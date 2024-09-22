Texas Sparking Wines Make a Statement In The Woodlands — Winking Stars’ Mimoza Lands at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Mimoza's two unique flavors, Original and Texas Chili Mango, are available in the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion's Woodforest Bank Club and all concession stands throughout the venue. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The Winking Stars Lounge is located in historic Anderson, between The Woodlands and College Station.

Mimoza comes in two flavors and is available at Woodforest Bank Club and all concession areas at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

When John Miller unexpectedly lost his corporate job, he didn’t just pivot. Instead Miller and his sister attempted to launch an effervescent revolution in Texas wine with Winking Stars Sparkling Wines. This leap from pharmaceuticals to the vineyard shows not only Miller’s resilience but also his knack for innovation.

Miller’s journey, fueled by family support and entrepreneurial drive, serves as a testament to creativity and the power of reinvention. And how you’ll never know what sparks something.

“Our oldest son asked, ‘Are you going to do mimosa events?’ ” Miller remembers. “He said, ‘Dad, my friends love going out for mimosas on the weekend.’ That got me thinking. It turns out, younger people are embracing mimosas and classic cocktails.”

With one wine class from Sonoma State University under his belt, Miller faced a challenge. He was initially rejected from a wine entrepreneurship class at the same university. Undeterred, he reached out and explained his situation.

I need to rebuild a career, and I need your help,” Miller explained to them. University officials sympathized, and they let him in.



“When I got in, I found out why they’re so selective,” Miller tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “There were only 14 people in the class, mostly wine makers and winery owners. In fact, the main objective was to construct a business plan.”

After graduation, armed with a robust business plan of his own, Miller turned to his family in California. “I called my sister Denise Conte,” he says. “She had just earned her Ph.D. and was retiring after a career in oil and gas finances and teaching entrepreneurship. She had been retired for one day.”

Conte moved to New Braunfels to help launch the startup, bringing her expertise and fresh perspective to the venture. And now his drinks are making a major mark in The Woodlands.

What is Mimoza?

Mimoza is not just any cocktail. It’s a refreshing, shimmering blend that captures the essence of celebration. Crafted with a balance of quality wine and natural flavors, Mimoza is designed to be versatile.

With its unique flavors — Original and Texas Chili Mango — it has quickly become a favorite.

Miller’s meticulous attention to packaging paid off when Mimoza earned the Grand Star for design at the Lone Star International Wine Competition, being recognized as the best in Texas.

The quality inside the can has also garnered acclaim. At the International Women’s Wine Competition in Sonoma, the Original flavor won a Gold medal, while the second flavor dubbed Texas Chili Mango earned a Bronze in 2023. The Original also took home Gold at the 2023 International Craft Competition in San Diego.

Currently, Mimoza offers those two flavors, with more exciting options in development.

Mimoza Meets Cynthia Woods

Miller wanted Mimoza to go big in the greater Houston area, so he set his sights on the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, the award-winning amphitheater. But getting Mimoza into the Pavilion turned out to be no easy feat. The Woodforest Bank Club in The Pavilion is managed by Spectrum Catering, and the concert venue’s outdoor concessions are run by Aramark.

Still Miller believed Mimoza was a perfect match for the Pavilion’s offerings. After persistent efforts, Mimoza is now available both indoors at the Woodforest Bank Club and outdoors at various concession stands in Cynthia Woods, giving concert-goers a refreshing new option.

With Mimoza making waves at the Pavilion, John Miller’s vision for Winking Stars flourished, leading to the establishment of a charming tasting room where visitors can fully enjoy his award-winning wines.

The Winking Stars tasting room, named 2024’s Best Winery in Grimes County, is a hidden gem about an hour north of The Woodlands. Housed in the historic Apolonia Building from 1914, the lounge offers a charming atmosphere with vintage architecture and rustic decor, complemented by a friendly staff.

One can enjoy guided tastings of Winking Stars’ award-winning wines, including the popular Mimoza, all while soaking in the building’s rich history. Open on weekends, it’s a good spot for a leisurely afternoon with friends or family.

Winking Stars also hosts special events and seasonal offerings, making it a must-visit for sparkling wine enthusiasts.

Winking Stars Sparkling Wines is located at 175 South Main Street in Anderson, Texas. It’s open on Fridays from 4 pm to 9 pm, Saturdays from noon to 7 pm, and Sundays from 11 am to 2 pm. For more information, go here.