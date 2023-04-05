Restaurants

Where to Find the Absolute Best Gin and Tonics in Dallas 

For National Gin and Tonic Day (April 9) or Any Happy Hour

BY // 04.05.23
Eataly's Terra offers a Build Your Own Gin and Tonic program.

Gin and tonic water have been an iconic pairing for over a century. Originally put together to help prevent malaria in the 17th century, the story goes that, during their governance of India in the late 1800s, British officials began to mix medicinal quinine powder into tonic water form, then paired it with gin to help cut the bitterness. And voila! The classic G&T was born. Fortunately, today’s tonic water isn’t quite as bitter — the quinine taste is often softened with sugar and other flavors. But it still goes great with a healthy ratio of gin. In celebration of National Gin and Tonic Day (Sunday, April 9, 2023), we’ve rounded up some of the best gin and tonics you can find across Dallas.

 

The Mansion Bar

Uptown

2821 Turtle Creek Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

Website

The Mansion Bar

The Mansion Bar offers one of the best gin and tonics in town. (Courtesy)

This classy bar at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek is known for its G&T made with a house-made tonic, Junipero gin, and kaffir lime leaf. One of the posh bar’s signature drinks, it’s available for $9 (along with other usuals like the Texas margarita) during happy hour from 4 pm to 7 pm on weekdays.

Written by the Seasons

Bishop Arts

380 Melba Street
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

Website

Zephyr Gin and tonic

Written by the Seasons offers a seasonal gin and tonic featuring Zephyr Gin.

This Bishop Arts spot rotates its menu — and its G&T toppers — seasonally. Currently, the cocktail features lemon and strawberries, along with Zephyr Gin, tonic water, and rosemary sprig.

Terra

Park Cities

8687 N. Central Expressway, Suite 2172
Dallas, TX 75225  |  Map

 

Website

best gin and tonic dallas

Eataly's Terra has a Build Your Own Gin and Tonic program. (Courtesy)

On the top floor of Eataly Dallas in NorthPark Center, Terra is one of the best spots to grab a gin and tonic thanks to its highly customizable “Build Your Own” program. Pick from eight different gins, a variety of tonics (ranging from Mediterranean to lime yuzu), and garnishes of herbs, fruit, or flowers.

Sketches of Spain

Bishop Arts

321 N. Zang Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

Website

Sketches of Spain

Sketches of Spain offers a classic gin and tonic with seasonal fruit. (Courtesy)

In Bishop Arts, this Spanish tapas bar from the owners of The Wild Detectives serves a great gin and tonic. Their version of the classic cocktail is made with Zephyr Black gin, tonic water, and dried fruit.

Loro

East Dallas

1812 N. Haskell Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

21483349204

Website

LORO

The Frozen G&T at Loro is refreshing twist on the classic. (Courtesy)

Something different than the classic on-the-rocks gin and tonic, popular Asian smokehouse Loro offers a delicious frozen iteration. The satisfying slushy hits the spot on a hot Dallas day.

Arwa Yemeni Coffee

Richardson

888 S. Greenville Avenue, Suite 223
Richardson, TX 75081  |  Map

 

Website

Parliament Dallas

Parliament has been serving up stellar cocktails in Uptown since 2014. (Courtesy)

This State Thomas neighborhood bar is known for its vast menu of cocktails. Parliament’s Hydro Tonic is made with strawberry-shishito gin, lime, cucumber, and Mediterranean tonic.

Bowen House

Uptown

2614 Boll Street
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

214-484-1385

Website

Bowen House Gin and Tonic

This Uptown haunt makes a delicious house Gin and Tonic with Bombay Sapphire. (Courtesy)

This Uptown haunt makes a delicious house Gin and Tonic with Bombay Sapphire gin. Their tonic water boasts classic elements like quinine, gentian, lemongrass, and angelica root, but the talented bartenders can customize your cocktail on the spot to suit your current tastes.

Sachet

Park Cities

4270 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

Website

Sachet Dallas

Sachet makes its own house tonic used in its signature Gin and Tonic cocktail. (Courtesy)

Since 2017, this Shops of Highland Park spot has been serving up some of the best Mediterranean food. The bar also makes its own tonic, which is a process in itself. The menu features four kinds of Spanish Gin and Tonics, each made with a different kind of gin — Hendrick’s, Gin Mare, No. 209 Gin, and Zephyr — and various garnishes. Each is mixed with the house tonic, which includes cardamom, allspice, citric acid, cinchona bark, lemon, lime, orange, and grapefruit.

 

