4 New Dallas Restaurants and Bars We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot

This Los Angeles-based omakase pop-up concept from Chef Phillip Frankland Lee is now open in a transformed guest room on the eighth floor of The Adolphus hotel. The sushi restaurant likes to operate out of speakeasy-style locations in Healdsburg, Montecito, Austin, Chicago, and beyond. And with the extreme popularity of the new location (reservations go very fast as there are only eight seats per a seating), the concept is going permanent.

Best Sips: Each 17-course omakase experience starts at a set price of $165 per person, but guests can add on different sake, wine, and mini craft cocktail pairings. Or, just add on a couple of cocktails a la carte like we did. The Bees Japanese is a stunner with lavender and the restaurant’s twist on the Old Fashioned is also delightful. Before each seating, guests are welcomed into a waiting room where everyone also receives a complimentary ginger-forward cocktail and a couple of canapés.

Best Bites: The two-hour dinner consists of 17 nigiri bites chosen by the chef. Fish is flown in from Tokyo’s famous Toyosu Fish Market and includes bites of salmon, bluefin tuna, hamachi, scallop, hirame, madai, and so much more. At the end, guests also get bites of Japanese wagyu (a favorite), bone marrow, and uni. Depending on the amount of time that is left, guests can also opt to purchase a few more nigiri bites that the chef also decides on. Lastly, a bite-sized dessert with a sip of a matcha/sake concoction ends the meal.