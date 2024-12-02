Houston’s Top Chefs Put On a Foodie Dream Night to Remember — See What Dishes Wowed at March of Dimes Signature Chefs

The VandenBout family who shared their story of premature birth, loss and a happy ending at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chef Aaron Bludorn and his team put care into their dishes at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: March of Dimes Signature Chefs

Where: The Revaire

PC Moment: All those yummy moments. . . With tastings from 18 of Houston’s top chefs and food and beverage partners, the March of Dimes Signature Chefs was without doubt a delicious evening on so many levels. Perhaps the most exciting tasting came from Chef Felipe Botero of Le Jardinier, which just received its first Michelin star. The restaurant located in the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston wowed palates with smoked salmon rillette tartlet with smoked trout roe and pickled beets.

A few other tasteful examples? Foodies were impressed with Navy Blue‘s chef Aaron Bludorn, who was on hand to personally oversee a poached gulf shrimp with Aju Amarillo, cucumber and sweet potato dish. Manning his Guard & Grace station was chef Troy Guard, who served samplings of oak grilled New York prime strip. Chef David Cordua, representing The Lymbar restaurant, served fresh corn tamales with cashew butter, lentil daal and cilantro.

We know the tastings were topnotch but how about the proceeds? This foodie evening, chaired by Mignon Gill and Kristen Cannon, raised $425,000 in support of the important work of March of Dimes. Pumping up the proceeds was the top item in the live auction — a dining extravaganza package that included special experiences from Clarkwood, Le Jardinier, Navy Blue, Pappa Bros Steakhouse and Roma. The package sold for $11,000, purchased by Jordan and Dylan Seff.

Bringing home the importance of the night was Jen Torres, March of Dimes Houston senior director, who noted, “Locally, we continue to face significant threats to the health of moms and babies, with one in eight babies being born premature and significant disparities among racial and ethnic groups.”

In fact, earlier this month March of Dimes released its 2024 Report Card, revealing the United States preterm birth rate remains historically high at 10.4 percent. Harris County received an “F” grade with a preterm birth rate of 12 percent.

Chefs joining the party included A Fare Extraordinaire’s Ryan Bouillet, Clarkwood’s Jesus Villareal, Cut Above Spirits’ Blanca Solis, Eunice’s Drake Leonards, Field & Tides’ Travis Lenig, Hando’s Man Nguyen, Leo’s River Oaks’ Tim Reading, MaKiin Hospitality Concepts’ Lukkaew Srasrisuwan, Marmo’s Ilias Gugole, Money Kat’s Sherman Yeung, Relish Restaurant & Bar’s Dustin Teague and Zanti’s Hilario Zamora. Add to the liquid tastings Queen Bee Vodka with founders Catharine Faulconer and Kim Martin.