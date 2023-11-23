21 Gifts for Foodies That Will Fill Their Stomach With Joy — With Great Dallas, Houston and Fort Worth Picks

Momofuku Chili Crunch can be sent right to your loved one's door.

The Best Gifts for Foodies are sure to please.

One of the most likely items never to be regifted, food is one of our favorite ways to surprise a foodie friend who is least expecting it. For the holiday season, we’ve rounded up the ultimate food lovers guide of desserts, wine, cheese and even whole briskets to gift your loved one.

These are the Best Gifts For Foodies:

MarieBelle and Del Maguey Puebla Mezcal Chocolate Cocktail Box $75

Mezcal brand Del Maguey and gourmet chocolatier MarieBell have teamed up this holiday season to create a box of cocktail-inspired mezcal-infused chocolates. For your mezcal (or chocolate-obsessed) recipient, this first-of-its-kind gift box includes seven flavors — Margarita, Carajillo, Negroni, Old Fashioned, Paloma, Mai Tai and the Last Word. A 750 ml bottle of Del Maguey VIDA Puebla is also included for pairing.

Franklin Barbecue Whole Brisket $269.95

For the meat lover in your life, order a whole brisket from this storied Austin barbecue joint. The 4.5 to 5-pound slab of meat will ship via Goldbelly and includes Texas barbecue sauce. You can also add on a pound of sausage if you like.

SommSelect Monthly Wine Club — The Explore 4 $99

Give the gift of vino with this monthly wine club membership from SommSelect. Explore 4 is a great starter pack with four bottles of wine shipped at a time. Each month, wines are based on a theme and come with an explanation of why each wine fits the theme. For the more experienced wine drinker, consider the Somm 6 membership.

Santa’s Box of Misfit Chocolates — The Big One from Dude, Sweet Chocolate $72

This Dallas-based chocolate shop is taking orders for its Big chocolate gift box (there’s also a smaller one for $57) for now or pre-order. The box is filled with mini versions of Dude, Sweet Chocolate’s Gizmo Toffee, Seven Golden Rings Truffle, Eight Maids a Milking Fudge and one of our classics Sugar Plum Fairy Caramel and Hans Gruber Chocolate Potion, Egg Nog Pecans or Chubby Nuts and its Fra Gi Lay Chocolate Bar.

Emporium Pie’s The Lord of the Pies $115.95

A favorite at the Dallas-based Emporium Pies, The Lord of the Pies is a deep dish apple pie with house-made caramel and topped with a crispy cinnamon streusel. One nine-inch pie can feed eight to 12 people. Ship it through Goldbelly or pick up in store.

Jeni’s Pint Club $389

An ice cream subscription service is the perfect gift for those who love the cold treat year-round. The Ohio brand offers a Pint Club membership starting at six months. Each month, your recipient will receive a selection of four pint-size flavors (often before they go on sale).

Pearl Snap Kolaches $104.95

Fort Worthians can ship their favorite local kolaches to friends and family through Goldbelly this holiday season. Pearl Snap offers its famous kolaches nationwide and the Choose-Your-Own Large Pack let’s you mix and match meat and sweet bites.

Momofuku Chili Crunch Variety Pack $42.99

For the friend who loves a kick of spice, you can find Momofuku Chili Crunch (from chef David Chang) on Amazon. Order the original for $10.79 or variety pack which also comes with Black Truffle Chili Crunch and Extra Spicy.

Atlas Coffee Club Subscription $99

Coffee snobs will enjoy this food subscription package. A six-month gift includes one bag of single origin beans each month. They’ll also receive a postcard from each country the coffee is from and card with tasting notes and history. You can order the coffee ground, whole bean, or even in coffee pods.

44 Farms Texas Pack $59.95

Texas-based 44 Farms brings the taste of Texas to your doorstep with its Texas Gift Box. The pack includes 44 Farms Honey Toasted Pecans, Black Bull Blend Whole Bean Coffee, Wildflower Honey, Simply Smoked Jerky and Salt & Pepper Blend.

Tamales from Texas Tamale Company $75.95 to $139.95

This popular Houston tamale spot ships its tamales nationwide through Goldbelly. From Mexican pork, beef and chicken tamales to a Tamale Party Pack Meal Kit, there are plenty of options for your tamale-loving special one.

Garrison Brothers Bourbon $80 to $250

The first legal Texas Bourbon Garrison Bros was born in Texas Hill Country and offers several bourbons for your whiskey-loving friend. From Garrison Brothers Small Batch to Cowboy Bourbon, there are plenty of options to gift.

Jasper Hill Farm Cheese Tasting Boxes $60 to $185

Everyone loves cheese right? Send your pal a starter kit or The Full Spread from this Vermont-based farm to explore all kinds of cheeses.

6 Pack Sampler from Harold’s Pickles $45

Have someone obsessed with pickles in your life? Send them some of the best in world from Harold’s Pickles. This sampler comes with a pint jar of Frances Cowley’s Dill Pickles, Harold’s Sissy Sweet Pickles, Harold’s Purdy Hot Pickles, Harold’s Dern Hot Pickles, Magic Mike’s Evil Okra and Chuck’s Hot Okry.

Goldee’s Bar-B-Q Brisket Rub $17

One of the best new spots for barbecue in Fort Worth (in fact it’s rated No. 1 in all of Texas by Texas Monthly), Goldee’s sells its brisket rub (as well as salts and sauce) online so your foodie friend can season their own meats.

Texas Hill Country Olive Oil Co.’s True Texan Keepsake Box $144

Surprise your family with a holiday-curated box from Dripping Springs, Texas. The True Texan Keepsake Box includes olive oil, balsamic vinegar, a wood bowl, spoon, a dishtowel and more from the local company.

Vegancuts Snack Box $27.95

For vegans, opt for a monthly Snack Box from Vegancuts. It features more than 10 vegan snack items each month like rice cakes, puffs, mac and cheese and more from small businesses across the country.

Heatonist Hot Ones 10 Pack $120

Everyone knows Hot Ones by now, and if not, watch it. The Season 22 10 Pack is out and includes the full lineup from this season in a custom Hot Ones branded gift box. Of course you”ll get the Buffalo, Da Bomb and The Last Dab, but also new sauces like Spicy Sweet Passion Fruit and Whiskey Smoked Ghost.

Tartufissima Gift Box from Eataly $315

Eataly has tons of gift box options, but the most elaborate (and expensive) is the Tartufissima box. It includes all the truffle-infused bites you could imagine, as well as actual truffles in oil. Some highlights are truffle risotto, truffle potato chips and chocolate truffles.

The Tinned Fish Serving Set $140

Tinned fish is making a comeback and this is the perfect way to get reacquainted. From Fishwife, this limited edition serving set comes with a fish board, utensil trio and a build your own fish trio (options range from Sardines with Hot Pepper to Fly By Jing Smoked Salmon).

Vestals Catering’s bite-sized Ginger Molasses Cookies, $75

Vestals Catering’s bite-sized Ginger Molasses Cookie has become Dallas’ favorite sweet treat. Give the gift of these itty bitty delights and know they will be a crowd pleaser. Each tin contains 50 cookies.