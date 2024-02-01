Texas-Based Oak & Eden Finally Debuts Its New Whiskey Tasting Room in Fort Worth

Oak & Eden owners and co-founders Joe Giildenzopf, and Brad Neathery in the Library at the original Bridgeport location. (Photo by Braeden Perkins)

Local whiskey and bourbon lovers have a new reason to rejoice. Texas-based Oak & Eden is finally ready to unveil its second tasting room on Saturday, February 10 at The Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth. At long last (the new spot was expected to open in spring 2023), customers are invited to enjoy the 1,791-square-foot store’s wraparound bar, lounge, and outdoor patio seating areas ― glass in hand.

Co-founded by Brad Neathery, Joe Giildenzopf, and James Giildenzopf in Bridgeport, Texas in 2021, the local independent whiskey maker was the first American whiskey brand to have its distilling process patented. The team has seen dramatic growth since the opening of the micro-distillery and now, the bold brand is ready to take on the big city, and welcome in fans and aficionados to a tasting room experience like none other.

Welcome to the Library

Designed by Coeval Studios, the Fort Worth outpost will feature Oak & Eden’s signature Whiskey Library — boasting a wall wrapping visitors inside a library of some 1,300 glistening bottles of whiskey. Each bottle includes a wooden spire (their trademarked In-Bottle Finishing process) allowing the whiskey to continue to mature, infusing nuances and flavors throughout the life of the bottle.

Inside of the Library, customers are invited to participate in a custom bottle-building experience ― choosing every element from the base whiskey, the proof, the wood type, and the infusion. It’s a unique opportunity taking single-bottle customization to the next level.

The Fort Worth opening will also mark the first time customers will have the opportunity to taste any of the 550 infused whiskey variations available in the experience — including exclusive infusions like Creme De Cocoa, Citrus Aperitivo, and Golden Fig liqueur.

And, once the bottle is built, customers can personalize the label for a loved one or themselves.

Valentine's Day Gifts For Her Swipe

















Next

Reservations are required for this custom bottle-building experience (ranging from $90 to $120) and can be made here. Or, you can build your own custom bottle online with Oak & Eden’s Whiskey Customizer tool.

Raise a Glass to Oak & Eden

At the bar, in the lounge, and on the patio, visitors can enjoy any of Oak & Eden’s eight award-winning permanent selections of in-bottle finished whiskies offered neat or on the rocks (from $9 to $18). The menu also lists 16 signature cocktails (from $14 to $18), like a Manhattan, Paper Plane, Sazerac, or whiskey sour. Customers will also have the option to choose from three tasting flights (from $16 to $18).

Rotating seasonal cocktails, exclusive to The Shops at Clearfork location, will be available as well, including the Midnight in Eden with its hallmark butter fat-washed bourbon, plum raisin liqueur, and walnut bitters, or the Magnificent Seven boasting both shitaake and artichoke liqueurs, and bitters, finished with smoked herb oil.

The Oak & Eden opening weekend celebration begins Saturday, February 10 with the brand offering its first 25 customers a limited-edition tote bag of goods — including a full-sized Bourbon & Spiced Orange whiskey bottle (exclusive to the new location).

This February is the moment local whiskey lovers have been waiting for.

Hours will be Monday through Saturday from 11 am to 10 pm; closed Sunday.