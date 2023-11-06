Restaurants / Bars

Tinned Fish Boards, Umami Martinis, and Hard-to-Find Brews — 3 New, Notable Bars Are Shaking Up East Dallas

11.06.23
Wriggly Tin transformed a Quonset hut into a stunning new bar and restaurant near Fair Park. (Courtesy of Wriggly Tin via Instagram)

The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

Rodeo Cold opens in East Dallas in early 2024. (Rendering courtesy of Rodeo Cold)

Rodeo Cold

3826 Ross Avenue

Opening along Ross Avenue in early 2024, this new Texas dive and backyard bar comes from the partners behind Green Light Social, Robert Drummond, and brothers Ian and Eric Fletcher. The new spot is inspired by the Fletcher brothers’ father, Stan, who used to be a bartender on Greenville Avenue in 1978. A phrase Stan often used, “Rodeo Cold,” refers to the beers served in rodeo arenas that weren’t quite so cold by the time they got to their recipient. The new bar will feature “crass yet playful furnishings” and “approachable, neighborhood fare.” A 13,000-square-foot outdoor space will include a climate-controlled patio, yard games, and a stage with a drive-in movie theater-style screen to show local sports games.

Opening in East Dallas, Saint Valentine is a new bar from Gabe Sanchez and Ryan Payne. (Courtesy of Saint Valentine)

Saint Valentine

4800 Bryan Street

Taking over the former Top Round space in Old East Dallas, this new neighborhood bar is a collaboration between Gabe Sanchez (Midnight Rambler) and Ryan Payne (Tiny Victories). According to the Dallas Morning News, the new spot is inspired by the 130-person West Texas town of Valentine. Sanchez tells DMN that they are still working on the cocktail menu, but it will include “a tropical rum drink with pineapple skins called the Big Booty Trudi,” as well as an “umami freezer martini.” The food menu will also be led by chef Jordan Edwards who plans to include a burger as well as more unique options like tinned fish boards.

Wriggly Tin

1906 S. Haskell Avenue

Now open near Fair Park, this new beer, cocktail, and pizza joint is the only place to buy brews from Small Beer Works — a brewery that closed in Oak Cliff in 2019. The new bar comes from CEO and owner Jacob Boger and co-founder and brewer Aaron Garcia. The semi-circular Quonset hut formerly housed a Cajun fried turkey shop and took the partners two years to renovate, according to the Dallas Morning News. Guests will find five SBW beers on the menu, as well as sourdough pizza and sandwiches crafted by chef Desmon Coleman (formerly of Hustle Town). Batched cocktails are also available on tap and include a mixture of tequila, mezcal, jalapeño, and blue curaçao called the Tin Hat, as well as an Old Fashioned, Pink Cadillac Margarita and other inventive concoctions. A massive outdoor turfed courtyard can also host 150 people.

