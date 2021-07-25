Brix Barbecue
Restaurants / Closings

Fort Worth Restaurant Shakeup — Closings and Openings You Need to Know, Including Berry Street Ice House’s Demise

Barbecue Gets a Boost and a New Italian Spot Secures a New Stage

BY // 07.24.21
Things are happening on the Fort Worth restaurant scene — with notable closings and openings both making waves. Let’s take a closer look at the upheaval and what you need to know as the Fort Worth restaurant world emerges and repivots from a pandemic that is not over yet.

Berry Street Ice House Shutters

Trident Restaurant Group’s one-off Berry Street Ice House is closing at 2000 W. Berry Street. It lasted there about a year. This restaurant space that has seen an astounding turnover in recent years, going from its inaugural tenant Americado to the short-lived The Moon and now the ending of Berry Street Ice House.

“Due to and ongoing failure to come to terms on a long-term lease agreement, our tenure will be voluntarily terminated,” Trident posted on social media. The restaurant group is leaving the door open to the idea of finding another home for Berry Street Ice House or a similar concept, Trident’s Kyle Bryson tells PaperCity Fort Worth.

Trident is also losing its previously announced Cast & Hook seafood restaurant, along with its proposed speakeasy Sugarman’s. That will no longer be installed at the base of Hotel Revel, which is owned by the same landlord as the constantly turning over 2000 W. Berry Street space.

Parker County Ice House will open this fall in Aledo.

Trident’s other restaurants are in full swing however, with Wishbone & Flynt and the soon to open TreMogli Cucina Italiana just next door. Bryson says they anticipate TreMogli opening by mid to late October. Preceding that in September, Trident’s massive, new-build Parker Co. Ice House is scheduled open in Aledo.

Brix Barbecue Makes It Permanent

Currently operating out of an open air location with bomber smokers and Smokestream (a shiny, customized Airstream food trailer) nearby Wishbone & Flynt just off South Main, Brix is now going brick and mortar.

Trevor Sales and his ever-present companion Brix the dog (the namesake of his carnivorous enterprise) will continue churning out tender brisket, sausage and those incredible crispy-edged burgers fresh off the flat iron, when they make the move to 1012 South Main Street. The spartan building is being redesigned to suit the burgeoning barbecue business.

It will open next year. In the meantime, you can still get still your fix from Brix’s current open air spot at 2018 Bryan Avenue.

Housemade Nocciola, tarragon and hazelnut sausage, just some of the house made charcuterie at Grace.

61 Osteria At First On Seventh

I know, that’s a restaurant name with a lot of math. But the ground floor of the newly reconfigured First on Seventh development, which already has Neighbor’s House Grocery and Buon Giorno Coffee, will add a new Italian restaurant. It comes from Grace and Little Red Wasp owner Adam Jones and his executive chef Blaine Staniford.

The two have been pondering an Italian spot for a while according to Celestina Blok, who first reported the news for CultureMap Fort Worth. There will be an Sunday supper component, which will be served family style, and the menu will feature plenty of upscale pastas, along with fish and meat dishes. 61 Osteria will give the accomplished chef a new palette to paint from when it opens in spring of 2022.

Fort Worth moves are being made — and the city’s restaurant scene is changing with flair. Stay tuned for more. Cowtown knows change.

Featured Properties
X