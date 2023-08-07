Italian Celebrity Chef Is Bringing His Decadent Dessert Bar to Fort Worth — Get Ready For JARS by Fabio Viviani

Banana cream pie will be available soon at Trinity Commons, when JARS by Fabio Viviani opens later this year.

a preview of coming attractions - JARS by Fabio Viviani is opening soon in Fort Worth.

Something sweet is swooping into North Texas. JARS by Fabio Viviani! will introduce a decadent dessert bar serving individually packaged layered desserts in jars. The celebrity chef behind the burgeoning brand hails from Italy and has launched an empire of restaurants, particularly in Los Angeles and Chicago.

JARS by Fabio Viviani! will soon take over the 2,300-square-foot Fort Worth space at 3000 South Hulen Street, Suite 150, in Trinity Commons that used to be home to Charming Charlie. The same spot you’ll find another famous Chicago chef’s new restaurant. Le Margot, from chef Graham Elliot, opened there in June.

A spokesperson for the brand, could not confirm an exact opening date for Fort Worth’s new JARS, but says “it will be sometime later this year.” Signage is up already touting the newcomer ― what will be the very first Fabio Viviani restaurants anywhere in Texas.

PaperCity has confirmed that four more North Texas JARS will follow ― in Dallas, Frisco, Plano and Highland Park. But JARS reps are not ready to share the addresses of those additional openings just yet.

The original location of JARS is in Chicago, and soon California will be rife with them. Eleven new JARS are planned for the Golden State.

Fabio Viviani and the JARS Craze

While Texas diners may not be familiar with Viviani, a Florentine-born celebrity chef, his influence has spread nationwide, with too many restaurants to mention. It all started with a slew of successful Los Angeles venues including Cafe Firenze, Firenze Osteria, Bar Firenze and Mercato by Fabio Viviani.

In 2013, Viviani busted into the Chicago market after he teamed up with DineAmic Hospitality to open Siena Tavern, Bar Siena, Prime & Provisions, Builders Building and BomboBar in the Windy City. This chef’s reach has now grown as far as Florida and Oklahoma.

Viviani has authored four successful cookbooks: Cafe Firenze Cookbook, New York Times Best-Seller Fabio’s Italian Kitchen, Fabio’s American Home Kitchen and most recently, Fabio’s 30-Minute Italian. Fans of Bravo’s Top Chef TV show will also instantly recognize him from his participation in Seasons 5 and 8.

Now the prolific celebrity chef is entering the ever-expanding Texas market by offering dessert first.

JARS are described as “multi-dimensional, single-serve celebrations.” Freshness is key. These are not prepacked, previously frozen treats. They are made to order.

You can simply order your specialty dessert online and it will be ready for pickup in between five and 15 minutes. Flavors include Fabio’s tiramisu, salted caramel pecan pie and tres leches cake. Just to name a few. There are even a couple of gluten-free creations on the menu. And, there will also be limited edition JARS that will change weekly to keep things interesting.

This week’s options are pineapple upside-down cake with caramel custard and cherry on top, and strawberry lemonade with a sugared rim.

Also on the menu are scratch-made flavored waters called refreshers, and a variety of soft-serve sundae creations like Fruity Pebbles and red velvet cake.

Texans are happy to eat their dessert first, but my guess is that Fabio Viviani’s other restaurants will wing in and make their own migration to Texas soon enough too.