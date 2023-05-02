Fort Worth’s 10 Best Burgers to Eat Right Now — Cowtown Is Where You’ll Find the Beef

What do you call a burger this good? The Great Burger at Charley’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers. Of course, it is one of Fort Worth’s Best Burgers.
Burger – Le Brix Burger at Brix Barbecue is a fan favorite for good reason.
Hamburger – Look for Preston’s Pico and Pig at JD’s Hamburgers.
Hambuger – Fuego Burger
Hamburger – Jon’s Grille features the Texas Sunrise with bacon , fries, avocado, farm fresh egg and a side of Hollandaise.
Hamburger – The Rip Wheeler went head to head in a burger battle and earned a spot on the permanent menu. You can see why.
Hamburger – The Cattleman from Kincaid’s pictured left.
Hamburger – The signaure sliced beef at The Meat Board is built with layers of tenderloin.
Hamburger – The Dirty Love Burger is still a staple at Love Shack topped with a quail egg.
Hamburger – Boozie’s great American cheeseburger is simplicity perfected.
01
10

What do you call a burger this good? The Great Burger at Charley's Old Fashioned Hamburgers. Of course, it is one of Fort Worth's Best Burgers.

02
10

Le Brix Burger at Brix Barbecue is a fan favorite for good reason.

03
10

Look for Preston’s Pico and Pig at JD's Hamburgers.

04
10

Fuego Burger is a dramatic with its cheese halo.

05
10

Jon's Grille features the Texas Sunrise with bacon , fries, avocado, farm fresh egg and a side of Hollandaise.

06
10

The Rip Wheeler went head to head in a burger battle and earned a spot on the permanent menu. You can see why.

07
10

The Cattleman from Kincaid's pictured left.

08
10

The signature sliced beef at The Meat Board is built with layers of tenderloin.

09
10

The Dirty Love Burger is still a staple at Love Shack topped with a quail egg.

10
10

Boozie's great American cheeseburger is simplicity perfected.

What do you call a burger this good? The Great Burger at Charley’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers. Of course, it is one of Fort Worth’s Best Burgers.
Burger – Le Brix Burger at Brix Barbecue is a fan favorite for good reason.
Hamburger – Look for Preston’s Pico and Pig at JD’s Hamburgers.
Hambuger – Fuego Burger
Hamburger – Jon’s Grille features the Texas Sunrise with bacon , fries, avocado, farm fresh egg and a side of Hollandaise.
Hamburger – The Rip Wheeler went head to head in a burger battle and earned a spot on the permanent menu. You can see why.
Hamburger – The Cattleman from Kincaid’s pictured left.
Hamburger – The signaure sliced beef at The Meat Board is built with layers of tenderloin.
Hamburger – The Dirty Love Burger is still a staple at Love Shack topped with a quail egg.
Hamburger – Boozie’s great American cheeseburger is simplicity perfected.
Restaurants / Lists

Fort Worth’s 10 Best Burgers to Eat Right Now — Cowtown Is Where You’ll Find the Beef

From Longtime Staples to Feisty Newcomers, These Are No Ordinary Hamburgers

BY // 05.01.23
What do you call a burger this good? The Great Burger at Charley's Old Fashioned Hamburgers. Of course, it is one of Fort Worth's Best Burgers.
Le Brix Burger at Brix Barbecue is a fan favorite for good reason.
Look for Preston’s Pico and Pig at JD's Hamburgers.
Fuego Burger is a dramatic with its cheese halo.
Jon's Grille features the Texas Sunrise with bacon , fries, avocado, farm fresh egg and a side of Hollandaise.
The Rip Wheeler went head to head in a burger battle and earned a spot on the permanent menu. You can see why.
The Cattleman from Kincaid's pictured left.
The signature sliced beef at The Meat Board is built with layers of tenderloin.
The Dirty Love Burger is still a staple at Love Shack topped with a quail egg.
Boozie's great American cheeseburger is simplicity perfected.
1
10

What do you call a burger this good? The Great Burger at Charley's Old Fashioned Hamburgers. Of course, it is one of Fort Worth's Best Burgers.

2
10

Le Brix Burger at Brix Barbecue is a fan favorite for good reason.

3
10

Look for Preston’s Pico and Pig at JD's Hamburgers.

4
10

Fuego Burger is a dramatic with its cheese halo.

5
10

Jon's Grille features the Texas Sunrise with bacon , fries, avocado, farm fresh egg and a side of Hollandaise.

6
10

The Rip Wheeler went head to head in a burger battle and earned a spot on the permanent menu. You can see why.

7
10

The Cattleman from Kincaid's pictured left.

8
10

The signature sliced beef at The Meat Board is built with layers of tenderloin.

9
10

The Dirty Love Burger is still a staple at Love Shack topped with a quail egg.

10
10

Boozie's great American cheeseburger is simplicity perfected.

There are plenty of great burgers in Fort Worth and with its storied ranching history, that really should be no surprise. From tried and true favorites to some stellar newcomers, there’s a growing list of beefy goodness to behold. And it looks like the burger boom is just getting underway with ambitious new restaurants entering the fray.

Here are Fort Worth’s Best Burgers to Eat Right Now:

Charley’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers

When you’re seriously ready to chow down on a burger, Charley’s The Great Burger certainly hits the spot. This classic is double meat, double cheese hamburger with Canadian bacon, regular bacon and a little Swiss cheese thrown in for good measure.

The old school burger bar known as Charley’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers is a true throwback. It’s grab and go or picnic table seating only.

Brix Barbecue

The smashing Le Brix Burger is worth the drive — when you can get your hands on one that is. While Brix Barbecue wants to be known for its ridiculously good BBQ menu, true burger devotees can’t get enough of the delicious smash burger. It’s a perennial award winner.

Whenever Brix announce it’s available on social media, a line forms quickly to grab the Le Brix Burger.

SHOP

Swipe
  • River Oaks District April 2023
  • River Oaks District April 2023
  • River Oaks District April 2023
  • River Oaks District April 2023
  • River Oaks District April 2023
  • River Oaks District April 2023
  • River Oaks District April 2023
  • River Oaks District April 2023
  • River Oaks District April 2023
  • River Oaks District April 2023
  • River Oaks District April 2023
  • River Oaks District April 2023
  • River Oaks District April 2023
Look for Preston’s Pico and Pig at JD's Hamburgers. It is one of Fort Worth's Best Burgers.
Look for Preston’s Pico and Pig at JD’s Hamburgers. It is one of Fort Worth’s Best Burgers.

JD’s Hamburgers

A Fort Worth burger dubbed Preston’s Pico and Pig won over hearts and bellies at the Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival. Look for it as a feature on the JD’s Hamburgers menu. It’s topped with crisp bacon and dripping with cream cheesy pico de gallo goodness. Of course, that’s only one of the delicious burgers to choose from at JD’s.

Fuego Burger

This tiny Benbrook staple along Highway 377 is known for the Fuego Burger that shares the restaurant’s name. A layer of yellow and white shredded cheese creates a halo with crispy edges all around the top and sides of the beef patty. It’s got New Mexico flavor with mild diced green chiles and jalapeño mayo. Not too spicy, but oh so good.

Fuego Burger is still family owned and run by Carlos and Christie Rodriguez.

Jon’s Grille

Chef Jon Bonnell and his brother Ric are raising their own herd of cattle that’s a cross of Akaushi and Angus, in search of the healthiest and best tasting beef. Jon’s Grille recently debuted the Texas Sunrise burger topped with avocado, bacon and a fried egg. There are French fries in the mix as well, and it’s served with a side of hollandaise.

Call it the breakfast, brunch, lunch, or dinner of champions.

Hamburger – The Rip Wheeler went head to head in a burger battle and earned a spot on the permanent menu. You can see why.
The Rip Wheeler went head to head in a burger battle and earned a spot on the permanent menu. You can see why.

Rodeo Goat Ice House

Known for its epic showdown called The Battle of the Burger, Rodeo Goat previews new creations and let’s them duke it out to earn top billing. A recent showdown winner has earned its own permanent spot on the menu. Meet the Rip Wheeler ― a coffee-rubbed beef patty, layered with black pepper cured bacon, Dr. Pepper barbecue sauce, smoked gouda, curly endive and chuckwagon mayo, all on a brioche bun. This burger is nearly as handsome as its namesake.

Kincaid’s Hamburgers

Fort Worth’s former grocery has became one of the city’s legendary burger joint. Kincaid’s Hamburgers now has multiple restaurant locations.

Its burger called The Cattleman’s is tough to beat. A cheddar cheese draped patty is topped with fresh, thick cut onion rings and drizzled in barbecue sauce, with a thin layer of dill pickle slices tucked underneath.

The Meat Board

The Meat Board signature grilled tenderloin sandwich is like a burger, but even better. The bun is filled with sliced beef tenderloin, house blue cheese crumbles and butter lettuce all on a sweet kolache bun.

It’s everything you’d expect from this Camp Bowie butcher shop. Plus, you can pick up dinner from the cold case while you’re there.

Hamburger – The Dirty Love Burger is still a staple at Love Shack topped with a quail egg.
The Dirty Love Burger is still a staple at Love Shack topped with a quail egg.

Love Shack

It’s not new, but one of the best burgers in Fort Worth is still Tim Love’s famous dirty love burger, which can be found at Love Shack. Get your veggies in with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles, then add Love sauce, melty American cheese and crispy bacon. Top it all off with a fried quail egg for good measure.

Whenever you’re in the Stockyards and feel a hunger pang, just dipping into Love Shack and getting one is never a bad idea.

Boozie’s Brewery & Gourmet Sandwiches

The great American cheeseburger lives up to its promise at Boozie’s Brewery & Gourmet Sandwiches. Encased inside one of Boozie’s signature house-baked burger buns, this firecracker of a Fort Worth burger is a lesson in simplicity. It is a combination of Kosher dill pickle, sambal-infused Thousand Island dressing, classic ketchup and creamy Duke’s mayonnaise.

Simple, stately and dripping with American cheese. And certainly another one of Fort Worth’s Best Burgers.

Special Series

The Dallas Dish

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Restaurant News
Slutty Vegan Heads to Deep Ellum, Carbone’s Reopens as Barsotti’s, and Harwood Launches Its Own Beef Program
Slutty Vegan Heads to Deep Ellum, Carbone’s Reopens as Barsotti’s, and Harwood Launches Its Own Beef Program
A 16-Year-Old Opens a Bakery in University Park, Meow Wolf Announces Local Vendors, and an Uptown Staple is Moving
A 16-Year-Old Opens a Bakery in University Park, Meow Wolf Announces Local Vendors, and an Uptown Staple is Moving
New Wine and Martini Bars Dominate This Week’s Dallas Openings
New Wine and Martini Bars Dominate This Week’s Dallas Openings
Chef Bruno Davaillon to Open a Lush Patio Cafe Along the Katy Trail and an Over-the-Top Steakhouse Heads to the Omni PGA Frisco Resort
Chef Bruno Davaillon to Open a Lush Patio Cafe Along the Katy Trail and an Over-the-Top Steakhouse Heads to the Omni PGA Frisco Resort
An Adults-Only Roller Rink Restaurant, Local James Beard Finalists, and an Outdoor Bar Rebrand
An Adults-Only Roller Rink Restaurant, Local James Beard Finalists, and an Outdoor Bar Rebrand
A Pizza Pop-Up Goes Permanent, San Martin Bakery Eyes an Ambitious Expansion, and a ‘Surfing Restaurant’ Brings 35-Foot Waves to the Colony
A Pizza Pop-Up Goes Permanent, San Martin Bakery Eyes an Ambitious Expansion, and a ‘Surfing Restaurant’ Brings 35-Foot Waves to the Colony
read full series
The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 75% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Curated Collection

Swipe
3603 Harvard Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3603 Harvard Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,800,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
3603 Harvard Avenue
3117 Hanover Street
University Park
FOR SALE

3117 Hanover Street
Dallas, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
3117 Hanover Street
9995 Hollow Way Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9995 Hollow Way Road
Dallas, TX

$4,500,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
9995 Hollow Way Road
4223 Valley Ridge Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4223 Valley Ridge Road
Dallas, TX

$3,195,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
4223 Valley Ridge Road
7733 Southwestern Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

7733 Southwestern Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$2,300,000 Learn More about this property
Jean Bateman
This property is listed by: Jean Bateman (214) 912-9288 Email Realtor
7733 Southwestern Boulevard
9646 Douglas Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9646 Douglas Avenue
Dallas, TX

$11,999,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
9646 Douglas Avenue
9818 Hathaway Street
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9818 Hathaway Street
Dallas, TX

$5,950,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
9818 Hathaway Street
3518 Armstrong Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3518 Armstrong Avenue
Dallas, TX

$11,750,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3518 Armstrong Avenue
3102 Saint Johns Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3102 Saint Johns Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,800,000 Learn More about this property
Missy Robinson
This property is listed by: Missy Robinson (214) 563-6807 Email Realtor
3102 Saint Johns Drive
7430 Yamini Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

7430 Yamini Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,400,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Haymann & Lauren Savariego
This property is listed by: Julie Haymann & Lauren Savariego (214) 682-5088 Email Realtor
7430 Yamini Drive
6621 Tulip Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6621 Tulip Lane
Dallas, TX

$4,495,000 Learn More about this property
Teffy Jacobs
This property is listed by: Teffy Jacobs (214) 676-3339 Email Realtor
6621 Tulip Lane
1407 Fountain Grass Court
Vaquero
FOR SALE

1407 Fountain Grass Court
Westlake, TX

$3,775,000 Learn More about this property
Wynne Moore
This property is listed by: Wynne Moore (817) 781-7060 Email Realtor
1407 Fountain Grass Court
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X