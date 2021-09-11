Buzzy New Donut Shop Plots a Texas Takeover — That First Parlor Doughnuts is Just the Beginning

A tray of fresh honey glazed cronuts at Parlor Doughnuts Lake Worth location - the company's first in Texas. Photo by Courtney Dabney.

The new Parlor Doughnuts that opened in Lake Worth (eight miles outside of Fort Worth) in June only continues to build buzz. It’s impossible to ignore the craze any longer. Not with all those hordes of happy customers posting about the sweet bliss they found.

What’s all the fuss about this new donut shop?

I had to check it out, and even found a few keto doughnuts in the bakery case. I can attest these keto donuts are delicate, doughy and deliciously sugar-free, glazed in vanilla, maple or chocolate. Of course, I also rolled up my sleeves, tucked a napkin into my collar and did my food writer due diligence, sampling Parlor Doughnuts’ full-carb, full sugar doughnuts too.

Parlor Doughnuts originated in Evansville, Indiana. Founded as recently as February 2019 by Darrick Hayden and Josh Tudela, the chain currently boasts 12 donuts shops. Parlor Doughnuts already stretches coast to coast, with shops in Pawley’s Island, South Carolina and Oceanside, California. And there are way more coming. More on that later.

The design is nostalgic Americana at Parlor Doughnuts. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Parlor Doughnuts taste fresh because they are made in small batches all day. These donuts are nothing like a typical yeast donut. Although are not marketed as such, these are technically cronuts ― buttery layers of croissant dough, fried and glazed with fresh flavorful toppings.

There are even cronut holes in the nostalgic bakery case. But Parlor Doughnuts are solid discs of fluffy croissant dough without holes. There are more than 20 flavors to choose from. These include, a powder sugar laden raspberry filled, the oh-so-fall flavored maple pecan, an orange glazed dreamcicle and even a raspberry glazed pistachio dusted number.

River Oaks District Swipe























Next

Check out the Coconut Cream filled cronut with those flaky layers. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Craft coffee drinks are another star of the show. Featuring Proper Coffee Roasters beans, there are iced, hot and straight up espressos to get your morning started right. Along with kombucha and bottled juices. Not in the mood for a donut? Parlor also offer breakfast tacos and an avocado toast.

Open daily from 6 am to 6:30 pm Parlor Doughnuts are not just for breakfast. The shop also boasts a full range of Doughboy Milkshakes for a sweet treat any time of day ― in most of the donut flavors.

The Lake Worth donut shop is the company’s first outpost anywhere in Texas. But here’s news —Plano soon will be getting the Lone Star State’s second Parlor Doughnuts shop.

Though they aren’t ready to divulge exactly where it will be in Plano, Paul Blair, director of business and franchise development for Parlor Doughnuts, tells PaperCity Fort Worth that there are even more coming.

“We are in discussions with several potential locations throughout the great state of Texas, including Austin, Houston, Fort Worth, Dallas as well as the Plano area,” Blair says.

Get ready Texas. The Lone Star State soon will be awash in new donuts.