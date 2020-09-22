Giant Leap Coffee
Giant Leap Coffee
Giant Leap Coffee
Giant Leap Coffee
Giant Leap Coffee
Giant Leap Coffee
Giant Leap Coffee
01
07

Giant Leap Coffee's new Uptown Park location is a Houston caffeine retreat.

02
07

Giant Leap Coffee knows that a good cup of joe remains the lifeblood of any coffee mecca.

03
07

Giant Leap Coffee features an extensive drinks menu.

04
07

Giant Leap Coffee's new East End location will bring its own pastries kitchen.

05
07

Giant Leap Coffee's Uptown Park retreat provides a window to the world. Or at least the shopping center.

06
07

Giant Leap Coffee's upcoming new East End flagship is a showcase space.

07
07

Giant Leap Coffee wants to be distinctive.

Giant Leap Coffee
Giant Leap Coffee
Giant Leap Coffee
Giant Leap Coffee
Giant Leap Coffee
Giant Leap Coffee
Giant Leap Coffee
Restaurants / Openings

Houston’s Coolest New Coffee Shop is a Giant Leap Forward for Uptown Park — and Soon the East End

Getting Spacey and Going to New Worlds With Bold Expansion Plans

BY // 09.21.20
Giant Leap Coffee's new Uptown Park location is a Houston caffeine retreat.
Giant Leap Coffee knows that a good cup of joe remains the lifeblood of any coffee mecca.
Giant Leap Coffee features an extensive drinks menu.
Giant Leap Coffee's new East End location will bring its own pastries kitchen.
Giant Leap Coffee's Uptown Park retreat provides a window to the world. Or at least the shopping center.
Giant Leap Coffee's upcoming new East End flagship is a showcase space.
Giant Leap Coffee wants to be distinctive.
1
7

Giant Leap Coffee's new Uptown Park location is a Houston caffeine retreat.

2
7

Giant Leap Coffee knows that a good cup of joe remains the lifeblood of any coffee mecca.

3
7

Giant Leap Coffee features an extensive drinks menu.

4
7

Giant Leap Coffee's new East End location will bring its own pastries kitchen.

5
7

Giant Leap Coffee's Uptown Park retreat provides a window to the world. Or at least the shopping center.

6
7

Giant Leap Coffee's upcoming new East End flagship is a showcase space.

7
7

Giant Leap Coffee wants to be distinctive.

Houston’s new space-themed coffee shop, Giant Leap Coffee, has touched down in Uptown Park. However, Giant Leap is not leaving its beloved East End behind with its reimagined flagship location still scheduled for a winter launch.

Giant Leap only opened its doors at 1135 Uptown Park Boulevard on September 1 and expansion is already underway. Giant Leap owner and founder Logan Beck is already working on outdoor seating for the jewel box of a 650 square feet space.

“We’ve got a concrete bed out on the front side of the building near Loft that originally was always going to be outdoor seating.” Beck tells PaperCity. “And the shopping center has some two-tops out there and they had removed them because of COVID, so I’m just working on getting them back.

“They should hopefully be back this week.”

The new Giant Leap Coffee brings a diverse drink menu with options such as the Horchata Cold Brew, Vietnamese Cafe Sua Da and a lemonade made from Calamansi, a Filipino citrus.

Giant Leap is also keeping it local and serving Amaya coffee along with other Houston-area roasts.

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
Giant Leap Coffee
Giant Leap Coffee knows that a good cup of joe remains the lifeblood of any coffee mecca.

While Beck closed down Giant Leap’s original location in Houston’s East End for the opening of the Uptown shop, the coffee retreat will not be gone for long. A new East End Giant Leap is scheduled to open in an even bigger 3,200 square foot neigborhood location at The Plant at Harrisburg development this winter. That’s just five blocks away from the original shuttered Giant Leap.

Beck hopes to start construction on the new East End shop soon “The large Plant location is going to serve as Giant Leap’s command center and it will be the budding brand’s flagship location. It will include a large kitchen that’ll serve breakfast and lunch, plus a new pastry kitchen dubbed Tlahuac.

“(Tlahuac is) going to be producing pastries for both locations and it’s going to be really cool,” Beck tells PaperCity. “The pastry room looks out on the dining room so if you’re in there having a coffee you can see them working on the pastries.”

Near the open kitchen, the flagship Giant Leap Coffee will have a large dining room with plenty of seating, including a large community table that’s perfect to study or work at.

Because it’s Houston and temperatures below 90 degrees are considered cool, Beck and his company rootlab (which is doing all of the construction work for Giant Leap) have come up with a creative solution to having indoor/outdoor seating in a city where triple-digit temperatures aren’t uncommon.

“We’ve got a large indoor patio that’s about 800 square feet that’s basically part of the warehouse that we’re in but we’re cutting a huge skylight that’s going to be retractable so it’ll be open-air part of the time,” Beck details.

This unique concept was inspired by a couple of coffee shops Beck visited in Mexico City. Giant Leap Coffee is going to be bright with lots of plants.

Giant Leap’s East End Love Affair

Houston’s East End is an important place for Beck. His other business, rootlab, has been based out of the neighborhood for the past six years. In that time, Beck’s seen the East End transform and the original Giant Leap was his way of contributing to that metamorphosis.

“The mission is just to be a part of the community over there and help it grow in a cool and interesting way and hopefully have a spot for people to have breakfast and lunch with their families and come to other cool community events,” Beck says.

The new East End Giant Leap will not only have an expanded kitchen menu, but also an expanded drink menu with around eight rotating local beers on draft, as well as kombucha

The small bar area is designed for when you want “to go sit at a barstool with your laptop and have a mid-afternoon beer,” Beck notes. A relaxing atmosphere is “exactly the kind of vibe we’re going for in there,” he says.

Giant Leap, especially its upcoming East End flagship, is centered around community and being a part of the neighborhood.

“In the East End we’re close enough to University of Houston to where we already saw a lot of UH students coming by and I want to lean into that because I love having the students in here,” Beck says

Giant Leap wants to be more than just a place to grab a cup of fresh brewed coffee. “It’s the kind of space where people come and they hang out and make it a real place of community,” Beck says.

The PaperCity Magazine

September Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Impact Makers

Dallas' Charity Scene
How Polyphonic Spree Singer Jenny Kirtland Helps Stoke the Potential of Dallas’ Youth
How Polyphonic Spree Singer Jenny Kirtland Helps Stoke the Potential of Dallas’ Youth
Two of Dallas’ Most Influential Fundraisers Join in the Fight Against Cancer
Two of Dallas’ Most Influential Fundraisers Join in the Fight Against Cancer
A Proud Coach’s Wife and Much More — Kate Dykes Works to Make a Difference in Dallas, Build Family Feeling at SMU
A Proud Coach’s Wife and Much More — Kate Dykes Works to Make a Difference in Dallas, Build Family Feeling at SMU
Mavericks Forward Dwight Powell Provides a Pandemic Update, and How He’s Continuing Philanthropic Work Remotely
Mavericks Forward Dwight Powell Provides a Pandemic Update, and How He’s Continuing Philanthropic Work Remotely
BeautyBio Founder Jamie O’Banion on Work From Home Life and Creative Fundraising
BeautyBio Founder Jamie O’Banion on Work From Home Life and Creative Fundraising
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman Wants Everyone to be Surrounded With Beauty
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman Wants Everyone to be Surrounded With Beauty
read full series

The Ultimate Virtual Cooking Experience
with Chef Tim Love

Presented by Woodford Reserve x

Presented by Woodford Reserve x PaperCity

Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 at 6 PM

Buy Tickets

Featured Properties

Swipe
8899 Sandringham Dr
Bayou Woods
FOR SALE

8899 Sandringham Dr
Houston, TX

$6,600,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
8899 Sandringham Dr
918 Harvard St
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

918 Harvard St
Houston, TX

$1,369,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Schlemmer
This property is listed by: Caroline Schlemmer (713) 446-2716 Email Realtor
918 Harvard St
2100 Troon Rd
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2100 Troon Rd
Houston, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2100 Troon Rd
1919 Park St
River Oaks
FOR SALE

1919 Park St
Houston, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Tania Amin Shirazi
This property is listed by: Tania Amin Shirazi (281) 773-0029 Email Realtor
1919 Park St
5111 Grand Lake St
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5111 Grand Lake St
Bellaire, TX

$1,186,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
5111 Grand Lake St
5322 Verdome Ln
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

5322 Verdome Ln
Houston, TX

$799,900 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Gregory
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Gregory (713) 265-7455 Email Realtor
5322 Verdome Ln
3257 Huntingdon Place
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3257 Huntingdon Place
Houston, TX

$6,495,000 Learn More about this property
Patrick Burbridge
This property is listed by: Patrick Burbridge (832) 954-6694 Email Realtor
3257 Huntingdon Place
3237 Inwood Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3237 Inwood Dr
Houston, TX

$4,995,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3237 Inwood Dr
3516 Rice Blvd
West University
FOR SALE

3516 Rice Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,830,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
3516 Rice Blvd
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X