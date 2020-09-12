Capellini Pasta (courtesy of Kathy Tran)
Foodie Events / Restaurants

PaperCity Recipes — New Series Shows You How to Make Top Texas Chefs’ Favorite Dishes at Home

Get Free Access to a World of Food

BY // 09.11.20
Home kitchens have never been more lively than in these past several months. Thanks to the COVID-19 restrictions, people everywhere seem to be donning invisible chefs hats as they lovingly tend to sourdough starters, experiment with new food combinations and attempt to perfect the elusive art of baking.

Cooking and baking have proven to be staples of our new (largely) stay-at-home lives. But all of us home cooks could use a little expert help.

PaperCity Recipes can help provide some invaluable assistance from top gurus. This is an exclusive collection of recipes from your city’s top chefs and restaurateurs. Continue to experience Texas’ vibrant restaurant scene by cooking these chef favorites yourself in between dining out (or getting takeout). The participating chefs have given these recipes exclusively to PaperCity — which include some of their personal favorite dishes — to help you up your home chef game.

Whether it’s a favorite comfort food, signature dish, or go-to relaxing cocktail, these recipes are a window into the worlds of some of Texas’ most talented chefs.

You can access them all for free simply by signing up for a PaperCity Account. With your completely free PC account, you will be able to save all your favorite recipes in one location so you won’t forget which ones you want to attempt yourself. Living out your culinary dreams has never been easier.

Participating chefs include Chris Shepherd, Robert Del Grande, Nicole Routhier, Erin and Patrick Feges, Nikky Phinyawatana, Robert Quick, Jon Bonnell, and so many more.

Each recipe featured in PaperCity Recipes also includes some sort of insight or story that reveals what makes the recipe special to that particular chef. Find out why Jenn and Terry Pham of Dallas’ Fat Straws Bubble Tea Co. love cooking their Honey Garlic Salmon at home, or learn the inspiration behind Matthew Mitchell’s Moroccan Lamb Tagine at Traveler’s Table in Houston. No two recipes have the same story.

As you read through your recipes, be sure to keep your eyes peeled for special “Notes from the Chef” (which are provided by the chefs themselves), as well as “Support Your Local Chef” information, which is where you can stay updated on all dine-in, takeout and delivery news for each restaurant.

Once you’ve tried out some of the recipes, you can also take a picture and tag both the restaurant and PaperCity on Instagram. And make sure you visit the PaperCity Recipes page regularly, as new recipes are always being added.

Bon Appétit!

Are you a professional chef interested in submitting a recipe? Email Us.

