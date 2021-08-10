The Marazul is one of the many Tulum-inspired cocktails on the Wild x Leela's pop-up. (Courtesy of WILD Tulum, photo by @kaitlynclapp.photos)

Lower Greenville has gotten a taste of Mexico over the past month with a new Tulum-inspired pop-up experience at Leela’s Wine Bar. WILD is a creative collaboration between a Tulum-based restaurant of the same name and the local wine bar. The chic space has been completely transformed with low-lit candles, wicker lanterns, and jungle-inspired plants courtesy of The Planting Hand, which is slated to open soon in the neighborhood. Even the outside has been outfitted wood installations by Lucky 13 Wood Furniture Co.

The temporary cocktail menu at Leela’s includes a few WILD favorites, including the Hayate (a red bell pepper-infused blanco tequila with agave, lime, and spice tincture) as well as the Cupreata Old Fashioned. Several other craft creations “Inspired By Tulum”include Leela’s Paloma, a Hibiscus Margarita (which you can order an entire pitcher of for four or five people), Tequila Mai Tai, mezcal shots, and more. For those desperately craving cooler weather, the Pearadise, made with St. George Spice Pear, reminded me most of the holidays

As for food, there are a few summer features at Leela’s including a delicious and hefty portion of shrimp and mango ceviche. Served in a bowl with a side of tortilla chips, the ceviche is a slightly spicy mixture of avocado, jicama, jalapeño, red bell pepper, Chamoy and Tajin. There’s also a Tulum fruit board with all the island fruits basically — it includes fresh coconut, kiwi, mango, watermelon, honeydew, cantaloupe, pineapple, and cucumber. It also comes with Chamoy and Tajin.

Leela’s will transform into its former self on August 15, so stop by the adventurous pop-up experience soon.