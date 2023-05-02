Karne Heats Up Houston’s Culinary Scene With Modernist Korean Cuisine

In a city that’s known as one of the country’s “food towns,” Houston has a new restaurant that is turning heads for its fine dining experience that elevates one of the world’s most ancient cuisines. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

In a city that’s known as one of the country’s “food towns,” Houston has a new restaurant that is turning heads for its fine dining experience that elevates one of the world’s most ancient cuisines. The always incredibly diverse and vast region boasts an impressive restaurant scene that has everything from the most casual of hole-in-the-walls to some of the world’s most fine dining experiences. One restaurant that’s leading the charge on a new genre is Karne, a chef-driven modernist Korean concept that plays off American and Texan steakhouse influences.

“Karne is the first of its kind for Houston offering an elevated, interactive experience for those unfamiliar with this style of highly, evolved cuisine,” says Jason Cho, restauranter and owner of Karne. “The wink towards American and Texan steakhouse inspirations are evident in our menu and the bar program. But the dishes Chef KP Nam has created are inspired by his roots in Korea, one of the world’s oldest and most respected food cultures. KP has taken traditional flavors and given them a sophisticated, signature spin. We have one of the most unique craft cocktail programs in Houston, accompanied by a wine list with more than 200 options.”

The Inspiration Behind Karne

It’s all in the family when it comes to Karne. The restaurant was inspired by Cho’s travels to visit his relatives in other big cities, particularly Los Angeles and New York. “”My message or thoughts on Karne is that I feel honored and privileged to have the opportunity to bring an elevated Korean concept to my hometown, I feel blessed to have recruited an elite team, and I hope I’ve made my city proud,” says Cho. Several Michelin-star Korean restaurants are showing the world just how far authenticity can be pushed in the hands of master chefs. In one of Cho’s visits to New York, he met with Chef KP Nam and decided to partner in Karne.

Meet The Chef

Korean-born, Chef Yurum “KP” Nam is the executive chef at Karne Korean Steakhouse. This culinary explorer, a graduate of The Culinary Institute of America started his award-winning career in Seoul and South Korea before being recruited to the U.S., where he began to make a name for himself at The Modern, Gramercy Tavern, Jongro BBQ, and Dons Bogam Wine Bar & BBQ. Nam owned and managed his own restaurant, Zusik in the West Village, before partnering with Cho for Karne. Nam brought his knowledge of authentic Korean flavors, highly trained skills, and a love for an adventurous menu.

Chef KP grew up around cooking because of his family, particularly with his grandmother and his mother. Nam’s family owns a well-known and popular Traditional Korean restaurant. Nam took inspiration from his roots for many of the dishes on the menu at the restaurant.

When asked, “What does Modernist Korean mean to you?” Nam says, “Every dish has Korean flavors, and the dishes use other cultures’ techniques— my culinary training has prepared me with French, Italian, and American techniques. I use that to create very simple, straightforward Korean food.”

The Karne Experience

From the moment patrons enter Karne, they begin a dining experience unlike any other.

“My goal is to make patrons feel surprised when entering a very special restaurant,” says Cho. “My purpose when building Karne was to exceed any and every expectation, and preconceived notion. I want guests to feel like they have arrived in a space like no other and will be treated with respect and joy. Some guests have told me they felt like they were in Las Vegas or New York City when dining with us, because of the theatrics in the presentation and over-the-top dishes and specialty cocktails.”

It’s not only the experience that makes Karne so individualized but of course the food as well. The restaurant sources ingredients locally but for the most part, imports the majority from Korea, given many of the ingredients necessary for Nam’s dishes are hard to come by. Karne has extensive relationships not only across the country but around the globe. And while most clients visit Karne because of the quality of its prime meats, Japanese and American Wagyu, the restaurant has plentiful options that appeal to diners, including Rice Wine Mussels, the Krudo, Caviar Service, K.B. Corn Cheese, and the concept’s dessert menu.

Cho says that there’s a true need for fine dining concepts like Karne in Houston, noting how often he is surprised that diners have never previously tried Korean food. It validates his feelings from a young age that Korean cuisine is “coming of age” in Houston.

“Most people have had sushi and dim sum, and they all know what pho is,” says Cho. “I am not only surprised but delighted, by the fact they have never had Korean food because it means there are so many new people in Houston to reach. I am excited that Karne may be the reason they tried Korean food for the first time.”

It’s Cho’s and Nam’s passion for both the city of Houston and Korean food that has made Karne such a roaring success in a short time.

“I love my city. I think Houston is one the best cities in the world,” says Cho. “Our food scene is so incredibly diverse and it has seemingly limitless options. Plus, the people of Houston love new things. That is what makes a concept like Karne so fun to launch.”

What’s Next

As for what’s next for Karne, the restaurant just launched its chef-tasting course, an eight-to-twelve-course chef-curated menu. It’s similar to an omakase experience, but with Korean food and is the first of its kind for Houston. Cho also hopes to expand Karne’s locations, considering both within Houston and beyond.

“I feel honored and special when a diner decides to choose Karne for their destination,” says Cho. “I’m very intentional in making sure Karne provides them with an incomparable evening.”