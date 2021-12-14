Grazing Boards Are More Than a Food Fad — Where You Can Find Great Ones in North Texas

Charcuterie, cheese and grazing boards have blown up in recent years. Customizable for any occasion, these boards are endlessly colorful and enticing. Not to mention tasty. They make for the ideal, edible centerpiece. An artistic expression that can sometimes almost feel too pretty to eat. But once that first brave soul dives in ― let the smorgasbord of noshing begin.

People are even taking classes in the art of grazing board presentation, learning how to put together their own boards. And no time is better than now to enjoy one. The holidays promise parties and feasts of all sizes. Looking for a good place to find your perfect board?

This is your guide to the best grazing boards in North Texas:

Sage + Board

Why have a grazing board when you could have an entire grazing table? The eye-popping set ups from Sage + Board are the ultimate in edible centerpieces. Handcrafted grazing tables, charcuterie boards and to-go boxes can be designed for any occasion. Simply DM or email for pricing and sizes..

Cowtown Charcuterie

Having opened in October of 2020, Cowtown Charcuterie puts together boards and boxes in any theme. Its food boards range in price between $65 and $125. Keep this place in mind for the holidays and beyond, but be warned Cowtown Charcuterie is closed December 10th through December 17th.

Cowtown Charcuterie’s handy boxes make laying your own board out a breeze.

The Art of Grazing

Pickup are available in Walsh, Texas on Fridays and Saturdays. Or these boards can be delivered for a $10 fee. All booked up through Christmas, The Art of Gazing is currently taking orders for New Year’s and beyond. They even craft creative candy boards.

“Every order is special, and means so much to me, personally,” Art of Grazing owner Amanda Pastusek says. “It is a gift and a privilege to get to provide something beautiful for your table.”

The Art of Grazing prepares creative candy boards.

Board + Brie in Roanoke

Offering gift cards, as well as in-person and virtual classes, Board + Brie in Roanoke has festive gatherings covered. One fun option for the little ones is what they call The Kid ― this grazing box includes kid favorite charcuterie items such as cheddar cheese, colby-jack cheese, crackers, salami and some fun accompaniments like honey Each board serves two to four kids.

For the gifting season, Board + Brie even has limited edition hot cocoa boxes ready for delivery.

Board + Brie still taking orders for limited dates this season.

Grazing Boards by Tina in Arlington

With some truly beautiful grazing boards and handy to-go boxes, Grazing Boards by Tina takes the hot trend to another level in Arlington. Its boards include fresh figs and dried fruits, alongside ruffles of charcuterie meats and nibbles galore. The Celebration Platter brings five artisanal cheeses, three types of cured meats, gourmet crackers, fresh seasonal fruits, olives, a nut assortment, sweets, garnish and fruit preserves or honey. Keto friendly, vegetarian and gluten free options are also available upon request.

No matter how many friends or family gatherings you’ll be hosting this season, with these boxes, boards and tables, everybody is ready to graze.