Houston Restaurant Weeks Returns on a Hurricane Beryl Mission — Why This Discounted High-End Dining Bonanza Is More Vital Than Ever

It’s almost that wonderful food time of year again — time for Houston Restaurant Weeks. Yes, as the temperatures continue to rise (with brief dips), prices at some of Houston’s best restaurants begin to fall for a short while with multi-course prix fixe menus for brunch ($25), lunch ($25) and dinner ($39 to $55) all on tap. With a portion of the proceeds for each meal benefiting The Houston Food Bank.

Starting August 1st and lasting all the way through September 2nd, 400 restaurants are expected to participate in this delicious tradition that also happens to be the largest annual fundraiser for the Houston Food Bank. With the devastating effects of the derecho storm and Hurricane Beryl still lingering for so many, Houston Food Bank is more vital than ever, bridging the gap for those living with food insecurity.

With Houston Restaurant Weeks celebrating its 21st year, Katie Stone is carrying the torch passed by her late mother Cleverly Stone, namesake of The Cleverly Stone Foundation, which started this remarkable event that has raised more than $21 million over the years. What does that mean in real terms? Every dollar raised can be turned into three meals, which equates to more than 63 million meals for those in need.

This year you’ll find restaurants that have participated since the very beginning and new entries happy to be a part of something so vital to Houston. Look for 51fifteen, B&B Butchers, Backstreet Cafe, Bistro Menil, Brasserie du Parc, Brennan’s of Houston, Cafe Benedicte, The Original Carrabba’s, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, Eddie V’s, Étoile Cuisine et Bar, Fadi’s, Federal American Grill, Hugo’s, Joyce’s Seafood and Steaks, La Griglia, Le Colonial, Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette, Lucille’s, MAD Houston, Maison Pucha, Merlion, Pappas Bros Steakhouse, Patagonia Grill & Cafe, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, Rainbow Lodge, Seasons 52, Thai Cottage, The Capital Grille, Toro Toro, Trattoria Sofia and Travelers Table.

Katie Stone is also excited to welcome new restaurants to the Houston Restaurant Weeks family including 1891 American Eatery & Bar, a’Bouzy, Auden, The Audrey Restaurant & Bar, BCN Taste & Tradition, Belly of the Beast, Bludorn, Candelari’s Italiano, Cocody Restaurant & Bar, Cultivated F+B, Dante Vini e Cucina Italiana, Enoteca Rossa, HiWay Cantina, Federal American Grill Downtown, KP’s Kitchen in Bellaire, Le Jardinier, MaKiin, Mutiny Wine Room, Navy Blue, Pondicheri Cafe, Porta’Vino in The Woodlands, RAKKAN Ramen Galleria & Westchase, Zanti Cucina Italiana and more.

“Houston Restaurant Weeks has driven revenue for the restaurant community and associated businesses for 21 years,” Katie Stone says. “After the recent natural disasters, derecho storm and Hurricane Beryl, it’s even more necessary to Dine Out & Do Good. Our area’s restaurants, businesses and families’ lives have been torn upside down.

“Revenue and incomes have been lost across the board for so many. Houston Restaurant Weeks will provide a vital infusion into restaurants and our economy. I encourage everyone to go to their favorite spots and the new additions to this year’s roster. Houston Strong.”

