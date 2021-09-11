View the new PaperCity recipe collection
Restaurants / Openings

Buzzy New Donut Shop Plots a Texas Takeover — That First Parlor Doughnuts is Just the Beginning

An Indiana Favorite Embraces the Lone Star State

BY // 09.11.21
The new Parlor Doughnuts that opened in Lake Worth (eight miles outside of Fort Worth) in June only continues to build buzz. It’s impossible to ignore the craze any longer. Not with all those hordes of happy customers posting about the sweet bliss they found.

What’s all the fuss about this new donut shop?

I had to check it out, and even found a few keto doughnuts in the bakery case. I can attest these keto donuts are delicate, doughy and deliciously sugar-free, glazed in vanilla, maple or chocolate. Of course, I also rolled up my sleeves, tucked a napkin into my collar and did my food writer due diligence, sampling Parlor Doughnuts’  full-carb, full sugar doughnuts too.

Parlor Doughnuts originated in Evansville, Indiana. Founded as recently as February 2019 by Darrick Hayden and Josh Tudela, the chain currently boasts 12 donuts shops. Parlor Doughnuts already stretches coast to coast, with shops in Pawley’s Island, South Carolina and Oceanside, California. And there are way more coming. More on that later.

The design is nostalgic Americana at Parlor Doughnuts. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Parlor Doughnuts taste fresh because they are made in small batches all day. These donuts are nothing like a typical yeast donut. Although are not marketed as such, these are technically cronuts ― buttery layers of croissant dough, fried and glazed with fresh flavorful toppings.

There are even cronut holes in the nostalgic bakery case. But Parlor Doughnuts are solid discs of fluffy croissant dough without holes. There are more than 20 flavors to choose from. These include, a powder sugar laden raspberry filled, the oh-so-fall flavored maple pecan, an orange glazed dreamcicle and even a raspberry glazed pistachio dusted number.

