Wild Leela’s wine bar
Wild Leela’s
01
02

The WILD pop-up at Leela's Wine Bar has one more week left. (Courtesy of WILD Tulum, photo by @kaitlynclapp.photos)

02
02

The Marazul is one of the many Tulum-inspired cocktails on the Wild x Leela's pop-up. (Courtesy of WILD Tulum, photo by @kaitlynclapp.photos)

Wild Leela’s wine bar
Wild Leela’s
Foodie Events / Restaurants

Check Out This ‘Wild’ Pop-Up Bar at Leela’s Before It’s Gone

This Tulum-Inspired Cocktail and Food Experience Is Worth Stopping By

BY // 08.10.21
The WILD pop-up at Leela's Wine Bar has one more week left. (Courtesy of WILD Tulum, photo by @kaitlynclapp.photos)
The Marazul is one of the many Tulum-inspired cocktails on the Wild x Leela's pop-up. (Courtesy of WILD Tulum, photo by @kaitlynclapp.photos)
1
2

The WILD pop-up at Leela's Wine Bar has one more week left. (Courtesy of WILD Tulum, photo by @kaitlynclapp.photos)

2
2

The Marazul is one of the many Tulum-inspired cocktails on the Wild x Leela's pop-up. (Courtesy of WILD Tulum, photo by @kaitlynclapp.photos)

Lower Greenville has gotten a taste of Mexico over the past month with a new Tulum-inspired pop-up experience at Leela’s Wine Bar. WILD is a creative collaboration between a Tulum-based restaurant of the same name and the local wine bar. The chic space has been completely transformed with low-lit candles, wicker lanterns, and jungle-inspired plants courtesy of The Planting Hand, which is slated to open soon in the neighborhood. Even the outside has been outfitted wood installations by Lucky 13 Wood Furniture Co.

The temporary cocktail menu at Leela’s includes a few WILD favorites, including the Hayate (a red bell pepper-infused blanco tequila with agave, lime, and spice tincture) as well as the Cupreata Old Fashioned. Several other craft creations “Inspired By Tulum”include Leela’s Paloma, a Hibiscus Margarita (which you can order an entire pitcher of for four or five people), Tequila Mai Tai, mezcal shots, and more. For those desperately craving cooler weather, the Pearadise, made with St. George Spice Pear, reminded me most of the holidays

Wild Leela's
The Marazul is one of the many Tulum-inspired cocktails on the Wild x Leela’s pop-up. (Courtesy of WILD Tulum, photo by @kaitlynclapp.photos)

As for food, there are a few summer features at Leela’s including a delicious and hefty portion of shrimp and mango ceviche. Served in a bowl with a side of tortilla chips, the ceviche is a slightly spicy mixture of avocado, jicama, jalapeño, red bell pepper, Chamoy and Tajin. There’s also a Tulum fruit board with all the island fruits basically — it includes fresh coconut, kiwi, mango, watermelon, honeydew, cantaloupe, pineapple, and cucumber. It also comes with Chamoy and Tajin.

Leela’s will transform into its former self on August 15, so stop by the adventurous pop-up experience soon.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leela’s Wine Bar (@leelaswinebar)

The PaperCity Magazine

July Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
<em>Social in Security </em> — An Etiquette Ambassador’s Guide to Modern Party Etiquette
Social in Security — An Etiquette Ambassador’s Guide to Modern Party Etiquette
<em>Social in Security</em> — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Guides You Through the Formalities of Wedding Season
Social in Security — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Guides You Through the Formalities of Wedding Season
Introducing <em>Social in Security</em> — Lessons From a Modern Etiquette Ambassador
Introducing Social in Security — Lessons From a Modern Etiquette Ambassador
A Modern Etiquette Expert on the Do’s and Don’ts of Talking About the Covid-19 Vaccine
A Modern Etiquette Expert on the Do’s and Don’ts of Talking About the Covid-19 Vaccine
read full series

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
500 Throckmorton Street #2005
Tower Residential Condo
FOR SALE

500 Throckmorton Street #2005
Fort Worth, TX

$519,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
500 Throckmorton Street #2005
3705 Northcrest Drive
North Crest
FOR SALE

3705 Northcrest Drive
Cleburne, TX

$1,400,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
3705 Northcrest Drive
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
7800 Fairwest Court
Forest Glenn West
FOR SALE

7800 Fairwest Court
North Richland Hills, TX

$670,000 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
7800 Fairwest Court
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Flower Mound, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
204 Creekview Terrace
Aledo
FOR SALE

204 Creekview Terrace
Aledo, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
204 Creekview Terrace
109 Crossing Point
Northstar Crossing
FOR SALE

109 Crossing Point
Weatherford, TX

$449,500 Learn More about this property
Kandy Maberry
This property is listed by: Kandy Maberry (940) 456-3251 Email Realtor
109 Crossing Point
112 Ranch Hand
Jordan Ranch
FOR SALE

112 Ranch Hand
Aledo, TX

$710,000 Learn More about this property
Kandy Maberry
This property is listed by: Kandy Maberry (940) 456-3251 Email Realtor
112 Ranch Hand
2705 Museum Way
Cultural District
FOR SALE

2705 Museum Way
Fort Worth, TX

$875,750 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
2705 Museum Way
4937 Bryce Avenue
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

4937 Bryce Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
4937 Bryce Avenue
5431 El Campo Ave
Chamberlain Arlington
FOR SALE

5431 El Campo Ave
Fort Worth, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
5431 El Campo Ave
5482 W Line Road
Stewart Henry
FOR SALE

5482 W Line Road
Whitesboro, TX

$2,600,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5482 W Line Road
2800 Lakeside Parkway #104
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #104
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #104
9424 Boat Club Road
West Fork
FOR SALE

9424 Boat Club Road
Fort Worth, TX

$719,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
9424 Boat Club Road
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
13821 Parkline Way
Walsh Ranch
FOR SALE

13821 Parkline Way
Aledo, TX

$769,000 Learn More about this property
Sloan Yorek
This property is listed by: Sloan Yorek (817) 223-5435 Email Realtor
13821 Parkline Way
3824 Aviemore Drive
Riverhills
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,199,999 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
3901 Barton Chapel Road
Gray
FOR SALE

3901 Barton Chapel Road
Jacksboro, TX

$3,937,500 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
3901 Barton Chapel Road
1580 Hunterglenn Drive
McDavid Estates Ph V
FOR SALE

1580 Hunterglenn Drive
Aledo, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Zach Penn
This property is listed by: Zach Penn (479) 586-3417 Email Realtor
1580 Hunterglenn Drive
3928 Bishops Flower Road
Edwards Ranch Riverhills
FOR SALE

3928 Bishops Flower Road
Fort Worth, TX

$1,175,000 Learn More about this property
Walker Turney
This property is listed by: Walker Turney (817) 988-2773 Email Realtor
3928 Bishops Flower Road
Presented by Ulterre Fort Worth
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X