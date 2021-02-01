Houston’s Best Super Bowl Takeout — Restaurants to Order Big Game Treats From

Bludorn chicken wings on the Super Bowl to-go menu, sales of which benefit the Southern Smoke Foundation. (Photo by Michael Anthony)

As we know, Super Bowl Sunday 2021 will be historic in so many ways — the veteran (Tom Brady) and the kid (Patrick Mahomes) quarterbacks, COVID-19, social distancing, etc. Even the restaurant offerings for this Sunday will shatter tradition with loads of options for grazing while second guessing the coaching from the TV sidelines.

All across Houston, restaurants are getting into the big game with special Super Bowl to-go offerings. You can check out your favorite or cruise through our curated list of Houston Super Bowl takeout feasts and snacks below.

Don’t delay as most of these offerings must be ordered within the next few days. (Keep in mind that prices listed might not include taxes and fees.)

Partying with Super Purpose

Taking the celebration beyond mere sideline gorging, Chef Aaron Bludorn of his wildly popular namesake restaurant has created two to-go options benefiting Chef Chris Shepherd’s Southern Smoke Foundation.

Game day packs feed groups of two or four and include a dozen wings with choice of sauces served; crudites with ranch, blue cheese dip; spinach and artichoke dip; choice of fried chicken sandwich with pickles on a Magnol French Baking brioche bun and aioli or Bludorn’s signature dry aged burger on a Magnol French Baking Benne seed bun, Redneck cheddar cheese and dijonaise served with crisp potato wedges and homemade brownies.

As no football festivities would be complete without brews, Super Bowl diners also have the choice to add six packs of Horseshoe Pilsner. Packages for two start at $55, and packages for four start at $100. Orders can be placed here.

Urgent Barbecue

This Tuesday, February 2nd is the deadline for taking advantage of Feges barbecue’s big game package and what a load of barbecue it is. The $95 bill gets you a rack of pork ribs, a dozen smoked wings with your choice of sauce, a pound of brisket burnt ends and a quart of smoked queso.

The package can be picked up at Feges BBQ in Greenway Plaza Wednesday through Friday or Saturday at Urban Harvest Farmer’s Market. Check it out here.

A 36-inch Football Hero

Kenny & Ziggy’s scores big this Super Bowl Sunday with meat platters, sandwich platters, a noshes and nibbles platter, and that killer football hero which pushes the yard line to three (feeds 12) feet. When ordering one of the platters, ranging from $14.95 to $115, the deli throws in your choice of two dozen mini potato knishes, mini kash knishes, mini spinach knishes or franks in a blanket. Orders must be placed by Wednesday and can be put in here.

Tex-Mex in Play

How about a gallon of margaritas to kick off your Sunday big game watching? The original Ninfa’s on Navigation and in Uptown are offering that load of liquid of fun for $85, a $10 savings over regular orders. Spicing up game day feasting, the Ninfa’s special for six includes a pint each of red salsa, guacamole, and queso; a dozen mini chicken flautas; a dozen beef fajita sliders, and one dozen chicken adobo skewers.

Tariff for the lot is $150. Reserve your pickup party fare here.

A Cajun Play

While some football fans are disappointed that the New Orleans Saints won’t be going to Disneyland this year, everyone can indulge this Sunday in that Louisiana staple — boiled crawfish. The Pit Room Patio, which is now serving crawfish Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until all gone, is offering Super Bowl party packs that include all the mud bugs you want plus the accompanying corn, potatoes and mushrooms plus andouille sausage.

Packages start at $9.95 and go up to $58. That baby includes three pounds of crawfish, two snow crab clusters, one pound of shrimp, one andouille sausage and the requisite corn, potato and mushrooms. Give them a shout here.

Frito Pie Power

State Fare Kitchen & Bar in both Memorial City and Sugar Land are in the game with Frito pie made with Texas chili, of course, and topped with sharp shredded cheddar, queso blanco, onions and jalapenos. The $45 package includes that tasty house-made pickle dip and barbecue chips, and guacamole with tortilla chips.

Still hungry? For $16, State Fare will throw in two pounds of smoked chicken wings with sweet sriracha, honey barbecue and jalapeno ranch dressings. Order here.

Gumbo, Smoked Quail, Sliders

The Rainbow Lodge pulls out the stops with a load of takeout offerings including wild game sliders with house-smoked mustard, Lodge bread & butter pickles and aged cheddar. It’s $18 for six sliders or $35 for 12. Smoked duck and andouille sausage gumbo, bison and black bean chili, pecan smoked quail and more are offered with individual pricing. Get in the game by reserving your feast here.

DIY or Not

Rosie Cannonball scores with a duo of offerings “going the whole 10 yards to make sure both the playmakers and armchair quarterbacks are covered.”

The Playmaker Package is a cooking kit that comes with pre-rolled pizza dough, weighed and measured ingredients and instructions for preparation. The set provides the makings for three pizzas, pepperoni, Cacio e Pepe, and three cheeses; family style farm green salad; and a half dozen chocolate chip and snickerdoodle cookies.

The Armchair Quarterback option is much the same but the pizzas are hot and ready to eat. Both options serve four and are priced at $68. Make your choice here.

Caracol Fun

The coastal Mexican kitchen of Caracol puts its twist on at home/indoor tailgating with guacamole ($32 a quart), salsas ($16 a quart), ceviche ($32 pound) carnitas ($22 a pound), enchiladas ($24 half dozen), tamales ($24 a dozen) and many more. Place an order here.