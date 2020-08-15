Houston’s New Fried Chicken Hit is Flocking to The Woodlands for a Pop-Up Test — Goode Bird Has Wings

It's to-go only and orders required in advance for Goode Bird offerings. (Photo by Allison Moorman)

This image of Goode Bird's buttermilk fried chicken could not look any more delicious. (Photo by Allison Moorman)

Levi Goode, the chef/restaurateur behind Goode Bird and the entire family of Goode Co. restaurants. (Photo courtesy of Goode Company)

Levi Goode is taking his Goode Bird fried chicken to The Woodlands for a two-day pop-up. (Photo by Allison Moorman)

Chef/restaurateur Levi Goode’s newly-launched fried chicken venture, Goode Bird, has already proven so wildly successful at Goode Co.’s Armadillo Palace kitchen on Kirby that he is taking wing to The Woodlands for two days of pop-ups. If all goes well, Woodlands residents could expect a permanent finger-lickin’ Goode offering.

Goode began serving Southern style fried chicken and made-from-scratch sides and desserts in mid-July in a to-go only format that has been such a hit that most days are sellouts.

“I have a serious love for fried chicken and cooking it at home for meals around the table,” Goode says in a statement. “For years I’ve been wanting to open a ‘chicken joint’ where I could really let my Southern roots shine, and I decided that if there was ever a time when people needed a bit of comfort, it’s definitely now. We are so happy with the response from our diners Inside the Loop, and are excited to see how our Woodlands-area diners like Goode Bird.”

Goode’s fresh, hormone- and antibiotic-free, all-natural chicken from the Texas Hill Country is bathed in a thyme brine, seasoned buttermilk and Texas honey and dusted with flour. It’s deep-fried golden and crunchy. Offerings include spit-roasted chicken, chicken sandwiches and salads.

In addition to ordering a half bird or whole bird, chicken fingers are offered along with fresh buttered biscuits, deviled eggs, fried okra, slow-cooked greens, Cajun dirty rice and more. The desserts include the Goode Co.‘s famous Brazos Bottom pecan pie, chocolate cream pie, warm chocolate chip cookies and crispy peanut butter chocolate bars.

In appreciation of the community’s longterm support of the Goode Co. stable of restaurants, 1 percent of all sales from Goode Bird will be given to local charities.

The pop-ups are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, August 22 and 23, with pickup available from noon to 8 pm at Goode Co. BBQ on Six Pines Drive. (The barbecue component is temporarily closed due to COVID-19). All orders must be made in advance. Walk-ups will not be allowed.

Orders must be placed in advance for both The Woodlands pop-up and the Armadillo Palace location. Order online here or by calling 713-999-4180.

Adding to the fried chicken spice is Goode’s Yonderlust mobile bar, an Airstream-turned-bar that brings signature cocktails, ice cold beer and wine to private events. It will be on site during the pop-ups. The menu includes cocktails such as Damn Goode Margaritas, spiked lemonade, Damn Goode bloody Mary’s and mimosas, to name a few.