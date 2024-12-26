Indian Fried Chicken Takes Centerstage at Houston’s New Pok Pok Po Restaurant — The Woodlands’ Amrina Chef Goes Casual

The Loaded Rice & Shine ($11.99) at Pok Pok Po combines steamed basmati rice (made every four hours to ensure its freshness) with crispy chicken thigh or breast, house-made sauce, and desi kimchi. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

Pok Pok Po modestly labels itself a fried chicken joint. But if you’re conjuring thoughts of Southern fried, think again. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

Inside the new Pok Pok Po. The reimagined modern quick-service restaurant is situated within a 2,000-square-foot space with a 55-seat dining area that blends light wood tones, accented by subtle pops of color and greenery. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

If a chicken could speak, what would it say? That was the question Chef Jassi Bindra and his team at Kahani Social Group pondered as they struggled to come up with a catchy name for their new chicken-centered fast-casual restaurant in Houston’s’ Midtown neighborhood. Playing the part of a chicken — Lee Strasberg’s method acting style — they clucked, squawked and trilled, uttering “Pok Pok Po!” Suddenly, a name was coined.

Pok Pok Po rather modestly labels itself a fried chicken joint. But if you’re conjuring up thoughts of Southern fried chicken, think again. Chef Bindra, the talented toque behind the highly acclaimed Indian restaurant Amrina in The Woodlands, along with brothers Surpreet and Preetpaul Singh have created a wholly unique new chicken spot that brings a depth of flavor achieved with punchy Indian-spiced marinades and house-made sauces. Starting with quality halal chicken that’s both antibiotic and hormone free, you can choose either dark (strips) or white (bites) meat selections.

Before anything hits any of the six pressure-cooked fryers on site, the cooked-to-order chicken is marinated in a red Kashmiri chili powder with a blend of secret herbs and spices before it’s dusted in a gluten-free combination of rice flour and cornstarch batter to create a crisp exterior.

“At Pok Pok Po, we’re creating something that’s not just a meal but an experience,” Bindra says. “We’ve taken everything people love about fried chicken and given it a twist with bold, gluten-free recipes and flavors that truly speak to the diversity of Houston.”

Here, the humble Chicken Sandwich, propped on a buttery potato bun, is elevated with a boneless chicken thigh dipped in what is touted s Pok Pok Po’s Delicious Sauce (the new restaurant’s signature red pepper, tomato and cashew sauce) before it is topped with the house-made desi kimchi, a four-hour marinated (not fermented) sweet and sour combo of carrots, cucumbers, Napa cabbage and bell peppers ($8.99).

The fried Chicken Strips, available in portions of two, four or six ($3.99 to $11.99), are made with juicy thigh meat, perfect for dipping in any of the three sauces from the aforementioned delicious sauce to the Naughty Sauce, a verdant combo of cilantro, mint, green chiles, avocado and yogurt to the Yanch, a yogurt-based take on ranch with the zing of fresh mint and ginger.

The Loaded Chic Fries ($12.99) combine seasoned fries created with twisty, grooved potatoes meant to cradle the spice seasoning and can be topped with either crispy chicken thigh or bite-sized breast pieces layered with the signature sauce and desi kimchi. No ketchup needed. Speaking of loaded, Pok Pok Po’s Loaded Rice & Shine ($11.99) combines steamed basmati rice (made every four hours to ensure its freshness) with crispy chicken thigh or breast, house-made sauce and desi kimchi.

If you care to imbibe, don’t miss the Akra Lager, an American-style lager from India, or cool down your palate with a Mango Lassi, a chilly traditional Indian drink made with fresh mangos, saffron water and yogurt.

Architects John Tsai and Robert Mazzo have drawn inspiration from Houston’s culinary scene while carving Pok Pok Po’s distinct design identity. The reimagined modern quick-service restaurant is situated within a 2,000-square-foot space with a 55-seat dining area that blends light wood tones, accented by subtle pops of color and greenery. Wooden tables and chairs are complemented by custom banquettes flanking its walls, while black and white themed seating provides a subtle connection to Pok Pok Po’s upcoming sister restaurant located next door called Bol, which is set to open soon.

Pok Pok Po is located at 3201 Louisiana Street in The Mix at Midtown development, It is open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 am to 10 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to midnight.