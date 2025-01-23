fbpx
Foodie Events / Restaurants

James Beard Awards Shine a Spotlight On Chefs From The Woodlands Area as Greater Houston Restaurants Rack Up Semifinalist Honors

Belly Of The Beast and Xalisko Flex Chef Power

BY // 01.23.25
The James Beard Foundation is shining its spotlight on The Woodlands’ food scene with Thomas Bille of Belly of The Beast and Beatriz Martines of Xalisko tapped as semifinalists in the Best Chef: Texas category. During the open call period for the James Beard Awards, which began last fall, recommendations in each category were solicited from the general public, restaurant industry members and the Beard Foundation’s voting body, and a list of the Top 20 chefs in Texas was developed.

ChòpnBlọk’s Ope Amosu, Tatemo’s Emmanuel Chavez, Jūn’s Evelyn Garcia and Ishita’s David Skinner also earned Best Chef: Texas semifinalists nods, giving the greater Houston area six of the 20 Top Chef semifinalists. That ties San Antonio for the most in the state. But The Woodlands area recognition is even more telling, continuing a major food award trend for the region. 

Spring’s Belly of the Beast earned Bib Gourmand honors in Michelin’s historic first Texas awards in an elaborate ceremony in Houston last November. While Spring’s Corkscrew BBQ received a Michelin Star, making it one of 15 restaurants in the entire state to earn one of the coveted stars

Now Belly of The Beast is getting another big food moment with Xalisko getting in on the fun thanks to its creative chef.

According to Chef Bille, there is no advance notice given to nominees. The list is posted on the James Beard website for everyone to see at once.  Bille sees his nomination as a team effort.

“First and foremost, I’m thankful to God, my staff, our guests, and my family,” Bille tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “Without their support and help, I wouldn’t be able to be on this platform. I was happy that the first nomination wasn’t a fluke and that people are taking notice of the food I create.”

Born and raised in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Beatriz Martines brings the authentic flavors of her home to The Woodlands. Her Xalisko restaurant opened in 2023 and is named in tribute to her hometown.

