacated FunkyTown space. He plans to expand by opening a new restaurant dubbed Derek Allen’s Wagyu Burger, built around smash burgers, in the old FunkyTown space.

With a quick two-month turnaround of the space that will transform its kitchen from a bakery into a grill planned, Allen says he is shooting for a July 1 opening.

Lili’s Bistro Hits The Refresh Button

After 15 years, Vance Martin has decided to take a brief timeout at his Lili’s Bistro on Magnolia in order to give the restaurant in “a fresher and lighter look” as well as make some staffing changes. The now closed Magnolia mainstay will return on May 25, complete with live music Wednesdays through Saturdays.

Lili’s Donuts is a favorite dessert at Lili’s Bistro.

Lili’s Bistro regulars will notice a few menu updates, including new items like wild mushroom gumbo, double duck gumbo and rockfish with crab pico. Most of the menu favorites are making a return, including Lili’s house burger, the Buffalo chicken sandwich and, of course, the fried bliss known as Lili’s donuts.

“The temporary closure these last three months have been just what Lili’s needed,” Martin says in a statement. “I’m confident our guest will be very pleased with the changes.”