The Hottest New Restaurants In The Woodlands — More Global Flavors Take This Dining Scene Higher

A Complete Restaurant Destination Of Its Own

BY // 08.24.24
Multiple Dishes by Jenn Duncan

Phat Eatery brings traditional Malaysian street food to The Woodlands. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

The Woodlands’ dining scene has more to offer than ever before, with the latest wave of restaurant openings bringing an array of new choices to the table. Thanks to some passionate local chefs with strong culinary visions, there’s never been a better time to eat out in The Woodlands. As this pioneering master planned community approaches its 50th anniversary, its restaurant scene has never been better.

From the bustling street food of Malaysia to Parisian baked goods, a number of new restaurants bring tempting international flavors. Fed up with your usual haunts? Check out the Hottest New Restaurants In The Woodlands:

Charm Thai Kitchen and Bar

The Woodlands

4223 Research Forest Dr #100
The Woodlands, TX 77381  |  Map

 

Website

Charm Thai Kitchen

Try a selection of Thai dishes at Charm Thai Kitchen and Bar.

From Thailand to the Township, Charm Thai hit The Woodlands’ dining scene back in May. Over the summer, it’s grown into a popular spot for those seeking authentic Thai flavors.

Following up on the success of their first restaurant Charm Thai Bistro in Spring, Charm Thai’s owners have introduced some traditional dishes to The Woodlands, including the legendary Pad Thai and Thai Kai Soi. A refreshing bar menu and an array of family recipes await. For dessert, the mango sticky rice offers a sweet finish to any meal..

Niko Niko’s

The Woodlands

922 Lake Front Circle
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Niko Niko’s The Woodlands

Niko Niko's has three restaurants in the Houston area, inspired by the small Greek island of Chios.

Houston’s beloved Greek restaurant Niko Niko’s has finally made its way up North. Offering the same proven food you can get in its Montrose and Memorial restaurants, it is the new go-to spot for Mediterranean classics such as gyros, kebobs, spanakopita and moussaka in The Woodlands.

There’s a range of homemade Greek desserts and pastries too. Why not pop in for a freshly made slice of baklava and a cup of strong Greek coffee?

With decor inspired by the remote Greek island of Chios, The Woodlands’ own Niko Niko’s is full of atmosphere and fun, as well as a seriously satisfying food.

For extra convenience, this new Greek haven also boasts a drive-thru and curbside pickup.

Phat Eatery

The Woodlands

2290 Buckthorne Place
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Phat Eatery

Sample the finest Malaysian cuisine at Phat Eatery. Image: Jenn Duncan.

Phat Eatery is quickly making waves after opening its doors in Grogan’s Mill earlier this summer. Six years after opening their first restaurant in Katy, this second restaurant is a dream come true for a Phat Eatery team determined to honor the legacy of chef Alex Au-Yeung, who died of cancer at age 52.

Offering a casual yet unique dining experience, dishes include sizzing tofu, beef rendang, roti canai and satay skewers. Phat Eatery’s fusion of traditional Malaysian spices with modern culinary techniques creates an explosion of flavors that brings something new to the neighborhood.

Whether you choose to dine in and soak up the lively atmosphere or opt for takeout, Phat Eatery is definitely worth a try.

Madame Brioche

The Woodlands

2400 FM 1488 , Suite 100
The Woodlands, TX 77384  |  Map

 

Website

Madame Brioche

Madame Brioche is bringing French flair to The Woodlands area.

Bringing a touch of Parisian elegance to The Woodlnds, the opening of Madame Brioche is exciting news for any fans of French baking.

The patisserie offers endless treats to start off the day, including the specialty brioche rolls. Later on, you can choose from sandwiches, salads and soups. Perfect for a leisurely breakfast, a light lunch, or an afternoon treat, Madame Brioche invites you to indulge in the finer things in life.

A Paint-N-Brunch event, where you diners get to enjoy a decadent brunch while creating their own works of art inspired by Paris, is set for this Tuesday, August 27.

For those who prefer to enjoy their French delicacies at home, you can also order online.

Gloria’s Latin Cuisine

The Woodlands

18484 I-45
Shenandoah, TX 77384  |  Map

 

Website

Gloria’s margaritas

A great spot for margaritas, Gloria's introduces El Salvador specialties to Texas.

Gloria’s Latin Cuisine brings the vibrant flavors of El Salvador to The Woodlands, with a menu showcasing a fine selection of Latin American and Tex-Mex dishes. Popular in the Dallas-Fort-Worth area and already boasting a restaurant in Houston’s Midtown neighborhood, Gloria’s is known for its margaritas and black bean dip.

The lively atmosphere, complete with Latin music and art, in a welcoming space stands out as a great addition to The Woodlands’ ever-growing restaurant scene.

