Houston’s Top Chefs Put On a Foodie Dream Night to Remember — See What Dishes Wowed at March of Dimes Signature Chefs

The Makiin Hospitality Concepts team makes the scene at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jen Torres Mignon Gill Aaron Bludorn Kristen Cannon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chef Cordua Lymbar (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kristen Collins & Stephanie Wilcox (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Eunice Chef Drake (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lauren Brollier & Vivian VandenBout (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Field & Tides (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Phyllis Wiliams, Rosemary Schatzman, Roslyn Bazzelle (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Meg & Garth Roe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tamara Thrasher Cateni, Eliana Ellie, Brandi Clark, Carrie Napolean (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Michella Lorino, Maggie Bentley, Yanett Carmona, Jen Torres, Elia Gabbanelli, Perla Guerra (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Laura & Rey Rueda (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marmo (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chef Aaron Bludorn and his team put care into their dishes at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Karen & Seth Lerner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Zanti (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kristen Cannon and Whitney Lawson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Milka Waterland & Elia Gabbanelli (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Guard & Grace (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Christy Adams & Elizabeth Barnett (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Clarkwood (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mission Ambassador The VandenBout Family (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
332_MarchofDimesChefs_DOrtizPhoto_111424 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tiffany Halik, Kristina Wilson, Nora Jarrad (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Hando (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Le Jardinier (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Leo’s River Oaks (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The Makiin Hospitality Concepts team makes the scene at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jen Torres, Mignon Gill, Aaron Bludorn, Kristen Cannon at March of Dimes Signature Chefs at The Revaire. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The Lymbar's Chef David Cordua at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kristen Collins, Stephanie Wilcox at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Eunice Chef Drake Leonards serving one of his famed Cajun-inspired dishes (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lauren Broillier, Vivian VandenBout at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Field & Tides Chef Travis Lenig at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Phyllis Wiliams, Rosemary Schatzman, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Meg & Garth Roe at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Tamara Thrasher Cateni, Eliana Ellie, Brandi Clark, Carrie Napolean at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Michella Lorino, Maggie Bentley, Yanett Carmona, Jen Torres, Elia Gabbanelli, Perla Guerra at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Laura & Rey Rueda at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Marmo Chef Ilias Gugole at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chef Aaron Bludorn and his team put care into their dishes at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Karen & Seth Lerner at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Zanti Executive chef Hilario Zamora at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kristen Cannon, Whitney Lawson at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Milka Waterland, Elia Gabbanelli at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The Guard & Grace team at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Christy Adams, Elizabeth Barnett at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The Clarkwood team working its magic at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The VandenBout family who shared their story of premature birth, loss and a happy ending at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Generous bidding at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Tiffany Halik, Kristina Wilson, Nora Jarrad at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The Hando team at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Serving at the Le Jardinier station during March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chef Tim Readings team from Leo's River Oaks at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Foodie Events / Restaurants

Houston’s Top Chefs Put On a Foodie Dream Night to Remember — See What Dishes Wowed at March of Dimes Signature Chefs

Topnotch Tastings Raise Vital Funds

BY // 12.02.24
photography Daniel Ortiz
The Makiin Hospitality Concepts team makes the scene at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jen Torres, Mignon Gill, Aaron Bludorn, Kristen Cannon at March of Dimes Signature Chefs at The Revaire. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The Lymbar's Chef David Cordua at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kristen Collins, Stephanie Wilcox at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Eunice Chef Drake Leonards serving one of his famed Cajun-inspired dishes (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lauren Broillier, Vivian VandenBout at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Field & Tides Chef Travis Lenig at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Phyllis Wiliams, Rosemary Schatzman, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Meg & Garth Roe at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tamara Thrasher Cateni, Eliana Ellie, Brandi Clark, Carrie Napolean at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Michella Lorino, Maggie Bentley, Yanett Carmona, Jen Torres, Elia Gabbanelli, Perla Guerra at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Laura & Rey Rueda at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marmo Chef Ilias Gugole at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chef Aaron Bludorn and his team put care into their dishes at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Karen & Seth Lerner at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Zanti Executive chef Hilario Zamora at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kristen Cannon, Whitney Lawson at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Milka Waterland, Elia Gabbanelli at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The Guard & Grace team at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Christy Adams, Elizabeth Barnett at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The Clarkwood team working its magic at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The VandenBout family who shared their story of premature birth, loss and a happy ending at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Generous bidding at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tiffany Halik, Kristina Wilson, Nora Jarrad at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The Hando team at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Serving at the Le Jardinier station during March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chef Tim Readings team from Leo's River Oaks at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The Makiin Hospitality Concepts team makes the scene at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jen Torres, Mignon Gill, Aaron Bludorn, Kristen Cannon at March of Dimes Signature Chefs at The Revaire. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The Lymbar's Chef David Cordua at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kristen Collins, Stephanie Wilcox at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Eunice Chef Drake Leonards serving one of his famed Cajun-inspired dishes (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lauren Broillier, Vivian VandenBout at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Field & Tides Chef Travis Lenig at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Phyllis Wiliams, Rosemary Schatzman, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Meg & Garth Roe at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Tamara Thrasher Cateni, Eliana Ellie, Brandi Clark, Carrie Napolean at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Michella Lorino, Maggie Bentley, Yanett Carmona, Jen Torres, Elia Gabbanelli, Perla Guerra at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Laura & Rey Rueda at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Marmo Chef Ilias Gugole at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chef Aaron Bludorn and his team put care into their dishes at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Karen & Seth Lerner at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Zanti Executive chef Hilario Zamora at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kristen Cannon, Whitney Lawson at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Milka Waterland, Elia Gabbanelli at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The Guard & Grace team at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Christy Adams, Elizabeth Barnett at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The Clarkwood team working its magic at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The VandenBout family who shared their story of premature birth, loss and a happy ending at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Generous bidding at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Tiffany Halik, Kristina Wilson, Nora Jarrad at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The Hando team at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Serving at the Le Jardinier station during March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chef Tim Readings team from Leo's River Oaks at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: March of Dimes Signature Chefs

Where: The Revaire

PC Moment: All those yummy moments. . . With tastings from 18 of Houston’s top chefs and food and beverage partners, the March of Dimes Signature Chefs was without doubt a delicious evening on so many levels. Perhaps the most exciting tasting came from Chef Felipe Botero of Le Jardinier, which just received its first Michelin star. The restaurant located in the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston wowed palates with smoked salmon rillette tartlet with smoked trout roe and pickled beets.

Phyllis Wiliams, Rosemary Schatzman, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

A few other tasteful examples? Foodies were impressed with Navy Blue‘s chef Aaron Bludorn, who was on hand to personally oversee a poached gulf shrimp with Aju Amarillo, cucumber and sweet potato dish. Manning his Guard & Grace station was chef Troy Guard, who served samplings of oak grilled New York prime strip. Chef David Cordua, representing The Lymbar restaurant, served fresh corn tamales with cashew butter, lentil daal and cilantro.

We know the tastings were topnotch but how about the proceeds? This foodie evening, chaired by Mignon Gill and Kristen Cannon, raised $425,000 in support of the important work of March of Dimes. Pumping up the proceeds was the top item in the live auction — a dining extravaganza package that included special experiences from Clarkwood, Le Jardinier, Navy Blue, Pappa Bros Steakhouse and Roma. The package sold for $11,000, purchased by Jordan and Dylan Seff. 

The Lymbar’s Chef David Cordua at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Bringing home the importance of the night  was Jen Torres, March of Dimes Houston senior director, who noted, “Locally, we continue to face significant threats to the health of moms and babies, with one in eight babies being born premature and significant disparities among racial and ethnic groups.”

In fact, earlier this month March of Dimes released its 2024 Report Card, revealing the United States preterm birth rate remains historically high at 10.4 percent. Harris County received an “F” grade with a preterm birth rate of 12 percent.

Eunice Chef Drake Leonards serving one of his famed Cajun-inspired dishes at March of Dimes Signature Chefs (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chefs joining the party included A Fare Extraordinaire’s Ryan Bouillet, Clarkwood’s Jesus Villareal, Cut Above Spirits’ Blanca Solis, Eunice’s Drake Leonards, Field & Tides’ Travis Lenig, Hando’s Man Nguyen, Leo’s River Oaks’ Tim Reading, MaKiin Hospitality Concepts’ Lukkaew Srasrisuwan, Marmo’s Ilias Gugole, Money Kat’s Sherman Yeung, Relish Restaurant & Bar’s Dustin Teague and Zanti’s Hilario Zamora. Add to the liquid tastings Queen Bee Vodka with founders Catharine Faulconer and Kim Martin.

Chef Aaron Bludorn and his team put care into their dishes at March of Dimes Signature Chefs. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

