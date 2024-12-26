Fort Worth’s dining scene is gearing up for an exciting year ahead with a wave of highly anticipated openings in 2025. From bold New American menus to Latin fusion hotspots and artisanal pizza destinations, these upcoming restaurants promise to elevate the city’s culinary landscape.

These are the 10 Fort Worth Restaurant Openings We’re Most Excited for in 2025.

Dutchess

503 Bryan Avenue

Duchess, the much-anticipated restaurant opening in Spring 2025, will anchor The Nobleman Hotel. Helmed by nationally recognized chef Casey Thompson, Duchess promises a bold New American menu infused with Texas flavors, offering a dining experience unlike any other in the area. The menu will blend seasonal ingredients with creative Texas flair, offering dishes like truffle butter gnocchi, red snapper with clams, and steak with rich sauces.

Dos Mares Restaurant

3260 West 7th Street

Did anyone catch Don Artemio as the setting for a pivotal scene in the latest Landman episode, where oil tycoon Monty Miller (played by Jon Hamm) strikes a risky business deal? Owners of the James Beard Foundation award-nominated restaurant recently bought the adjacent space with plans to transform the 3,585-square-foot building into an upscale Latin seafood destination called Dos Mares Restaurant. While details on the new concept remain scant, Don Artemio’s owners are unlikely to stray from their signature approach of combining authentic Mexican flavors with a modern, upscale dining experience.

Ring in the Holiday Season Swipe















Next

Margie’s Italian Gardens

9805 Camp Bowie W Boulevard

Margie’s Original Italian Kitchen, a West Side institution since 1953, was sold to restaurateur Gigi Howell with Westland Restaurant Group last year. The new owners aim to honor Margie’s legacy while deepening their commitment to the local community. Through their website, the new owners said they are bringing the popular destination back to its roots: “While it has seen many changes over the years, we are bringing it back to its roots. This is not the Margie’s that closed in 2023. It is the Margie’s that opened in 1953. As we reopen, we are honoring its rich heritage by restoring the flavors, atmosphere, and warmth.”

The Mont

3729 Saint Amand Circle

The Mont, an upscale New American restaurant, is set to open in early 2025 near Fort Worth’s Montserrat neighborhood. Led by Chef Michael Duff, who comes from Eddie V’s Fort Worth, the restaurant will feature a seasonally driven menu with handmade pastas, wagyu steaks, and seafood. Designed by Fort Worth-based Maven Interior Design, known for crafting timeless, high-end spaces, The Mont promises a chic and refined dining experience.

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza

2828 N. Tarrant Parkway

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza is bringing its unique and artisanal creations to Fort Worth in late spring. Known for its 72-hour dough and innovative combinations, the menu features standout options like the Hawaiana, with tangy tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, and pineapple, or the Matteo 2.0, a bold mix of Italian sausage, fresh jalapeños, and onions. The Fort Worth location will offer a full menu, including signature pizzas, fresh salads, and a curated selection of Italian wines and beers.

Bocado

500 Throckmorton Street

Bocado, the celebrated Latin fusion restaurant, is set to open on the top three floors of The Tower in downtown Fort Worth in early 2025. Spanning over 16,000 square feet, including a 5,200-square-foot speakeasy bar, Bocado will offer an immersive dining experience across its triplex design, featuring a reception area, dining room, and lounge.

Already a sensation in East Dallas, Bocado’s Fort Worth location will serve signature dishes like the Mazatlán Ceviche, combining sea bass, watermelon, and serrano sauce, and the Taco Charrito, stuffed with octopus, shrimp, and a cheese crust.

Drinks n’ Such

2736 Stanley Avenue

Chef David Hollister has crafted a chicken-centric menu for Drinks n’ Such, a bar and restaurant named in memory of his late friend who often joked about heading out for “drinks and such.” One of four partners behind the venture, Hollister plans to showcase his renowned chicken lollipops and chicharrones, alongside innovative new dishes. By cooking the poultry sous vide before frying, Hollister achieves a perfectly crispy shell without flour. The menu will also feature house-made brown butter sauces and his unique spin on the popular Momofuku Chili Crunch.

La La Land Kind Café

5733 Camp Bowie Boulevard

La La Land Kind Cafe, known for its signature coffee offerings and community-focused mission, is opening its first Fort Worth location in 2025. Renovations are underway, with construction set to conclude in October. Alongside its popular drinks like chai tea lattes, London fog, and mango passion fruit coolers, the cafe will also feature a variety of pastries, including the maple cinnamon pop tart, dulce de leche cruffin, and Dubai pistachio chocolate croissant.

Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse

969 Commerce Street

Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse, a modern steakhouse from Oklahoma-based Provision Concepts, is set to open in early 2025 in downtown Fort Worth. Located on the ground floor of the luxury Deco apartment community, the 8,500-square-foot restaurant will offer a menu featuring hand-cut steaks, seafood grilled over pecan and hickory woods, sushi, and unique options like chopped beef Wellington and vegan entrees.

Cafecito

401 W. Magnolia Avenue

Cafecito has quickly grown into a Fort Worth favorite thanks to its breakfast tacos, burritos, and signature pink corn tortillas. After finding success in the Funky Town Food Hall, the eatery is now set to move into a larger location. The menu features beloved items like the Barbacoa Taco, slow-cooked shredded beef on a hand-pressed tortilla, and the Papas, Huevo, & Chorizo Burrito. The new space (formerly Eazy Monkey) expands the family-owned business’ footprint in Fort Worth.