Fort Worth’s New Showcase Japanese Restaurant Takes Over a Bank Vault For Dramatic Dining — An Inside Look at Musume

The Max Out with norwegian ocean trout, crab, tuna, avocado, yuzu aioli and soy paper is one of the signature dishes at Musume, the new Fort Worth restaruant. (Photo by Maria Diss)

The second location of Musume (pronounced “muh-suh-may”) has arrived inside the new Sandman Signature Hotel, located at 810 Houston Street in downtown Fort Worth. The showcase restaurant is now open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, bringing an authentic Japanese dining experience. That includes fish flown in daily from Japan and the city’s largest selection of premium sake and Japanese whisky.

PaperCity first reported this new Musume was coming back in December. Musume’s menu is comprised of sushi and sashimi, along with Asian cuisine like tempura and tableside ramen noodles. Or dine as you would in Kyoto or Nara with a traditional six or eight course Omakase style tasting menu, where chef Yuzo Toyama chooses the selection of immaculate small plates presented like little presents.

More menu highlights include:

― Grilled lamb lollipops rubbed with shoyu gari sauce and a Thai basil reduction

― Black cod misozuke marinated for 72 hours in sweet miso

― Duck leg confit cured in five spices and plum wine hoisin reduction

― Citrus-seared diver scallops wok-fired with Brussels sprouts, blood orange, yuzu and crispy bacon

― Basil-steamed red snapper marinated in kuromame hakko broth and topped with jumbo lump crab

― Robusuta roll with lobster, pressed avocado, tempura shrimp, hot garlic butter and cajun dip

― Butcher block with Musume’s finest collection of globally sourced, top-quality steaks and chops

The Lounge at Musume also offers an abbreviated food menu to nibble on along with a selection of premium sake with more than 50 labels available. Musume also boasts the largest collection of Japanese whisky in Fort Worth with more than 60 offerings, an extensive wine list and an Asian-inspired craft cocktail menu.

Historic Architecture Meets Japanese Fusion at Musume

Musume, which means “daughter” in Japanese, is part of the Rock Libations restaurant group, which is owned by Dallas locals Josh Babb and Sean Clavir. Musume’s executive chef is Yuzo Toyama, who is a native of Shizuoka, Japan. He most recently served as executive chef at Yuzo Sushi Tapas in Oklahoma City.

“Literally years in the making, we are beyond excited to finally unveil Musume to all of Fort Worth and greater Tarrant County,” Babb says in a statement. “Our worldly offerings cannot be found anywhere else in the city, from our fresh flown-in-daily fish to our extensive selection of premium sake and Japanese whisky to our tableside handmade ramen.

“We hope Fort Worthians young and old will join us for a lavish and unforgettable Japanese culinary experience in the heart of downtown, unrivaled by any other establishment in Fort Worth.”

Musume is the signature restaurant of the new Sandman Signature Hotel, located inside the historic 103-year-old W.T. Waggoner Building. The history of this 20 story building includes originally housing the Continental National Bank. In an interesting twist, the design of this new Fort Worth restaurant created a tatami room inside the building’s original bank vault, with sunken seating beneath the floor and origami cranes dangling overhead.

Located on the basement level of the hotel, diners will be transported into a tranquil Japanese garden with Zen lighting, Shinto red walls, gilded artwork and intimate izakaya-style seating in snug spaces and even “floating” banquettes,” according to a release. There are multiple private dining rooms and a 2,000-square-foot black lacquer “faux Japanese screen” bar, back-lit in red.

Musume accepts reservations via OpenTable, and is open seven days a week for breakfast daily from 7 am to 10 am, lunch Mondays through Fridays from 11 am to 2 pm, and dinner Sundays through Thursdays from 5 pm to 10 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 5 pm to 11 pm. Brunch will soon be offered on Saturdays and Sundays.