How Henderson Avenue’s Newest Restaurants Speak to the Dallas Neighborhood’s Future

In recent memory, Dallas’ Henderson Avenue has seen many exciting changes, but it has also suffered quite a few losses. The closures of long-time dance spot Beauty Bar in 2019, along with Henderson Tap House just last year, proved heartbreaking for neighborhood residents and regulars. New neighbors have moved in, setting the scene for a new chapter. A few new restaurants have just moved in as well, but more on that in a minute.

Through several generations, Henderson has served as a hot nightlife destination for SMU students and young, 20 to 30-something professionals seeking a brief respite from their 9 to 5s, as well as 40 to 50-somethings chatting and drinking at dive bars — the ones that are less bougie than the watering holes of Uptown or Highland Park, but not as grungey as those of Deep Ellum.

These places aren’t gone forever. Bars like Spider Murphy’s and Hideaway still fulfill the dive archetype, and spots like The Whippersnapper make for fun places to dance at night. However, a predominately rich, young crowd may drive some of the neighborhood OGs away.

The addition of new chain restaurants, as well as proposed luxury apartment complexes, have proven polarizing among Henderson Avenue’s longtime frequenters, but three new Henderson Avenue restaurants — Lawnie’s, Local Public Eatery, and The Charlotte — are steering the neighborhood into a fresh, new direction.

Lawnie’s

2414 N. Henderson Avenue

On a weekday, Lawnie’s makes for a nice spot to grab a quick drink with friends or colleagues after work. We recommend the Lawnie’s Tejas Margarita — the bar’s spin on the traditional margarita with a kick of pineapple. Lawnie’s is packed to the brim on weekends, with football fans tuning in for the latest college or NFL game.

The latest project by Sam Wynne of Mike’s Gemini Twin and the now-closed Braindead Brewing doesn’t have a kitchen, but food options, like sandwiches and wraps, are available for purchase. Locally-owned food trucks also dock at the space regularly.

The house-style bar offers a cozy indoor space, but the real action is on the outside namesake lawn, where guests and friends can sit at large tables (reservations of at least eight people required) or kick back in angled chairs as they cheer on their favorite teams.

Local Public Eatery

2323 N. Henderson Avenue, Suite 100

Before we go any further — yes, we are aware that Local Public Eatery is a chain restaurant based out of Canada. But chains aren’t always a bad thing, and Local Public Eatery — which opened in September in the space formerly occupied by Henderson Tap House — is adapting to the neighborhood rather nicely.

The bar and restaurant has even come up with a few signature cocktails for its Dallas location, including the sweet, fruity Henderson Sour — composed of Jack Daniels Old No. 7, passionfruit, orgeat, lemon, lime, and a red wine float.

The menu doesn’t stick to any one cuisine. Some signature dishes include fried chicken ramen and pulled pork baked pasta. Of course, Local Public Eatery has its own steak and fries dish — reaffirming the trend that new restaurants like Medium Rare, Steakyard, and even staple Henderson Avenue neighbor Gemma are now jumping on. Lighter options include an ahi tuna bowl with crispy onions, rice, edamame peas, and avocado.

On any given night, the restaurant is packed with guests enjoying hearty plates and vibing to a mix of hip-hop and pop tunes. Walls bedecked with TV screens and clear sound throughout make Local Public Eatery a fun spot for game day.

Are the steak frites, ramen, or poke dishes better than those of local mainstays? No. But does Local Public Eatery deliver with good food and bring in a fun, diverse crowd? Definitely. Will we be back? For sure.

The Charlotte

2822 N. Henderson Avenue

Opened in the former Enrique Tomas space, The Charlotte is the most promising of Henderson Avenue’s new restaurants. Helmed by executive chef Wyl Lima and operating partner Kimberly O’Neal, The Charlotte boasts a menu of unapologetically Southern, spicy, and flavorful cuisine and cocktails.

The frozen blackberry mojito tastes like an actual mojito and is not bogged down with too many sugars or syrups. But for those who do want something with a sweeter kick, we recommend the Vacation in Tulum cocktail — composed of Milagro Silver, St. Germain, and Strawberry. For non-drinking guests, The Charlotte also offers a good selection of zero-proof cocktails, including the Virtuous Ritual — a mule-esque drink consisting of Ritual zero-proof tequila, ginger beer, and strawberry flavoring.

Some of our favorite dishes include the beautifully-plated shrimp and grits — an assortment of blackened shrimp and andouille accompanied by warm, cheesy grits. Equally as good is The Charlotte’s filet au Poivre with peppercorn sauce and fries (but don’t call it steak frites). On our list to try next time are the crispy duck with harissa sauce and potato pave and the wagyu “Glizzy” (like a hotdog) with onion and pepper, jalapeño, and cheese sauce.

In addition to great food, The Charlotte also boasts a relaxed, fun atmosphere, where guests are dressed in their Sunday best as throwback hip-hop and R&B play throughout. Not to mention, some seats are already occupied by adorable, large plush teddy bears.

The Charlotte finally brings something to diversify Henderson Avenue’s bar and restaurant landscape. Needless to say, we’ve already made our next reservation.