Houston’s New Secret Restaurant is Hidden in a Movie Theater — Slipping Into Juliet’s Golden Speakeasy Vibe

Collaborative Projects transformed the former Indian restaurant into an all-American speakeasy. (Photo by In-House Social)

The Blue Moon cocktail created for Juliet by Ladies of Libation. (Photo by In-House Social)

The lobby of Juliet is a dead ringer for a theater lobby where diners can purchase candies and popcorn. (Photo by In-House Social)

The 2,200 square foot patio at Juliet can seat up to 40 outdoor enthusiasts. (Photo by In-House Social)

The 34-ounce USDA Prime gold tomahawk ribeye wrapped in 24k gold leaf is highlight of the menu at Juliet. (Photo by In-House Social)

Juliet's double pork chop is one of a number of proteins on the menu at the new Galleria area restaurant. (Photo by In-House Social)

The faux movie theater entrance, including the box office, to Juliet belies the chic restaurant inside. (Photo by In-House Social)

The creative founder of Candy Shack Daiquiris James McGhee is opening the doors to a unique speakeasy style restaurant on Monda. Juliet looks like a movie theater at the entry, but get past the candy counter and its morphs into a classy all-American restaurant tucked into a Houston strip shopping center several blocks west of The Galleria.

Arrivals at 5857 Westheimer might be confused by the convincing movie theater entrance complete with a marquee and box office. The “Now Showing Juliet” headline reveals the name of the restaurant while the entire design reflects McGhee’s fascination with movies.

“The movie theme is inspired by my love of films,” McGhee says. “I consider myself a movie buff.”

Restaurant arrivals will move through a mock theater lobby dressed with counters and attended by shop girls where popcorn and candy will be sold. Moving through a heavy curtain, the atmosphere changes into a sophisticated restaurant setting with bits of gold decor and photos of iconic movie scenes throughout the decades. Collaborative Projects transformed the former Indian restaurant into McGhee’s version of a speakeasy that embraces gold not only in decor but also in the menu.

Juliet’s 34-ounce USDA Prime gold tomahawk ribeye wrapped in 24k gold leaf, dubbed The Golden Star, is the highlight of the gilded menu and weighs in at $325. Expanding on the over-the-top gold influences is The Godfather cocktail with a gold leaf garnish.

“I wanted to include a unique cocktail menu here at Juliet, drinks named after popular movies to go along with the theme,” McGhee tells PaperCity. “The Godfather is made with top tier Hennessy XO, and 100-year-old Grand Marnier along with other spirits and garnished with a candied orange wheel dipped in dark chocolate and gold leaf.

“Tip, if you want to upgrade more, we are offering Hennessy Paradis for $100.”

The menu is presented with movie classifications such as “Previews,” which is an assortment of appetizers. Entrees are listed under “The Main Event” while sides are labeled “Co-stars.” When it comes to desserts, they are listed under “Credits.”

Among the varied offerings are roasted Brussels sprouts, crispy Korean short rib tacos, double cut smoked pork chop, honey truffled chicken and fried lobster tails.

Culinary director chef Jeff Auld created the menu while pastry chef Allison Thiessen developed the dessert menu. Local cocktail specialists Laurie Harvey and Kris Sowell, owners of Ladies of Libations, concocted the creative bar program that include such libations as The Matinee Margarita made with Volcan Reposado tequila, Nixta Elote Liqueur, citrus, kettle corn salt and garnished with caramel corn.

Bonus for diners here is the 2,200 square foot patio centered with an aged live oak tree. There is also a VIP dining room with a private entrance and seating for up to 40 guests.