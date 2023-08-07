Fabio Viviani – a preview of coming attractions – JARS by Fabio Viviani is opening soon in Fort Worth.
Fabio Viviani’s new dessert in a jar concept is expanding fast – first in Texas and California markets.
Fabio Vivian – Banana cream pie will be available soon at Trinity Commons.
01
03

a preview of coming attractions - JARS by Fabio Viviani is opening soon in Fort Worth.

02
03

Fabio Viviani's new dessert in a jar centered restaurant JARS is expanding fast.

03
03

Banana cream pie will be available soon at Trinity Commons, when JARS by Fabio Viviani opens later this year.

Fabio Viviani – a preview of coming attractions – JARS by Fabio Viviani is opening soon in Fort Worth.
Fabio Viviani’s new dessert in a jar concept is expanding fast – first in Texas and California markets.
Fabio Vivian – Banana cream pie will be available soon at Trinity Commons.
Restaurants / Openings

Italian Celebrity Chef Is Bringing His Decadent Dessert Bar to Fort Worth — Get Ready For JARS by Fabio Viviani

And Dallas Will Soon Get In On the Sweet Treats Too

BY // 08.07.23
a preview of coming attractions - JARS by Fabio Viviani is opening soon in Fort Worth.
Fabio Viviani's new dessert in a jar centered restaurant JARS is expanding fast.
Banana cream pie will be available soon at Trinity Commons, when JARS by Fabio Viviani opens later this year.
1
3

a preview of coming attractions - JARS by Fabio Viviani is opening soon in Fort Worth.

2
3

Fabio Viviani's new dessert in a jar centered restaurant JARS is expanding fast.

3
3

Banana cream pie will be available soon at Trinity Commons, when JARS by Fabio Viviani opens later this year.

Something sweet is swooping into North Texas. JARS by Fabio Viviani! will introduce a decadent dessert bar serving individually packaged layered desserts in jars. The celebrity chef behind the burgeoning brand hails from Italy and has launched an empire of restaurants, particularly in Los Angeles and Chicago.

JARS by Fabio Viviani! will soon take over the 2,300-square-foot Fort Worth space at 3000 South Hulen Street, Suite 150, in Trinity Commons that used to be home to Charming Charlie. The same spot you’ll find another famous Chicago chef’s new restaurant. Le Margot, from chef Graham Elliot, opened there in June.

A spokesperson for the brand, could not confirm an exact opening date for Fort Worth’s new JARS, but says “it will be sometime later this year.” Signage is up already touting the newcomer ― what will be the very first Fabio Viviani restaurants anywhere in Texas.

PaperCity has confirmed that four more North Texas JARS will follow ― in Dallas, Frisco, Plano and Highland Park. But JARS reps are not ready to share the addresses of those additional openings just yet.

The original location of JARS is in Chicago, and soon California will be rife with them. Eleven new JARS are planned for the Golden State.

Fabio Viviani's new dessert in a jar centered restaurant JARS is expanding fast.
Fabio Viviani’s new dessert in a jar centered restaurant JARS is expanding fast.

Fabio Viviani and the JARS Craze

While Texas diners may not be familiar with Viviani, a Florentine-born celebrity chef, his influence has spread nationwide, with too many restaurants to mention. It all started with a slew of successful Los Angeles venues including Cafe Firenze, Firenze Osteria, Bar Firenze and Mercato by Fabio Viviani.

In 2013, Viviani busted into the Chicago market after he teamed up with DineAmic Hospitality to open Siena Tavern, Bar Siena, Prime & Provisions, Builders Building and BomboBar in the Windy City. This chef’s reach has now grown as far as Florida and Oklahoma.

Viviani has authored four successful cookbooks: Cafe Firenze Cookbook, New York Times Best-Seller Fabio’s Italian Kitchen, Fabio’s American Home Kitchen and most recently, Fabio’s 30-Minute Italian. Fans of Bravo’s Top Chef  TV show will also instantly recognize him from his participation in Seasons 5 and 8.

Now the prolific celebrity chef is entering the ever-expanding Texas market by offering dessert first.

JARS are described as “multi-dimensional, single-serve celebrations.” Freshness is key. These are not prepacked, previously frozen treats. They are made to order.

You can simply order your specialty dessert online and it will be ready for pickup in between five and 15 minutes. Flavors include Fabio’s tiramisu, salted caramel pecan pie and tres leches cake. Just to name a few. There are even a couple of gluten-free creations on the menu. And, there will also be limited edition JARS that will change weekly to keep things interesting.

This week’s options are pineapple upside-down cake with caramel custard and cherry on top, and strawberry lemonade with a sugared rim.

Also on the menu are scratch-made flavored waters called refreshers, and a variety of soft-serve sundae creations like Fruity Pebbles and red velvet cake.

Texans are happy to eat their dessert first, but my guess is that Fabio Viviani’s other restaurants will wing in and make their own migration to Texas soon enough too.

Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Dining Out, Optimized in 4 Insider Tips
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Dining Out, Optimized in 4 Insider Tips
From Tipping to Gossip and Everything In Between — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Breaks Down 36 Common Life Scenarios and How to Handle Them With Grace
From Tipping to Gossip and Everything In Between — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Breaks Down 36 Common Life Scenarios and How to Handle Them With Grace
4 Modern Valentine’s Day Etiquette Tips to Elevate Your Holiday
4 Modern Valentine’s Day Etiquette Tips to Elevate Your Holiday
5 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2023
5 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2023
Style Etiquette 101 — What’s Current, What’s Over, and How to Keep Invitation Attire Clear
Style Etiquette 101 — What’s Current, What’s Over, and How to Keep Invitation Attire Clear
The Most Asked Etiquette Questions of Summer 2022 — Pool Parties, Parenting, and Vacation Friends
The Most Asked Etiquette Questions of Summer 2022 — Pool Parties, Parenting, and Vacation Friends
read full series
The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Summerwood
FOR SALE

14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Houston, TX

$365,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,487,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$679,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
12315 Barryknoll Lane
Memorial Hollow
FOR SALE

12315 Barryknoll Lane
Houston, TX

$658,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
12315 Barryknoll Lane
16714 Blue Shine Trail
Fairfield Village North, Cypress
FOR SALE

16714 Blue Shine Trail
Cypress, TX

$300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
16714 Blue Shine Trail
11906 Waldemar Drive
Ashford Village, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11906 Waldemar Drive
Houston, TX

$385,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
11906 Waldemar Drive
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Galleria
FOR SALE

5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
2112 Goldsmith Street
Southgate - Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2112 Goldsmith Street
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2112 Goldsmith Street
2010B W 14th Street
Open House
Houston Heights
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 8/5 - 8/8 Saturday 1 - 3 PM

2010B W 14th Street
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2010B W 14th Street
1505 Early Lane
Open House
Spring Branch
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 8/6 - 9/5 Sunday 1 - 3 PM

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$828,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$312,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
6515 Costa Sienna Lane
Lakes on Eldridge North
FOR SALE

6515 Costa Sienna Lane
Houston, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
6515 Costa Sienna Lane
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$749,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
4117 W Bayside Way
West End
FOR SALE

4117 W Bayside Way
Jamaica Beach, TX

$1,200,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
4117 W Bayside Way
5743 Kiam Street #B
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5743 Kiam Street #B
Houston, TX

$515,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5743 Kiam Street #B
150 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

150 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
150 Sugarberry Circle
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,745,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$319,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$460,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$920,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X