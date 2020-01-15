JAXON Dallas
Restaurants / Openings

Dallas’ Discovery District Lands a New Restaurant and Beer Garden — JAXON Brings Patio Power to Downtown

Chef With James Beard Cred to Create the Menu

BY // 01.14.20
A brand new modern Texas cuisine restaurant is coming to the AT&T Discovery District in downtown. JAXON Texas Kitchen & Beer Garden is planning to open this March at 311 S. Akard Street.

Open for lunch and dinner, the 4,400 square foot indoor space will accompanied by 10,000 square feet of patio overlooking the district’s green space. This new Dallas restaurant will be designed by Studio 11 and aims to offer “a warm and welcoming indoor/outdoor environment with a thoughtful approach and a few cheeky Texas twists.”

These include a mixed media collage of Texas stars and movie stars from Warner Bros films, antlers at the beer taps, deep banquette seating in Texas earth tones, cactus terrariums and artwork from locally sourced vintage bricks.

With room for more than 300 diners outside and 165 inside, JAXON’s patio area will have an incredible view of AT&T Discovery District‘s 104-foot-tall media wall, which will show movies, sports and art.

AT&T Discovery District
The AT&T Discovery District is coming to downtown. Courtesy of AT&T

The hospitality management team on the project, Hospitality Alliance, is working with AT&T on the project, as well as the upcoming food hall, to bring a great new restaurant to the developing area.

“Our goal at JAXON is to combine the best elements of a traditional Texas beer garden with exceptional food, service and above all, hospitality,” says Hospitality Alliance CEO Kevin Lillis.

The Discovery District is a dynamic project representing a real evolution and transformation for downtown Dallas. We’re thrilled to be working with AT&T and look forward to providing our guests with an extraordinary experience this spring.”

And most importantly, the menu will be created by James Beard Award nominee chef David Gilbert. Serving as executive chef, Gilbert has worked at esteemed restaurants all over the world including Michelin-starred restaurant, Vermeer in Amsterdam, The Beverly Hilton’s landmark restaurant and Sustenio at Elian Hotel Resort & Spa.

Along with a section completely devoted to Texas barbecue, the menu will touch on Texas fare inspired by surrounding geographic neighbors such as Mexico, Louisiana and New Mexico. You know, dishes like Tamarindo pork rinds, green chili-brisket mac & cheese balls, smoked chicken “pot pie” pozole and a whole fried snapper with Tamarindo sauce.

Additionally, there will be a Jaxon burger made with Texas Wagyu, an Impossible burger and B.L.T. Torta. And for dessert, you’ve got your traditional cast iron chocolate chip cookie with ice cream and banana pudding.

Led by Alex Fletcher, the beverage program at JAXON’s will feature 34 beers on tap, cocktails inspired by Texas and the South, and wines on tap.

The AT&T Discovery District will not only bring new restaurants to downtown, but the plan includes a green space with smart lighting options, walkable paths and room to catch live performances and screenings.

