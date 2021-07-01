Houston’s Best Fried Chicken Deals For National Fried Chicken Day — Go Ahead and Indulge

The Annie’s Fried Chicken Sandwich, served with blue cheese slaw and French fries, is available daily on the lunch menu. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

Some years ago, Hines executive George Lancaster and I took a solemn vow not to reveal that we had run into one another in the now-closed Kentucky Fried Chicken on Shepherd. Fried chicken, that delicious crunchy, juicy protein frowned upon by health enthusiasts, vegans and food snobs. Yet, there we were, two sophisticates indulging in a forbidden pleasure.

On Tuesday, July 6, the shame’s over. National Fried Chicken Day is the best reason ever to take time out from Keto to worship at the culinary altar of fried chicken. There are specials being offered at Houston restaurants across the city to make the party even tastier.

(Apologies to George)

We are not talking Kentucky Fried or Popeye’s, not even Gus’ Fried Chicken on Washington. We’re talking fried chicken elevated to a higher standard and specials that celebrate the national day of this Southern obsession. As the slogan of Max’s Wine Dive suggests, “Fried chicken and champagne? . . . Why the Hell not?!”

Here are the Houston fried chicken restaurants you need to hit Tuesday — or any perfectly sinful day.

Max’s Wine Dive

Max’s Wine Dive is going all out on Tuesday with an offer fried chicken fans might find irresistible. The website crows, “$40 buckets of crunchy, juicy chicken just the way it oughta be — hot, fresh, and paired with delicious champagne! When the holiday is over, so is this special offer.”

Eight pieces of jalapeño buttermilk marinated chicken come with Texas toast and two sides. Add $45 for the bottle of Moet & Chandon.

Relish Restaurant & Bar

Normally available only during the dinner hours, the two-piece fried chicken plate at Relish Restaurant & Bar, served with hot honey and choice of cotija corn or potato salad, will be on the menu ($18) during lunch from 11 am to 3 pm on Tuesday and during dinner from 4 pm to 8 pm, dine-in or to-go.

Following Max’s Wine Dive’s lead, Relish diners can order a mini bottle of Moet & Chandon Brut Champagne with their fried chicken for $30.

The Annie

Sundays are always fried chicken day at The Annie Café & Bar. But you’ll be able to savor the dish, served with scratch biscuits, on Tuesday in honor of National Fried Chicken Day. In addition, The Annie will offer with the chicken order a glass of Charles Heidsieck Blanc de Blanc Champagne for $17 ( regularly $29 a glass) or a bottle, which regularly sells for $118, for a mere $70.

Tuesday or any day next week, lunch diners can delve into The Annie’s fried chicken sandwich which is served with blue cheese slaw and French fries.

Frank’s American Revival Buttermilk Fried Chicken (Photo courtesy of Frank’s Americana Revival)

Frank’s American Revival

To celebrate National Fried Chicken Day, Frank’s American Revival will feature its famous Buttermilk Fried Chicken, served with mashed potatoes, market vegetables and a homestyle biscuit, and paired with a glass of Stagard Gruner Veltliner Handwerk 2018, which is touted as “a fantastic wine from Austria” for $43.

State Fare Kitchen & Bar

It’s a true bargain at State Fare Kitchen & Bar, both its restaurant locations on Tuesday, July 6 when the wildly popular Happy Hour dish of HTown Hot Chicken & Waffles is available all day long for $7. Presented taco style, the order includes crispy chicken thighs, cole slaw and spicy honey maple sauce.

Loch Bar

Loch Bar in River Oaks District salutes the day with an Eastern Shore Fried Chicken special — a half chicken served with either fries or garlic mashed potatoes for $23 or the whole bird for $45. You can pair it with any local beer for an additional $5.

La Lucha

No need to wait for the weekend to indulge in La Lucha‘s Honey Butter Fried Chicken Biscuit, which is typically offered during weekend brunch. The Heights area hotspot, which specializes in Gulf seafood, will feature the biscuit all day on Tuesday, July 6 for $12.95.

La Lucha’s honey butter chicken biscuits (Courtesy of Andrew Thomas Lee)

The following Houston restaurants always have fried chicken on their mind — and on the menu.

The Barbecue Inn

The Barbecue Inn has long been known for its beyond delicious fried chicken, which is well worth the 25 to 30 minute wait for the cooked-to-order servings. Your choice — all white meat, all dark meat, or mixed, ranging from $15.95 to $16.55 for plates that include a choice of two sides.

Take your pick from salad, French Fries, mashed potatoes, or green beans. For the record, late, great caterer Jackson Hicks considered this the best fried chicken in Houston.

Cleburne Cafeteria

Every day is like fried chicken day at Cleburne Cafeteria, but for a comforting classic on the “official” National Fried Chicken Day, you’ll find it at this one of Houston’s oldest restaurants. The cafeteria’s beloved, free-range chicken is fried in peanut oil, beautifully seasoned and served with a side of mashed potatoes with a choice of brown or cream gravy for $10.25 for three pieces. Available for dine-in, takeout, curbside and online ordering.

Georgia James

A steakhouse might not come to mind when yearning for yummy fried chicken, but Chris Shepherd’s Georgia James is also known for the bird. The steakhouse buys chickens that are humanely raised on family farms in Gonzales County and processed by Holmes Foods, an agricultural cooperative that focuses on fresh, all natural bone-in chickens. The chicken — breast with full wing attached and drumstick — is served with dirty rice. Definitely the sleeper on the menu, priced at $36.

Feges BBQ’s new Spring Branch location features fried chicken on its daily menu. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

Feges BBQ

Feges BBQ’s new Spring Branch location has fried chicken on the daily menu. The half chicken is served with charred slaw, a buttermilk biscuit, Gochujang BBQ sauce and Alabama white sauce. It will cost you $26.

Lucille’s

Lucille’s menu staple, Yardbird, is considered swoon worthy by regulars and besotted with the brined and slow-fried chicken (white or dark meat), smoked mash, braised collard greens, and honey spiced gravy, $20. Fried chicken and waffles are on the menu for Saturday and Sunday brunch.

Breakfast Klub

Aficionados regularly praise the popular Breakfast Klub for its heralded fried chicken and waffles, offered on the breakfast menu only. But wait, there’s more. The Monday lunch special is krispy chicken wings served with red beans and rice and sweet water corn bread while Thursday’s special is “chikin fried chikin” with green beans, mashed potatoes with homemade gravy and Texas toast.