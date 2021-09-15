View the new PaperCity recipe collection
IMG_03470347-13
IMG_00870087-16
©JennDuncan-3
©JennDuncan-22 (1)
01
05

Lucille's executive chef/owner Chris Williams opens his patio to bar teams across the city for patio pop-up evenings.

02
05

Chris Williams' Lucille's restaurant

03
05

Chef Chris Williams delivering food from his community kitchen from which more than 300,000 meals were delivered since the pandemic to those in need of food.

04
05

Lucille's Hospitality Group's community kitchen, the work of which has earned chef Chris Williams national honors. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

05
05

Dawn Burrell, Chris Williams are in the Bon Appetite spotlight for the month of October.

IMG_03470347-13
IMG_00870087-16
©JennDuncan-3
©JennDuncan-22 (1)
Foodie Events / Restaurants

Houston Chef Wins Major Award From National Food Magazine — Lucille’s Chris Williams Moves to the Head of the Table

Bon Appetit Recognizes a Community Leader of the Future

BY // 09.14.21
Lucille's executive chef/owner Chris Williams opened his patio to bar teams across the city for patio pop-up evenings during the pandemic.
Chris Williams' Lucille's restaurant
Chef Chris Williams delivering food from his community kitchen from which more than 300,000 meals were delivered since the pandemic to those in need of food.
Lucille's Hospitality Group's community kitchen, the work of which has earned chef Chris Williams national honors. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)
Dawn Burrell, Chris Williams are in the Bon Appetite spotlight for the month of October.
1
5

Lucille's executive chef/owner Chris Williams opens his patio to bar teams across the city for patio pop-up evenings.

2
5

Chris Williams' Lucille's restaurant

3
5

Chef Chris Williams delivering food from his community kitchen from which more than 300,000 meals were delivered since the pandemic to those in need of food.

4
5

Lucille's Hospitality Group's community kitchen, the work of which has earned chef Chris Williams national honors. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

5
5

Dawn Burrell, Chris Williams are in the Bon Appetite spotlight for the month of October.

Houston chef Chris Williams and his Lucille’s team and his remarkable Lucille’s 1913 nonprofit has been awarded one of Bon Appetit magazine’s inaugural “Heads of the Table” honors. With the restaurant world turned upside down due to COVID-19, the magazine pivoted from the annual “Best New Restaurants” feature to the new awards program.

Lucille’s group was among only 12 nationally to receive the honor that spotlights “trailblazing, community-building, future-making leaders changing the restaurant industry.” Houston’s hometown team was honored for its culinary and community leadership over the past year.

This is the second national award given for Williams’ his good works and culinary prowess. In late July, “James Beard Awards: Stories of Resilience and Leadership,” honored the founder of Lucille’s Hospitality Group along with Late August restaurant chef Dawn Burrell.

The awards were announced Tuesday on CBS Mornings by Bon Appetit‘s new editor-in-chief Dawn Davis. A spread on the awards appear in the October issue of the magazine, which landed on stands on Tuesday, along with Williams’ recipe for Berbere Spiced Roast Chicken & Vegetables, which pays homage to his hospitality group’s namesake and his great-grandmother Lucille B. Smith. The full recipe can be found here.

Followers of Williams’ evolution from lauded chef to philanthropic leader and chef will recall that since his founding of Lucille’s 1913 and the onset of the pandemic, his team has served more than 300,000 meals to those in need of food support.

During the pandemic, Lucille’s launched a Bar Pop-Up program on its restaurant patio providing a space for out-of-work bartenders to create their own cocktail menus and earn much-needed income. Bartenders received 100 percent of the profit in the initiative that put more than $50,000 into the pockets of participating bartenders.

River Oaks District

Swipe
DISCOVER
FASHION
TIMELESS
INDIVIDUALITY
SPORTY-CHIC
ICONIC
STYLISH
DUALITY
ELEGANCE
GRACE
SOPHISTICATED
NONCHALANCE
MOVEMENT
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
1215 Mossy Oaks Lane
FOR SALE

1215 Mossy Oaks Lane
New Ulm, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Frank Hillbolt
This property is listed by: Frank Hillbolt (979) 249-6402 Email Realtor
1215 Mossy Oaks Lane
6893 Anders Bottom Road
FOR SALE

6893 Anders Bottom Road
La Grange, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Carroll
This property is listed by: Jan Carroll (713) 304-4044 Email Realtor
6893 Anders Bottom Road
104 Delores Avenue
FOR SALE

104 Delores Avenue
La Grange, TX

$1,095,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
104 Delores Avenue
9137 Klaus Road
FOR SALE

9137 Klaus Road
Round Top, TX

$4,000,000 Learn More about this property
Lilla Blackburn Sivek
This property is listed by: Lilla Blackburn Sivek (713) 301-3012 Email Realtor
9137 Klaus Road
3789 Noak Road
FOR SALE

3789 Noak Road
Round Top, TX

$1,595,000 Learn More about this property
Caitlin Jacob
This property is listed by: Caitlin Jacob (903) 245-5040 Email Realtor
3789 Noak Road
8505 Kieke Road
FOR SALE

8505 Kieke Road
Carmine, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
Liz Blome
This property is listed by: Liz Blome (281) 814-1525 Email Realtor
8505 Kieke Road
5205 Mertz Road
FOR SALE

5205 Mertz Road
Fayetteville, TX

$2,900,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
5205 Mertz Road
5900 Neumann Road
FOR SALE

5900 Neumann Road
Round Top, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
5900 Neumann Road
14450 Hartstack Road
FOR SALE

14450 Hartstack Road
Carmine, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Lilla Blackburn Sivek
This property is listed by: Lilla Blackburn Sivek (713) 301-3012 Email Realtor
14450 Hartstack Road
Presented by Round Top Real Estate
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X