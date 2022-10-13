Sundance Square Lands a New Market, a New Steakhouse Hits a Historic Downtown and a Music Move — Your Fort Worth Restaurant Intel

Crusty sourdough is on the rise in downtown Fort Worth, courtesy of Trent Shaskan's Icon Bread.

Magnolia Motor Lounge made the move across town, but brought the same music and edgy decor.

The Fort Worth restaurant and bar scene is adding prime steaks, a cigar haven and a new foodie-friendly market, while old favorites move to new locations. And how about afternoon tea paired with freshly baked sourdough bread?

Yes, the greater Fort Worth restaurant world is always happening with new developments. This is the restaurant news you need to know:

Magnolia Motor Lounge Drives West

The Benbrook Traffic Circle is about to become ground zero of the Westside music scene. PaperCity was the first outlet to report on Magnolia Motor Lounge’s epic move across town. Now, Magnolia is opening in its new location this Thursday, October 13.

Much like its former Crockett Row neighbor Fred’s Texas Cafe, which also flew the coop and landed in a new nest near Camp Bowie West, Magnolia split West 7th too. You can now find it on a spot along the Benbrook Traffic Circle at 3803 Southwest Boulevard.

The longtime former home of the Royal Falcon bar and short-lived Fort Worth location of BBQ on the Brazos, the space is now fitted with a new sound system, stage and the full range of decor. That means hubcaps, signed guitars and photos, Christmas lights and neon beer signs. Will Hoge and Emily Wolfe with christen Magnolia’s new stage Thursday and Friday night. The doors open at 7 pm both nights.

Meehan’s Chophouse Takes Shape

Tony Meehan of Meehan Properties has hired Derek Venetulo to serve as executive chef of the new Meehan’s Chophouse. Venetulo, who grew up in Oregon and graduated from Le Cordon Bleu in Portland, served as executive chef-partner at the Capital Grille chain since 2010. First in Costa Mesa, California, followed by his longest stint at Fort Worth’s downtown Capital Grille restaurant.

Meehan’s Chophouse and its side door Henry’s Cigar Lounge is now set to open soon at 101 S. Main Street in historic downtown Mansfield. The space formerly housed a Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers.

“We’ll be serving prime steaks, like bone-in and bone-out New York strips, with high end seafood like lobster tails, Chilean sea bass and ahi tuna,” Venetulo tells PaperCity Fort Worth.

This rare fine dining spot in Mansfield will also spotlight some intriguing seafood towers.

After a nearly $3 million renovation of the 12,360-square-foot space, Meehan’s should begin welcoming diners by the end of October or early November. Henry’s Cigar Lounge will bring about 4,000 square feet of cigar puffing heaven just next door. It will have its own lounge bar menu.

“Tony is sparing no expense,” Venetulo says of the design, which includes onyx walls and dark walnut.

3rd Street Market Jumps Into Sundance Square

Part of the team that opened The Table three years ago — which was conceived as a market and culinary studio — has now expanded that vision into Fort Worth’s Sundance Square. The new 3rd Street Market is set to open at 425 West 3rd Street this week.

Former Cafe Modern chef Dean Shaskan already has her own catering company called Mockingbird Foods and she plans to feature a collection of her homemade soups at the new market. While you might have messed around at baking sourdough bread over COVID times, Shaskan’s husband Trent Shaskan’s Icon Bread is the real deal. Both are also regulars at the Clearfork Farmers Market.

The new 3rd Street Market the Shaskans say is “a marriage of bread and soup.” The U-shaped Bread Bar will be serving up soups, spreads, sides, salads and sourdough sandwiches for lunch. The shelves will be filled with market staples, fresh produce, wine and beer.

At 3rd Street Market, the Shaskans will be joined by Squoze Juicery and its cold pressed organic juices with Libos Dulceria providing sweet treats. The new Fort Worth market also will be home to Indulge Cooking Studio and Tea Room. Indulge is a spinoff from Dixya Bhattarai, one of the co-owners of The Table. Its afternoon tea service will include a selection of loose-leaf teas, along with an assortment of finger sandwiches, scones and pastries.

Yes, downtown Fort Worth now has its own afternoon tea haven.

3rd Street Market is holding a grand opening party this Saturday, October 15 from 4 to 7 pm. 3rd Street’s soft opening week will begin Monday, October 17 with its hours running from 7 am to 7 pm.