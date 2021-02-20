Houston’s Drive Thru Margarita Takeout Restaurants Make a Foodie Holiday More Exciting

In honor of National Margarita Day, Hopdoddy Burger Bar will send you home with half-gallon packages of their house frozen margarita.

The Taco Stand is ready to send you home with liquid celebration for National Margarita Day. (Photo by Rebecca Wright)

The Club No Minors Blue Margarita at El Patio on Westheimer is revered as one of the most potent in Houston.

What Texan (with the state’s old arcane alcohol laws) would have ever imagined celebrating National Margarita Day by securing our liquid delights from drive-thrus? Hello National Margarita Day 2021! Thank you COVID-19 for this unanticipated relaxing of the Lone Star State’s liquor laws.

Early on during the COVID restrictions of 2020, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a waiver allowing to-go alcohol sales. It was initially good until May 1, 2020, when the lax regulations were then extended indefinitely.

Tex-Mex hotspots such as Armandos, undeniably the best; El Tiempo; and Ninfa’s Original jumped on the margarita a-go-go wagon from the start. With National Margarita Day on Monday, scores of bars and restaurants across the Houston area are inviting celebrants to drive up, fill-er up with ‘ritas and go.

While looking through the possibilities below, keep in mind that you must order food along with your to-go margaritas.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Hopdoddy Burger Bar celebrates National Margarita Day with discounted take-out options for going big or going small.

Getting a jump start on the festivities is Hopdoddy, the Austin-based craft burger joint that began offering margarita specials at all locations on Friday. The discounts continue through Monday. Both of Hopdoddy’s batched to-go margaritas are $20 each (normally they’re $29.95). The Rocks is a 32-ounce bottle of the brand’s signature Doble Fina Margarita and The Roadie is a half-gallon bag of the House Frozen Margarita.

If you prefer going small, Hopdoddy is offering any one of Hopdoddy’s single-serving margarita variations for just $5 to enjoy in-person at the restaurant or at home.

BUY ART NOW Swipe



























Next

El Patio Club No Minors

The Club No Minors Blue Margarita at El Patio on Westheimer is revered as one of the most potent in Houston.

While El Patio on Westheimer and its notorious Club No Minors isn’t planning anything special for Monday (everyday is special at Club No Minors), the club’s famed frozen Blue Margaritas are an excellent choice for celebrating. Beware however that rumor has long held that these potent ‘ritas are spiked with Everclear.

You can order them to-go by the glass for $8.75 or by the quart for $25 and if you’re really into the party, a gallon of Club No Minor’s Blue Margaritas will set you back $100. (We do hear but cannot confirm that the singles will be a mere $6 on Monday.)

Ouisie’s

This longstanding staple of the River Oaks and Tanglewood crowd salutes the national day with specialty margaritas which, alas, are not available to-go but make dining in worth the effort, which actually is no effort at all.

Who would want to miss the chance to sample the Rock on Rocks Margarita, made with actor Dwayne Johnson’s (aka The Rock) new Teremana Tequila? That and Ouisie’s classic margarita will be on the menu for $12 each. For big spenders, Ouisie’s offers The Millionaire at $22, a heady concoction of top shelf tequila, mezcal, Grand Marnier and lime juice.

The Taco Stand is ready to send you home with liquid celebration for National Margarita Day. (Photo by Rebecca Wright)

Margarita Extras

The Taco Stand has to-go lime, strawberry and mango frozen margaritas for $9.99. Canned margaritas (if you insist) in lime and watermelon are $7.99 for a single, $9.99 for a double. Cactus Cove will offer its Basil Jalapeño Margaritas for $6. Pistoleros’ Milagro Margaritas will be $5 each. Piggy’s Kitchen & Bar‘s Pig-a-Rita is $7.