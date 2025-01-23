James Beard Awards Shine a Spotlight On Chefs From The Woodlands Area as Greater Houston Restaurants Rack Up Semifinalist Honors

Chef Beatriz Martines opened her restaurant Xalisco in The Woodlands in 2023. (Photo courtesy of Xalisco)

Tres Leches is one of two desserts on the dinner menu at Belly of the Beast. (Photo by Matthew Pena)

Chef Thomas and Liz Bille own the new Belly of the Beast restaurant in Spring. (Photo by Foodie Cinematic)

The James Beard Foundation is shining its spotlight on The Woodlands’ food scene with Thomas Bille of Belly of The Beast and Beatriz Martines of Xalisko tapped as semifinalists in the Best Chef: Texas category. During the open call period for the James Beard Awards, which began last fall, recommendations in each category were solicited from the general public, restaurant industry members and the Beard Foundation’s voting body, and a list of the Top 20 chefs in Texas was developed.

ChòpnBlọk’s Ope Amosu, Tatemo’s Emmanuel Chavez, Jūn’s Evelyn Garcia and Ishita’s David Skinner also earned Best Chef: Texas semifinalists nods, giving the greater Houston area six of the 20 Top Chef semifinalists. That ties San Antonio for the most in the state. But The Woodlands area recognition is even more telling, continuing a major food award trend for the region.

Spring’s Belly of the Beast earned Bib Gourmand honors in Michelin’s historic first Texas awards in an elaborate ceremony in Houston last November. While Spring’s Corkscrew BBQ received a Michelin Star, making it one of 15 restaurants in the entire state to earn one of the coveted stars.

Now Belly of The Beast is getting another big food moment with Xalisko getting in on the fun thanks to its creative chef.

According to Chef Bille, there is no advance notice given to nominees. The list is posted on the James Beard website for everyone to see at once. Bille sees his nomination as a team effort.

“First and foremost, I’m thankful to God, my staff, our guests, and my family,” Bille tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “Without their support and help, I wouldn’t be able to be on this platform. I was happy that the first nomination wasn’t a fluke and that people are taking notice of the food I create.”

Born and raised in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Beatriz Martines brings the authentic flavors of her home to The Woodlands. Her Xalisko restaurant opened in 2023 and is named in tribute to her hometown.

The James Beard Race

The James Beard Award process will continue with five Best Chef: Texas finalists revealed on April 2. James Beard subcommittee members and judges who will visit each semifinalist restaurant and vote to determine the final five. The James Beard Award winners will be revealed in a ceremony at Chicago’s Lyric Opera house on June 16.

The James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards — established in 1990, with the first awards given in 1991 — celebrate excellence in all types of dining, from fine dining to casual spots. To be considered for the Best Chef awards, candidates must have been working as a chef for five or more consecutive years.

Houston’s James Beard Showing

Several other Houston restaurants and food figures also earned James Beard semifinalist nods.

— Ema, The Heights cafe which has quickly gained a cult following and New York Times‘ love for its pastries and savory dishes, is a national semifinalist for Best New Restaurant.

— EaDo bakery Koffeteria is a national semifinalist for Outstanding Bakery.

— Tasting menu restaurant marvel March is a national semifinalist in the Outstanding Wine category.

— Michelin Star blessed Le Jardinier’s Andres Blanco is a national semifinalist for Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service.

— Itai Ben Eli and Itamar Levy of the Sof Hospitality Group (behind restaurants Hamsa, Badolina Bakery and Doris Metropolitan) and Sara Stayer and Martin Stayer (Nobie’s, Toasted Coconut and Nonno’s) are national semifinalists in the Outstanding Restaurateur category.

— Suu Khin of pop-up Burmalicious is a national semifinalist for Emerging Chef, a remarkable feat considering she doesn’t even have a brick-and-mortar restaurant. Khin first earned food fame as a contestant on MasterChef, but her passion is bringing Burmese cuisine to more people.

PaperCity Network Editorial Director Chris Baldwin contributed to this report.