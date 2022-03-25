A Closer Look at Jellico’s — Driven by Creative Chef Jenna Kinard, This Westin Southlake Restaurant Brings Power Flavors

Westin Southlake Hotel opened just before the holidays at 1200 E. State Hwy 114. With it came a new restaurant named Jellico’s, helmed by chef Jenna Kinard, which is bringing fine dining to Southlake in a big way.

Upon entering you’ll be met by the central Curve Lounge, surrounded by its see-through metal cage, a dramatic first look on the way to your reservation. The relaxed bar boasts an extensive wine list as well as classic cocktails and margaritas made from fresh, local ingredients.

Jellico’s is actually named after the Native American tribe, which once inhabited the land on which the new Westin now resides. The 2,100-square-foot dining room is topped by a splashy design element, an art feature meant to mimic a running rippling river along the ceiling. A wall of windows leads your eye out to the 500-square-foot patio, covered by wooden pergolas, and its dramatic sunset views.

On our recent visit we enjoyed the end of the fall/winter menu. Kinard plans to roll out a new menu soon. Menu items change seasonally at Jellico’s.

“We have three colonies of bees on the roof, and I am in the process of getting my master beekeeper certification,” Kinard tells PaperCity Fort Worth.

Expect some new recipes to incorporate a touch of fresh Westin Southlake-produced honey. Kinard is particularly excited by the possibilities — and her new queen bee role. Her grandfather and great uncle were also beekeepers.

SHOP Swipe



















Next

Jellico’s Menu

Kinard used to be the chef at Fort Worth’s Max’s Wine Dive, and was part of the creative team that imagined Hotel Drover’s 97 West.

Some of her other family members are of Korean descent, and those flavors are of particular interest. Kinard is also no stranger to Southern influences. The former beauty queen is good friends with Paula Deen. Her Jellico’s is a place where you can nosh on an array of tasty appetizers and entrees that run the flavor chain.

Tuna crudo is a luscious plating draped with avocado and cucumber salad. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

The Korean influence can be immediately tasted in the deviled eggs, served in fermented egg whites and flavored with miso and a gochujang chili paste whipped yolks, topped with chicharron and chive. Likewise, the tuna crudo is a generous portion of ruby red slices, dressed in a cherry shoyu and ginger-lemongrass vinaigrette, sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds, draped with a creamy avocado cucumber salad.

My dining party came away awestruck by the roasted beets, which are stunningly plated and hold a few surprises. Beautiful golden and red beets are intertwined with mounds of honey whipped ricotta cheese, shaved pear and fresh sliced fig in a balsamic drizzle with fluffy pistachio dust. This would make a dreamy lunchtime salad as well.

A side of roasted Brussels sprouts were tossed in a warm bacon vinaigrette, with pine nuts and fennel, plus the genius addition of pickled mustard seeds. I now want pickled mustard seeds on everything.

Jellico’s dinner entrees were impressive as well. Plump butternut squash ravioli arrive fanned in a bath of toasted walnut brown butter, filled with rich enoki mushroom confit, garnished with crispy fried sage leaves, a drizzle of local honey and some coarse sea salt. What else would you want on a plate?

The seared halibut, again a generous portion, comes served with more braised Brussels, along with roasted potato and caramelized shallot, in a garlic white wine sauce. The shrimp and grits go back to Kinard’s Southern roots, with rich gouda and cream corn blended into the grits. It is dressed with bits of crispy lardon, a spoonful of smoked ham hock jus and five tail-on tiger prawns on the side.

Entrees from shrimp and grits to butternut squash ravioli to pan seared halibut. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

The Westin Southlake can be brimming with guests when large groups make the most of their conference facilities. So Kinard has had her plate full with catering, besides running the new upscale Jellico’s restaurant. Still when we ate there, it was a very relaxed evening.

For dessert, Kinard’s decadent s’mores pop tart further shows the chef’s creative bent. It’s a childhood fantasy come to life. A flaky tart crust filled with melty dark chocolate is topped with piped and toasted hazelnut fluff — and a spoonful of not-so-sweet horchata ice cream. Jellico’s at the Westin Southlake would be worthy a stop, even if you were only looking for dessert and a night cap.

The setting of the new Westin Southlake and Jellico’s restaurant is impressive — and being perched along Highway 114 means Grapevine can get in on the action as well.