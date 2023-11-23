Gifts for Foodies
Holiday / Restaurants

21 Gifts for Foodies That Will Fill Their Stomach With Joy — With Great Dallas, Houston and Fort Worth Picks

From Mezcal Chocolates to Whole Briskets and So Much More

BY // 11.23.23
The Best Gifts for Foodies are sure to please.
Del Maguey Puebla Mezcal
Franklin BBQ Whole Brisket and BBQ sauce
SommSelect brings wine to your loved one's door.
Dude, Sweet Chocolate
Lord of the Pies brings the treats.
Jeni's Pint Club is no ordinary holiday gift.
Pearl Snap Kolaches bring Fort Worth's best to your home.
Momofuku Chili Crunch can be sent right to your loved one's door.
Atlas Coffee Club will delight any bean devotee.
44 Farms Texas Pack is one foodie gift they'll remember,
Texas Tamale Company is one memorable foodie gift.
Garrison Brother's full collection, featuring Balmorhea.
Jasper Hill Farm Cheese will be one welcome package.
Harold's Pickles are a foodie gift they'll remember.
Goldee's BBQ flavor can be brought home.
Texas Hill Country Co. Olive Oil will travel.
Surprise your vegan friend with a Snack Box from Vegancuts.
Hot Ones will be a treasured foodie gift.
Eataly gift boxes also will be welcomed.
Tinned Fish brings a foodie holiday box.
Vestals Catering cookies, $75.
One of the most likely items never to be regifted, food is one of our favorite ways to surprise a foodie friend who is least expecting it. For the holiday season, we’ve rounded up the ultimate food lovers guide of desserts, wine, cheese and even whole briskets to gift your loved one.

These are the Best Gifts For Foodies:

 

MarieBelle and Del Maguey Puebla Mezcal Chocolate Cocktail Box $75

Mezcal brand Del Maguey and gourmet chocolatier MarieBell have teamed up this holiday season to create a box of cocktail-inspired mezcal-infused chocolates. For your mezcal (or chocolate-obsessed) recipient, this first-of-its-kind gift box includes seven flavors — Margarita, Carajillo, Negroni, Old Fashioned, Paloma, Mai Tai and the Last Word. A 750 ml bottle of Del Maguey VIDA Puebla is also included for pairing.

Del Maguey Puebla Mezcal
Del Maguey Puebla Mezcal

Franklin Barbecue Whole Brisket $269.95

For the meat lover in your life, order a whole brisket from this storied Austin barbecue joint. The 4.5 to 5-pound slab of meat will ship via Goldbelly and includes Texas barbecue sauce. You can also add on a pound of sausage if you like.

Franklin BBQ
Franklin BBQ Whole Brisket and BBQ sauce

SommSelect Monthly Wine Club — The Explore 4 $99

Give the gift of vino with this monthly wine club membership from SommSelect. Explore 4 is a great starter pack with four bottles of wine shipped at a time. Each month, wines are based on a theme and come with an explanation of why each wine fits the theme. For the more experienced wine drinker, consider the Somm 6 membership.

Bering's Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023
SommSelect Wine Club
SommSelect brings wine to your loved one’s door.

Santa’s Box of Misfit Chocolates — The Big One from Dude, Sweet Chocolate $72

This Dallas-based chocolate shop is taking orders for its Big chocolate gift box (there’s also a smaller one for $57) for now or pre-order. The box is filled with mini versions of Dude, Sweet Chocolate’s Gizmo Toffee, Seven Golden Rings Truffle, Eight Maids a Milking Fudge and one of our classics Sugar Plum Fairy Caramel and Hans Gruber Chocolate Potion, Egg Nog Pecans or Chubby Nuts and its Fra Gi Lay Chocolate Bar.

Dude, Sweet Chocolate
Dude, Sweet Chocolate

Emporium Pie’s The Lord of the Pies $115.95

A favorite at the Dallas-based Emporium Pies, The Lord of the Pies is a deep dish apple pie with house-made caramel and topped with a crispy cinnamon streusel. One nine-inch pie can feed eight to 12 people. Ship it through Goldbelly or pick up in store.

Lord of the Pies Emporium
Lord of the Pies brings the treats.

Jeni’s Pint Club $389

An ice cream subscription service is the perfect gift for those who love the cold treat year-round. The Ohio brand offers a Pint Club membership starting at six months. Each month, your recipient will receive a selection of four pint-size flavors (often before they go on sale).

Jeni’s pint club
Jeni’s Pint Club is no ordinary holiday gift.

Pearl Snap Kolaches $104.95

Fort Worthians can ship their favorite local kolaches to friends and family through Goldbelly this holiday season. Pearl Snap offers its famous kolaches nationwide and the Choose-Your-Own Large Pack let’s you mix and match meat and sweet bites.

Pearl Snap Kolache
Pearl Snap Kolaches bring Fort Worth’s best to your home.

Momofuku Chili Crunch Variety Pack $42.99

For the friend who loves a kick of spice, you can find Momofuku Chili Crunch (from chef David Chang) on Amazon. Order the original for $10.79 or variety pack which also comes with Black Truffle Chili Crunch and Extra Spicy.

Momofuku Chili Crunch
Momofuku Chili Crunch can be sent right to your loved one’s door.

Atlas Coffee Club Subscription $99

Coffee snobs will enjoy this food subscription package. A six-month gift includes one bag of single origin beans each month. They’ll also receive a postcard from each country the coffee is from and card with tasting notes and history. You can order the coffee ground, whole bean, or even in coffee pods.

Atlas Coffee Club
Atlas Coffee Club will delight any bean devotee.

44 Farms Texas Pack $59.95

Texas-based 44 Farms brings the taste of Texas to your doorstep with its Texas Gift Box. The pack includes 44 Farms Honey Toasted Pecans, Black Bull Blend Whole Bean Coffee, Wildflower Honey, Simply Smoked Jerky and Salt & Pepper Blend.

44 Farms Texas Pack
44 Farms Texas Pack is one foodie gift they’ll remember,

Tamales from Texas Tamale Company $75.95 to $139.95

This popular Houston tamale spot ships its tamales nationwide through Goldbelly. From Mexican pork, beef and chicken tamales to a Tamale Party Pack Meal Kit, there are plenty of options for your tamale-loving special one.

Texas Tamale Company
Texas Tamale Company is one memorable foodie gift.

Garrison Brothers Bourbon $80 to $250

The first legal Texas Bourbon Garrison Bros was born in Texas Hill Country and offers several bourbons for your whiskey-loving friend. From Garrison Brothers Small Batch to Cowboy Bourbon, there are plenty of options to gift.

Jasper Hill Farm Cheese Tasting Boxes $60 to $185

Everyone loves cheese right? Send your pal a starter kit or The Full Spread from this Vermont-based farm to explore all kinds of cheeses.

Jasper Hill Farm Cheese
Jasper Hill Farm Cheese will be one welcome package.

6 Pack Sampler from Harold’s Pickles $45

Have someone obsessed with pickles in your life? Send them some of the best in world from Harold’s Pickles. This sampler comes with a pint jar of Frances Cowley’s Dill Pickles, Harold’s Sissy Sweet Pickles, Harold’s Purdy Hot Pickles, Harold’s Dern Hot Pickles, Magic Mike’s Evil Okra and Chuck’s Hot Okry.

Harold’s Pickles
Harold’s Pickles are a foodie gift they’ll remember.

Goldee’s Bar-B-Q  Brisket Rub $17

One of the best new spots for barbecue in Fort Worth (in fact it’s rated No. 1 in all of Texas by Texas Monthly), Goldee’s sells its brisket rub (as well as salts and sauce) online so your foodie friend can season their own meats.

Goldee’s BBQ
Goldee’s BBQ flavor can be brought home.

Texas Hill Country Olive Oil Co.’s True Texan Keepsake Box $144

Surprise your family with a holiday-curated box from Dripping Springs, Texas. The True Texan Keepsake Box includes olive oil, balsamic vinegar, a wood bowl, spoon, a dishtowel and more from the local company.

Texas Hill Country Co. Olive Oil
Texas Hill Country Co. Olive Oil will travel.

Vegancuts Snack Box $27.95

For vegans, opt for a monthly Snack Box from Vegancuts. It features more than 10 vegan snack items each month like rice cakes, puffs, mac and cheese and more from small businesses across the country.

Vegancuts
Surprise your vegan friend with a Snack Box from Vegancuts.

Heatonist Hot Ones 10 Pack $120

Everyone knows Hot Ones by now, and if not, watch it. The Season 22 10 Pack is out and includes the full lineup from this season in a custom Hot Ones branded gift box. Of course you”ll get the Buffalo, Da Bomb and The Last Dab, but also new sauces like Spicy Sweet Passion Fruit and Whiskey Smoked Ghost.

Hot-Ones-Season-22-Hot-Sauce-Ten-Pack-1
Hot Ones will be a treasured foodie gift.

Tartufissima Gift Box from Eataly $315

Eataly has tons of gift box options, but the most elaborate (and expensive) is the Tartufissima box. It includes all the truffle-infused bites you could imagine, as well as actual truffles in oil. Some highlights are truffle risotto, truffle potato chips and chocolate truffles.

Eataly gift
Eataly gift boxes also will be welcomed.

The Tinned Fish Serving Set $140

Tinned fish is making a comeback and this is the perfect way to get reacquainted. From Fishwife, this limited edition serving set comes with a fish board, utensil trio and a build your own fish trio (options range from Sardines with Hot Pepper to Fly By Jing Smoked Salmon).

Tinned Fish Holiday box
Tinned Fish brings a foodie holiday box.

Vestals Catering’s bite-sized Ginger Molasses Cookies, $75

Vestals Catering’s bite-sized Ginger Molasses Cookie has become Dallas’ favorite sweet treat. Give the gift of these itty bitty delights and know they will be a crowd pleaser. Each tin contains 50 cookies.

Screen Shot 2023-11-15 at 2.24.39 PM
Vestals Catering cookies, $75.

