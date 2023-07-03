Musume 2 – The Max Out with norwegian ocean trout, crab, tuna, avocado, yuzu aioli, soy paper
Musume 2 – Sushi and sashimi created with fresh fish flown in from Japan.
Musume 2 – The Lounge at Musume featuring sake, Japanese whisky and craft cocktails.
Musume 2 – Step inside the bank vault tatami room at Musume Fort Worth.
Musume 2 – Hitsuma Chips with freshwater eel, toasted nori, parmesan cheese, sushi rice, avocado, serrano, chili soy glaze
01
05

The Max Out with norwegian ocean trout, crab, tuna, avocado, yuzu aioli and soy paper is one of the signature dishes at Musume, the new Fort Worth restaruant. (Photo by Maria Diss)

02
05

Sushi and sashimi created with fresh fish flown in from Japan. (Photo by Maria Diss)

03
05

The Lounge at Musume featuring sake, Japanese whisky and craft cocktails. (Photo by Maria Diss)

04
05

Step inside the bank vault tatami room at Musume Fort Worth. (Photo by Maria Diss)

05
05

Hitsuma Chips with freshwater eel, toasted nori, parmesan cheese, sushi rice, avocado, serrano, chili soy glaze. (Photo by Maria Diss)

Musume 2 – The Max Out with norwegian ocean trout, crab, tuna, avocado, yuzu aioli, soy paper
Musume 2 – Sushi and sashimi created with fresh fish flown in from Japan.
Musume 2 – The Lounge at Musume featuring sake, Japanese whisky and craft cocktails.
Musume 2 – Step inside the bank vault tatami room at Musume Fort Worth.
Musume 2 – Hitsuma Chips with freshwater eel, toasted nori, parmesan cheese, sushi rice, avocado, serrano, chili soy glaze
Restaurants / Openings

Fort Worth’s New Showcase Japanese Restaurant Takes Over a Bank Vault For Dramatic Dining — An Inside Look at Musume

The New Sandman Signature Hotel Does Anything But Just Another Hotel Restaurant

BY // 07.03.23
The Max Out with norwegian ocean trout, crab, tuna, avocado, yuzu aioli and soy paper is one of the signature dishes at Musume, the new Fort Worth restaruant. (Photo by Maria Diss)
Sushi and sashimi created with fresh fish flown in from Japan. (Photo by Maria Diss)
The Lounge at Musume featuring sake, Japanese whisky and craft cocktails. (Photo by Maria Diss)
Step inside the bank vault tatami room at Musume Fort Worth. (Photo by Maria Diss)
Hitsuma Chips with freshwater eel, toasted nori, parmesan cheese, sushi rice, avocado, serrano, chili soy glaze. (Photo by Maria Diss)
1
5

The Max Out with norwegian ocean trout, crab, tuna, avocado, yuzu aioli and soy paper is one of the signature dishes at Musume, the new Fort Worth restaruant. (Photo by Maria Diss)

2
5

Sushi and sashimi created with fresh fish flown in from Japan. (Photo by Maria Diss)

3
5

The Lounge at Musume featuring sake, Japanese whisky and craft cocktails. (Photo by Maria Diss)

4
5

Step inside the bank vault tatami room at Musume Fort Worth. (Photo by Maria Diss)

5
5

Hitsuma Chips with freshwater eel, toasted nori, parmesan cheese, sushi rice, avocado, serrano, chili soy glaze. (Photo by Maria Diss)

The second location of Musume (pronounced “muh-suh-may”) has arrived inside the new Sandman Signature Hotel, located at 810 Houston Street in downtown Fort Worth. The showcase restaurant is now open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, bringing an authentic Japanese dining experience. That includes fish flown in daily from Japan and the city’s largest selection of premium sake and Japanese whisky.

PaperCity first reported this new Musume was coming back in December. Musume’s menu is comprised of sushi and sashimi, along with Asian cuisine like tempura and tableside ramen noodles. Or dine as you would in Kyoto or Nara with a traditional six or eight course Omakase style tasting menu, where chef Yuzo Toyama chooses the selection of immaculate small plates presented like little presents.

More menu highlights include:

― Grilled lamb lollipops rubbed with shoyu gari sauce and a Thai basil reduction

― Black cod misozuke marinated for 72 hours in sweet miso

― Duck leg confit cured in five spices and plum wine hoisin reduction

SHOP

Swipe
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023

― Citrus-seared diver scallops wok-fired with Brussels sprouts, blood orange, yuzu and crispy bacon

― Basil-steamed red snapper marinated in kuromame hakko broth and topped with jumbo lump crab

― Robusuta roll with lobster, pressed avocado, tempura shrimp, hot garlic butter and cajun dip

― Butcher block with Musume’s finest collection of globally sourced, top-quality steaks and chops

The Lounge at Musume featuring sake, Japanese whisky and craft cocktails. (Photo by Maria Diss)

The Lounge at Musume also offers an abbreviated food menu to nibble on along with a selection of premium sake with more than 50 labels available. Musume also boasts the largest collection of Japanese whisky in Fort Worth with more than 60 offerings, an extensive wine list and an Asian-inspired craft cocktail menu.

Historic Architecture Meets Japanese Fusion at Musume

Musume, which means “daughter” in Japanese, is part of the Rock Libations restaurant group, which is owned by Dallas locals Josh Babb and Sean Clavir. Musume’s executive chef is Yuzo Toyama, who is a native of Shizuoka, Japan. He most recently served as executive chef at Yuzo Sushi Tapas in Oklahoma City.

“Literally years in the making, we are beyond excited to finally unveil Musume to all of Fort Worth and greater Tarrant County,” Babb says in a statement. “Our worldly offerings cannot be found anywhere else in the city, from our fresh flown-in-daily fish to our extensive selection of premium sake and Japanese whisky to our tableside handmade ramen.

“We hope Fort Worthians young and old will join us for a lavish and unforgettable Japanese culinary experience in the heart of downtown, unrivaled by any other establishment in Fort Worth.”

Step inside the bank vault tatami room at Musume Fort Worth. (Photo by Maria Diss)
Step inside the bank vault tatami room at Musume Fort Worth. (Photo by Maria Diss)

Musume is the signature restaurant of the new Sandman Signature Hotel, located inside the historic 103-year-old W.T. Waggoner Building. The history of this 20 story building includes originally housing the  Continental National Bank. In an interesting twist, the design of this new Fort Worth restaurant created a tatami room inside the building’s original bank vault, with sunken seating beneath the floor and origami cranes dangling overhead.

Located on the basement level of the hotel, diners will be transported into a tranquil Japanese garden with Zen lighting, Shinto red walls, gilded artwork and intimate izakaya-style seating in snug spaces and even “floating” banquettes,” according to a release. There are multiple private dining rooms and a 2,000-square-foot black lacquer “faux Japanese screen” bar, back-lit in red.

Musume accepts reservations via OpenTable, and is open seven days a week for breakfast daily from 7 am to 10 am, lunch Mondays through Fridays from 11 am to 2 pm, and dinner Sundays through Thursdays from 5 pm to 10 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 5 pm to 11 pm. Brunch will soon be offered on Saturdays and Sundays.

Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Dining Out, Optimized in 4 Insider Tips
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Dining Out, Optimized in 4 Insider Tips
From Tipping to Gossip and Everything In Between — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Breaks Down 36 Common Life Scenarios and How to Handle Them With Grace
From Tipping to Gossip and Everything In Between — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Breaks Down 36 Common Life Scenarios and How to Handle Them With Grace
4 Modern Valentine’s Day Etiquette Tips to Elevate Your Holiday
4 Modern Valentine’s Day Etiquette Tips to Elevate Your Holiday
5 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2023
5 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2023
Style Etiquette 101 — What’s Current, What’s Over, and How to Keep Invitation Attire Clear
Style Etiquette 101 — What’s Current, What’s Over, and How to Keep Invitation Attire Clear
The Most Asked Etiquette Questions of Summer 2022 — Pool Parties, Parenting, and Vacation Friends
The Most Asked Etiquette Questions of Summer 2022 — Pool Parties, Parenting, and Vacation Friends
read full series
The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
3425 Petite Circle
Pirates Cove
FOR SALE

3425 Petite Circle
Galveston, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
3425 Petite Circle
111 Hickory Ridge
Memorial
FOR SALE

111 Hickory Ridge
Houston, TX

$7,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
111 Hickory Ridge
611 Crestbend Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

611 Crestbend Drive
Houston, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
611 Crestbend Drive
6416 Belmont
West University
FOR SALE

6416 Belmont
West University, TX

$3,999,999 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239
6416 Belmont
1230 Ripple Creek
Briargrove Area
FOR SALE

1230 Ripple Creek
Houston, TX

$742,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
1230 Ripple Creek
6017 Memorial Dr.
The Sophie at Bayou Bend
FOR SALE

6017 Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,700,000 Learn More about this property
Bonnie Laughlin
This property is listed by: Bonnie Laughlin (713) 805-6422 Email Realtor
6017 Memorial Dr.
4904 S. Shepherd
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4904 S. Shepherd
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Cara Moore
This property is listed by: Cara Moore (713) 818-9778 Email Realtor
4904 S. Shepherd
6163 Burgoyne
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6163 Burgoyne
Houston, TX

$1,595,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
6163 Burgoyne
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X