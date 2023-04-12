Owner William Farley and GM Nick Nyugen of Padre’s Wine (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
Meat and cheese board at Padre’s (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
The bar inside Padre’s (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
Outdoor seating at Padre’s Wine (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
Interior at Padre’s (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
Owner William Farley and GM Nick Nguyen of the new Padre's Wine Shop + Bar in the Heights. (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

Decide to stay for a bit at Padre's Bar? Nibble on their meat and cheese board with cheese created by Houston Dairy Maids. (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

The intimate bar setting at the new Padre's in the Heights serves drinkers inside and outside thru a retractable window. (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

On a nice day, drinkers can sit outside on the expansive patio of Padre's Wine Shop and Bar. (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

The Austin-based interior design firm, Dick Clark and Associates fashioned the calm, neutral interiors. (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

Restaurants / Openings

New Heights Wine Bar Brings South American Flavors, Highlights Undiscovered Regions — Padre’s Wine Shop Is Something Different

A Son's Passion Project Is a Homage to His Father

BY // 04.12.23
photography Andrew Hemingway
Owner William Farley and GM Nick Nguyen of the new Padre's Wine Shop + Bar in the Heights. (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
Decide to stay for a bit at Padre's Bar? Nibble on their meat and cheese board with cheese created by Houston Dairy Maids. (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
The intimate bar setting at the new Padre's in the Heights serves drinkers inside and outside thru a retractable window. (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
On a nice day, drinkers can sit outside on the expansive patio of Padre's Wine Shop and Bar. (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
The Austin-based interior design firm, Dick Clark and Associates fashioned the calm, neutral interiors. (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
Owner William Farley and GM Nick Nguyen of the new Padre's Wine Shop + Bar in the Heights. (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

Decide to stay for a bit at Padre's Bar? Nibble on their meat and cheese board with cheese created by Houston Dairy Maids. (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

The intimate bar setting at the new Padre's in the Heights serves drinkers inside and outside thru a retractable window. (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

On a nice day, drinkers can sit outside on the expansive patio of Padre's Wine Shop and Bar. (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

The Austin-based interior design firm, Dick Clark and Associates fashioned the calm, neutral interiors. (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

In homage to his late father, William Farley has opened Padre’s Wine Shop + Bar in The Heights. What began as a hobby for the father Mike Farley and his son eventually led the studious progeny to leave his career in the realm of oil and gas finance to pursue their shared passion for wine, particularly South American varieties.

In the summer of 2019, William Farley traveled throughout Argentina, Chile and Uruguay meeting small, family-run vineyards. Several of these South American vineyards now represent a portion of his portfolio available by the bottle and the glass at his new wine shop and tasting room.

Upon his return to the States, Farley purchased a building that formerly housed the Obsidian Community Theatre. With the help of Austin-based designer Dick Clark and Associates, Farley and company completely reimagined the site inside and out. With a portrait of Padre himself created by artist Lee Crum taking center stage, neutral tones of terracotta, greige and charcoal mingle throughout the modern space, replete with comfortable upholstered furnishings and a gravel patio where on a pretty day you can step up to a window that opens up to the other side of the bar and order a glass of your favorite pinot noir, rosé, chardonnay and more to enjoy outside.

On a nice day, drinkers can sit outside on the expansive patio of Padre’s Wine Shop and Bar. (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

Padre’s Wine Shop and Bar offers a rotating selection of 20-plus wines by the glass, as well as light bites including East Coast oysters, Cake & Bacon’s bread and cultured butter, paninis and meat and cheese boards, with the cheese care of Houston Dairy Maids.

“The name Padre’s Wine honors my father, who friends, family and strangers alike endearingly referred to as Padre,” William Farley says. “Padre’s Wine is an effort to not only share and teach about good wine but to create a space in The Heights for people to come together as a community, enjoy good wine, taste new things, kick back and relax.”

Partial to small boutique wineries in France, Italy and South America, Farley works with Padre’s general manager Nick Nguyen to source wines from undiscovered regions like Hungary and Corsica too. The front of the shop features an array of custom-made wine displays all on wheels which, as time goes on, will allow Padre’s to host wine seminars and classes in the flexible space.

The wine selection features hard-to-find varieties from 200-year-old vines to biodynamic estates, several of which are made by experienced winemakers who might only produce 1,000 bottles as a side hustle to larger vineyards that might max out at 20,000 cases annually. Many of the family-owned wineries emphasize sustainability with selections starting at $20 retail. Monthly memberships are available ($75 for three wines) and quarterly memberships ($300 for 12 wines) with 5 percent off all food and drinks served at the bar.

Padre’s Wine Shop + Bar is located at 3522 White Oak. It is open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 am to 10 pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to midnight. It is closed Tuesdays.

