Houston Chef Brings Her Top Chef TV Friends to Town For a Special Dinner Series

Lucille’s Hospitality Group takes a creative turn this holiday season with “The 12 Days of Christmas,” a series of culinary experiences spotlighting the talent of Chef Dawn Burrell, who will helm a variety of Houston kitchens along with her friendly competitors from Bravo’s Top Chef Portland, Season 18. There will be two dinners, one after party and one holiday party.

The dinners are not only designed to give diners a sample of what to expect when Burrell’s Late August restaurant opens in The Ion this coming spring but also to benefit The 12 Days of Christmas’ charitable beneficiaries: Lucille’s 1913 and I’ll Have What She’s Having.

The four dining events on the calendar range from Lucille’s Hospitality Group Holiday Party for which a charitable donation serves as admission to a swank dinner in The Vault at the Corinthian Houston.

The dinner series begins on Monday, December 13 at 713 Music Hall at POST HTX with Burrell joined by chef Shota Nakajima. Tickets are $300 plus tax and include a cocktail hour presented by Rémy Martin, a multi-course dinner with wine pairings and access to “12 Days of Christmas Virtual Cooking Class” on Sunday, December 12th with Lucille’s Hospitality Group chefs Burrell and Chris Williams sharing their talents.

On Friday December 17th, dinner unites the women of Bravo Top Chef season 18 — Dawn Burrell, Sasha Grumman, Maria Mazon, Jamie Tran — for a dinner benefiting I’ll Have What She’s Having. The $350 plus tax ticket cost includes an opening cocktail hour presented by Botanist Gin + Cointreau; a multi-course dinner service with wine pairings; entry to the private after-party with the chefs and a DJ; plus access to the virtual cooking class on December 12.

While the dinner at the Corinthian Houston runs from 6 to 9 pm, the after-party cranks up at 9:30 with music by DJ CherryLikeBounce and includes LHG chef-prepared bits and flowing libations. Cost is $75 for the party that lasts until 11:30 pm.

Sunday December 19 is the Lucille’s Hospitality Group Holiday Party from 5 to 8 pm at The Ion, where Burrell’s Late August will be located. This sneak peek requires a charitable donation.

Reservations/tickets for all events are available here at Eventbrite.