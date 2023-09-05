Storied Dallas Retailer Stanley Korshak Debuts a Trio of Chic Cocktail Bars

We love to frequent the legendary watering holes tucked inside beloved retail destinations — think BG Restaurant on the seventh floor of Bergdorf Goodman and L’Avenue tucked inside Saks Fifth Avenue’s flagship. Now, in the midst of the storied Dallas retailer’s $5 million remodel, Stanley Korshak has unveiled its own cocktail spot — or, rather, three. Owner Crawford Brock and director of visual and store planning, Jim Pedersen, popped up a trio of cozy bars where customers can seek refreshments while shopping.

The North Terrace bar offers a chic landing spot mid-browse, while the Cucinelli bar, designed by the Italian fashion house’s creative team, anchors the Cucinelli expansive shop-in-shop on the first floor — we hear Mr. Brock and his favorite clients sometimes hold court here well after closing hour. And B2, known as the bourbon bar, is a focal point of Korshak’s menswear department. The cocktail team will whip up whatever your heart desires, from an Arnold Palmer to a spicy margarita or a glass of bubbly.

A host of events planned for the fall and next spring will bring these spots to life: Watch for Lee Trevino, who will be in store for his son’s merchandise drop, and a James Bond happy hour with the new Aston Martins holding court. We predict that Korshak will quickly become the happiest happy hour, with the most sartorial crew of cocktailers in town.